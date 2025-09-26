How Much It Costs To Play Bethpage Black

Long Island’s Bethpage State Park, venue for the 2025 Ryder Cup, is the home of no fewer than five 18-hole courses.

In order of difficulty (from friendliest to toughest) is the Yellow Course, the Green Course, the Blue Course, the Red Course and the most famous of all, the Black Course.

The layout has acquired an almost mythical reputation for its difficulty, and not just because it is true, as many pros who have struggled during the high-profile events it has hosted through the years would attest.

It’s also because, for decades, a stark “warning” sign has greeted players as they make their way to the first tee (albeit not for the 2025 Ryder Cup as it was temporarily removed to accomodate the grandstand).

It reads: “WARNING - The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Recommend Only For Highly Skilled Golfers.”

The origins of the sign are unclear, with some believing it was first affixed to an iron railing beside the course in the 1960s, and others dating its appearance to the 1980s.

A warning sign greets golfers at the first hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, if the intention was to persuade recreational golfers to think twice before booking a round at Bethpage Black, it didn’t work.

In fact, it has likely only added to the layout’s allure, with golfers regularly prepared to queue overnight for the chance to test their skills on a course known for its brutal challenges, including plateaued greens, punishingly deep bunkers and penal rough.

The data backs up its reputation, too. The Slope Rating, which measures the relative playing difficulty of a course for non-scratch golfers compared to scratch golfers, is 155 - the maximum.

Along similar lines, Course Rating indicates the difficulty of a course for a scratch golfer under normal conditions, with Bethpage Black’s set at 78.

Bethpage Black is known for its difficulty (Image credit: Getty Images)

Standout holes include the par-5 fourth, with an uphill approach and huge bunkers. At the other end of the scale, the par-3 eighth features water directly in front of the green, while the putting surface starts out wide before narrowing the further back you land.

Big events the course has hosted include two editions of the US Open. In the first of those, the 2002 edition, winner Tiger Woods was the only player to finish under par.

Meanwhile, Nick Watney remains the only player to finish double-digits under par, at 10-under at the 2012 Barclays.

The course also hosted the 2009 US Open and the 2019 PGA Championship, while it's the venue for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Deep bunkers are a common feature of Bethpage Black (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike many top US courses, Bethpage Black is not limited to elite pros or the wealthy and influential members found at private courses. Rather, it, along with the other five layouts, is open to the public.

Compared to many other top public courses in the US, it's extraordinarily cheap. For example, the most a round at Bethpage Black will cost is $160 for out of state golfers on a weekend.

You can even play it for as little as $47 if you're a senior citizen or junior and reside in New York state.

Green fees for all five courses are listed below.

Bethpage Black Green Fees

Swipe to scroll horizontally Out Of State Course Weekdays Weekends Black Course $140 ($88 twilight) $160 ($100 twilight) Red Course $90 ($55 twilight) $100 ($60 twilight) Yellow/Green/Blue Course $38 ($23 9 holes/twilight)) $43 ($26 9 holes/twilight))

Swipe to scroll horizontally New York State Residents Course Weekdays Weekends Senior Citizens/Juniors Black Course $70 ($40 twilight) $80 ($50 twilight) $47 (weekdays) $30 (twilight) Red Course $43 ($26 twilight) $48 ($29 twilight) $28 (weekdays) $17 (twilight) Yellow/Green/Blue Course $38 ($23 twilight) $43 ($26 twilight) $25 (weekdays - 18 holes) $15 (weekdays - 9 holes/twilight)

Bethpage Black Location

Why Is Bethpage Black So Famous? The course is famous for several reasons. One is the number of high-profile tournaments it has hosted, including the US Open twice, the 2019 PGA Championship and the 2025 Ryder Cup. It is also notoriously difficult and has an iconic warning sign near the first tee stating it is only recommended for "highly skilled golfers."

Why Is Bethpage Black So Cheap?

The course is so cheap to play because it's a public course in Bethpage State Park, which is administered by the State of New York.

Green fees range between $47 and $160.