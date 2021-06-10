Performance and style collide as Callaway launches its Spring Summer 2021 collection with technology, comfort and sustainability at its heart

Performance Meets Style With Callaway’s Spring Summer 2021 Collection

Callaway Golf has always been at the forefront of innovation in the sport, through both its golf clubs powered by Artificial Intelligence or its extensive, performance-driven apparel range for men and women.

The Spring/Summer 2021 Callaway Apparel collection has a wide range of lifestyle and performance pieces mixing improved styling and technologically-enhanced fabrics designed to help golfers feel stylish, confident and comfortable so they can perform at their best.

There are three fashion colour stories for men and women as well as Callaway X, the signature European slim-fit, fashion-focused collection for men seeking a truly modern style.

The collections are inspired by large-scale floral prints, micro-conversational patterns and the classic Chev trademark.

One key technology that features across the range is Swing Tech, which fuses athletic performance with a classic fit.

This game-changing innovation uses re-engineered construction and materials that provide noticeably less restriction and more stretch to maximise range of motion for every type of swing.

The men’s All Over Focus Floral Polo (RRP £60) utilises Swing Tech fabric and the design draws inspiration from the trend for repeated larger scale floral prints.

The men’s Pieced Printed 1/4 Zip Pullover (RRP £80), which also benefits from Callaway’s Swing Tech fabric, is a classic layering option for the cooler months of the season and comes with a striking accent of colour.

Alongside the innovative Swing Tech garments, Callaway’s commitment to a sustainable production practice is an essential part of the Spring Summer 2021 collection.

The sustainable and wearable performance fabrics are made with various recycled plastic waste and, for all new products brought to the market, Callaway Apparel is committing to using a minimum of 30 per cent recycled polyester for tops and 25 per cent for bottoms.

The Micro Geo Jacquard Polo (RRP £50) features a three colourway shoulder and chest block and an embroidered Tour logo right sleeve.

To complete the men’s collection, the Chev Tech Trouser II (RRP £55) is a technical golf trouser with a lightweight fabric that makes for comfortable walking across the course.

The versatile Callaway X range provides golfers with a unique, modern style for on and off the golf course.

The All Over Geo Print Polo (RRP £60) is a key part of it, geared for the ultra-stylish, fashion-conscious golfer who prefers a closer fit.

The Classic Merino Crew (RRP £75) is also designed with a close fit for the fashion-focussed golfer and comes in Beetle Green with white contrast detailing on the collar and cuff.

The Callaway Apparel Spring Summer 2021 collection also features the V Logo Belt (RRP £40), which is cut to fit and is reversible, as well as the Side Crested Cap (RRP £17.99)

The women’s apparel in Callaway’s collection also benefits from the brand’s technically superior, innovative and performance-driven designs.

The Chev Floral Polo (RRP £45) uses the Callaway Chev as inspiration for the print and features a button mock neck and princess seams to provide a great shape.

The Pull-On City Short II (RRP £45) features a deep elasticated waist for a flattering fit, belt loops, a front pocket and a discreet back pocket to store a score card and a glove.

Both the men’s and women’s apparel in the Callaway’s Spring Summer 2021 collections produce the brand’s renowned, technically-superior products known for quality, excellent manufacturing and modern fabrics.

So if you’re looking to add some style to your golf wardrobe this season, Callaway Apparel certainly has you covered.