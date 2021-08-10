The new wedge will replace the PM Grind wedge and will appeal to a wider range of golfers while being Callaway's most technically advanced and versatile wedge to date.

Callaway Launches New Jaws Full Toe Wedge

Callaway has announced the launch of the new Jaws Full Toe wedge, the most technically advanced and versatile Callaway wedge to date.

It follows the launch of the Jaws Mack Daddy 5 in 2019 and has already gone in the bag of tour staff player Jon Rahm.

Brought in to replace the PM Grind wedge, the Jaws Full Toe is designed to give golfers control on all types of wedge shots – from chips, pitches, flops, bunker shots, and full shots into the green.

The Jaws Full Toe combines four distinct technologies that create as much spin as possible – read our full review here.

Callaway’s Jaws grooves have been extended all the way across the face to provide spin anywhere that the golfer makes contact.

Related: Best Golf Wedges

Callaway has also added a raw face for the first time in a wedge and, coupled with offset groove-in-groove technology, the wedges are said to give golfers the spin and control needed to approach any shot with confidence.

Aside from spin, the Jaws Full Toe wedge also offers greenside versatility.

The Full Toe shape and a specialised C-Grind is said to make bunker shots, high flop shots, and short pitches and chips easier to hit from a multitude of lies around the course.

The Jaws Toe Pad pushes the CG higher, creating a lower, more controlled trajectory ideal for improved control on full wedge shots.

Callaway’s new Variable Weight Port System moves the CG away from the hosel for solid contact and enhanced feel.

The Jaws Full Toe wedge comes with a premium Lamkin UTX grip and True Temper’s newest Dynamic Gold Spinner shaft in steel as standard, or a Project X Catalyst wedge shaft in graphite, and is available in two finishes, Raw Face Chrome and Raw Black.

The Jaws Full Toe wedge will be available from September 9th from 54° to 64° in both right and left handed with an RRP of £159.