How Can I Play TPC Scottsdale?

TPC Scottsdale in Arizona is synonymous with one tournament, the PGA Tour’s WM Pheonix Open. Fundamentally, there is a very good reason for that too, and not just because of the unique party atmosphere that accompanies the event.

The course was built specifically with the tournament in mind. The complex opened in 1986 after Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish were tasked by the PGA Tour with designing a course fit for the tournament. Sure enough, one year later TPC Scottsdale became its permanent home. To call that move a success would be an understatement. The tournament is the most well-attended in the world, and nowadays is one of the most highly anticipated on the PGA Tour calendar.

Perfectly manicured fairways adorn TPC Scottsdale (Image credit: Getty Images)

No appraisal of TPC Scottsdale could be complete without mentioning the par 3 16th, which is the only fully enclosed hole on the PGA Tour, and has a 20,000 capacity. If anywhere on the course sets the tone for the atmosphere to rival the Super Bowl that takes place over the same weekend, it’s the Coliseum, with its tight grandstand around the green, and the opportunity for players to hit a hole-in-one – something Tiger Woods famously managed in 1997.

It more than lived up to its reputation during the 2022 tournament as well. The scene was set as two more aces, from Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz, preceded Joel Dahmen and Harry Higgs getting completely caught in the moment during the final round, and going topless as beer cans rained down on the green. It’s that kind of place, creating that kind of occasion, and a true one-of-a-kind on the PGA Tour.

There are two course at TPC Scottsdale - the Stadium Course and the newly-renovated Champions Course, designed by Randy Heckenkemper. The latter weaves between ravines and gorgeous foothills, while the former also offers an incredible experience for players.

While the 16th steals most of the attention during tournaments, the 11th is the toughest - a par 4 that doglegs right but that slopes left towards a pond. Another notable hole is the 15th, with water down the left hand side leading to an island green. Overall, players can expect beautifully manicured fairways and subtly contoured greens throughout against the backdrop of the dramatic McDowell Mountains.

There is an island green at the 15th at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both courses are open to the public with prices starting from as low as $125, although they can reach around $400 depending on the time of day and season you play. However, there are also discounts for pre-paying. You can book a tee time through tpc.com (opens in new tab).

For those wishing to make a proper break of it, there are vacation packages too, starting at $1,447 per night for the Stadium Package, which includes one night at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and one round on the Stadium Course. The Championship Package offers three nights at the same accommodation with two rounds at the Stadium Course, from $3,490 per night.

There’s also the option of experiencing a round on each course, with the Desert Duo Package, from $2,147 per night. For anyone wishing to become a member, prices reportedly start at $4,500 for an Annual Pass.

Can The Public Play TPC Scottsdale? Both TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course and Champions Course are open to the public. Tee times can be booked online, while there are also options to book a vacation package.