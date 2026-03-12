Scottie Scheffler Is The All-Time Money Leader At The Players Championship... And It's Not Even Close

Since turning professional in 2018, Scottie Scheffler has scooped up a plethora of financial records and recently joined Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as the only players to have surpassed $100 million in Official Money on the PGA Tour.

Multiple victories in select tournaments and the ever-inflating prize money pools in modern pro golf will go a long way to helping in that regard, but the sheer number of wins and extraordinary level of consistency when he doesn't is also no hindrance.

To date, Scheffler has 25 professional victories and two of those have arrived at The Players Championship. He is accompanied by McIlroy, Woods, Davis Love III, Hal Sutton, Steve Elkington and Fred Couples as the only golfers on a pair of triumphs at TPC Sawgrass.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Jack Nicklaus is the only man so far to have won three or more Players Championships. Yet, the Golden Bear earned a grand total of $229,670 from his 18 starts - $170,000 of which were garnered from his wins in 1974, 1976 and 1978.

Meanwhile, Scheffler's total prize money at The Players is in a completely different animal entirely and helps him top the list of all-time earners by over $1 million.

Scottie Scheffler holds The Players Championship in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The four-time Major winner has collected almost $9.3 million in just five starts - largely thanks to victories in 2023 and 2024.

Having said that, Scheffler missed the cut in his first appearance at TPC Sawgrass, so - technically - has nearly $9.3 million from only four completed tournaments.

A T55th in his second go around the PGA Tour's home course didn't pan out the way he would have wanted either, although a made cut and a check for just under $50,000 helped kickstart Scheffler's stratospheric rate of income from this event.

In 2023, the first year a $4.5 million first prize was introduced, the New Jersey-born pro truly found his feet and dominated The Players to win by five strokes on 17-under. The contest was much closer in 2024 as a one-stroke success was achieved via a 20-under score.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having boosted his coffers by a cool $9 million in the space of two events, Scheffler was forced to settle for T20th in 2025 and picked up a perfectly agreeable consolation prize of just under $250,000.

That took his total earnings to $9,286,450 and in excess of seven figures more than his closest challenger which, after a second Players win of his own last year, is now McIlroy.

LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia is third on the all-time list with a shade under $6 million from 22 starts while Woods is fourth on $4.72 million and Jim Furyk is fifth thanks to a little more than $4 million.

THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP ALL-TIME MONEY LEADERS

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Player Starts Prize Money Total 1st Scottie Scheffler 5 $9,286,450 2nd Rory McIlroy 15 $8,219,434 3rd Sergio Garcia 22 $5,948,528 4th Tiger Woods 18 $4,724,367 5th Jim Furyk 23 $4,081,763

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER CAREER EARNINGS AT THE PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Result Prize Money 2021 MC $0 2022 T55th $46,200 2023 Won $4,500,000 2024 Won $4,500,000 2025 T20th $240,250