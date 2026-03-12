Scottie Scheffler Is The All-Time Money Leader At The Players Championship... And It's Not Even Close
The World No.1 has only appeared at The Players five times in his professional career so far, but he has made an extraordinary amount of money...
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Since turning professional in 2018, Scottie Scheffler has scooped up a plethora of financial records and recently joined Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as the only players to have surpassed $100 million in Official Money on the PGA Tour.
Multiple victories in select tournaments and the ever-inflating prize money pools in modern pro golf will go a long way to helping in that regard, but the sheer number of wins and extraordinary level of consistency when he doesn't is also no hindrance.
To date, Scheffler has 25 professional victories and two of those have arrived at The Players Championship. He is accompanied by McIlroy, Woods, Davis Love III, Hal Sutton, Steve Elkington and Fred Couples as the only golfers on a pair of triumphs at TPC Sawgrass.Article continues below
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Jack Nicklaus is the only man so far to have won three or more Players Championships. Yet, the Golden Bear earned a grand total of $229,670 from his 18 starts - $170,000 of which were garnered from his wins in 1974, 1976 and 1978.
Meanwhile, Scheffler's total prize money at The Players is in a completely different animal entirely and helps him top the list of all-time earners by over $1 million.
The four-time Major winner has collected almost $9.3 million in just five starts - largely thanks to victories in 2023 and 2024.
Having said that, Scheffler missed the cut in his first appearance at TPC Sawgrass, so - technically - has nearly $9.3 million from only four completed tournaments.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A T55th in his second go around the PGA Tour's home course didn't pan out the way he would have wanted either, although a made cut and a check for just under $50,000 helped kickstart Scheffler's stratospheric rate of income from this event.
In 2023, the first year a $4.5 million first prize was introduced, the New Jersey-born pro truly found his feet and dominated The Players to win by five strokes on 17-under. The contest was much closer in 2024 as a one-stroke success was achieved via a 20-under score.
Having boosted his coffers by a cool $9 million in the space of two events, Scheffler was forced to settle for T20th in 2025 and picked up a perfectly agreeable consolation prize of just under $250,000.
That took his total earnings to $9,286,450 and in excess of seven figures more than his closest challenger which, after a second Players win of his own last year, is now McIlroy.
LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia is third on the all-time list with a shade under $6 million from 22 starts while Woods is fourth on $4.72 million and Jim Furyk is fifth thanks to a little more than $4 million.
THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP ALL-TIME MONEY LEADERS
Rank
Player
Starts
Prize Money Total
1st
Scottie Scheffler
5
$9,286,450
2nd
Rory McIlroy
15
$8,219,434
3rd
Sergio Garcia
22
$5,948,528
4th
Tiger Woods
18
$4,724,367
5th
Jim Furyk
23
$4,081,763
SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER CAREER EARNINGS AT THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP
Year
Result
Prize Money
2021
MC
$0
2022
T55th
$46,200
2023
Won
$4,500,000
2024
Won
$4,500,000
2025
T20th
$240,250
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.