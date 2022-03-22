Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Maxfli brand has enjoyed a resurgence in the golf ball market in recent years by developing products that perform on the course and offer golfers tremendous value. Whether you’re looking for a premium golf ball or a budget golf ball, Maxfli has an option for you, and in this guide we’ll explore the best Maxfli golf balls to help you make a great choice for your budget and your on-course needs.

(Image credit: Maxfli Golf)

Maxfli Tour Golf Ball A premium, 3-piece golf ball that offers exceptional tee-to-green performance Specifications Construction: Three-piece Cover: Urethane Colors: Gloss White, Matte White, Gloss Yellow Reasons to buy + Delivers impressive greenside spin + Soft feel through the bag Reasons to avoid - Driver spin might be too high for faster swingers Today's Best Deals View at DICK'S Sporting Goods View at DICK'S Sporting Goods Check Amazon

The Maxfli Tour joins the Tour X as one of the two premium golf balls in Maxfli’s current lineup. The Tour model features a three-piece construction and urethane cover, which combine to promote lower spin rates and more distance in the long game along with higher spin and softer feel on and around the greens. Also helping create more ball speed of the tee is a larger, redesigned core that improves energy transfer at impact. The Maxfli Tour also has been CG balanced to increase consistency on all shots, and from a color standpoint is available in Gloss White, Matte White, and Gloss Yellow.

(Image credit: Maxfli Golf)

Maxfli Tour X Golf Ball A four-piece construction designed for better players looking for maximum distance Specifications Construction: Four-piece Cover: Urethane Colors: Gloss White, Matte White Reasons to buy + Impressive distance off the tee + Performs well in windy conditions Reasons to avoid - Firmer feel around the greens won’t appeal to all Today's Best Deals View at DICK'S Sporting Goods View at DICK'S Sporting Goods Check Amazon

The Tour X is another premium golf ball offering from Maxfli but it differs quite a bit from the Tour model. Most notably the Tour X is a four-piece construction and it features a slightly larger core, design elements that have been utilized to deliver low spin off the tee, making it a great choice for players with faster swing speeds The Tour X does, however, utilize a urethane cover to provide ample control from 100 yards and in but overall it does feel firmer than the Tour. The X model also features center of gravity balancing to ensure optimal performance and it is available in Gloss White and Matte White colors

(Image credit: Maxfli Golf)

Maxfli TriFli Golf Ball A unique construction approach that delivers good all-around performance at a great price Specifications Contruction: Three-piece Cover: Ionomer Color: Gloss White Reasons to buy + Soft feel from tee to green + Delivers low spin off the driver Reasons to avoid - Less short game spin than the Tour models Today's Best Deals View at DICK'S Sporting Goods Check Amazon

The Maxfli TriFli is one of the more unique golf balls on the market. It’s a three-piece construction but unlike most three- or four-piece golf balls it does not have a urethane cover. Instead, the TriFli utilizes a soft ionomer cover, which allows this golf ball to come in at an impressive price for the tee-to-green performance it provides. Also unique for a three-piece ball is a compression rating of just 45, which promotes soft feel with every club, but the TriFli’s mantle layer helps provide ball speeds off the tee that defy the soft feel. The three layers also help create spin in the short game but the TriFli won’t spin as much as the Tour models.

(Image credit: Maxfli Golf)

Maxfli SoftFli Golf Ball Exceptionally soft feel with a wide array of fun color options for golfers on a budget Specifications Construction: Two-piece Cover: Ionomer Colors: Gloss White, Matte White, Matte Red, Matte Blue, Matte Green, Matte Orange, Matte Pink Reasons to buy + Fun color options to choose from + Exceptionally soft feel through the bag Reasons to avoid - Low spin inside 100 yards Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

As its name would suggest, the Maxfli SoftFli provides golfers with incredibly soft feel on every shot they play. In fact, the SoftFli’s compression of 35 makes it one of the softest golf balls available. That said, its core has been redesigned to promote low spin off the tee, while Maxfli’s icosahedron dimple pattern promotes higher launch conditions, a combination that helps players maximize carry and total distance in the long game. The SoftFli lineup also features one of the most expansive color collections available in the golf ball market, including a Matte Pink that is especially popular with women.

(Image credit: Maxfli Golf)

Maxfli StraightFli Golf Ball An exceptional value that helps golfers on a budget enjoy more accuracy on full shots Specifications Construction: Two-piece Cover: Ionomer Colors: Gloss White, Matte Green, Matte Orange Reasons to buy + More greenside control than one might expect + Provides impressive distance in the long game Reasons to avoid - Firmer feel won’t appeal to everyone Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While the StaightFli shares a similar name to the SoftFli, they are two very different golf balls. Most notably, the StraightFli is a firmer feeling golf ball, which should appeal to players who enjoy auditory feedback on full shots. Additionally, the StraightFil features an octahedron dimple pattern that consists of dimples that vary in size, a design that MaxFli believes optimizes launch and promotes increased accuracy on full shots. The StraightFli, while it feels firmer than the SoftFli, does offer similar greenside control, and it is available in Gloss White, Matte Green, and Matte Orange.

(Image credit: Maxfli Golf)

Maxfli SoftFli 48 Pack Golf Ball One of the softest golf balls available today and one of the best values as well Specifications Construction: Two-piece Cover: Ionomer Color: Gloss White Reasons to buy + Tremendous value for golfers on a budget + Incredibly soft feel off the putter Reasons to avoid - Stopping power can be an issue Today's Best Deals View at DICK'S Sporting Goods Check Amazon

Maxfli also offers its SoftFli golf ball in a 48-pack to give golfers who are looking for a budget golf ball even more value. The SoftFli balls that are available in the 48-packs are only available in gloss white as opposed to the multiple matte color options that are offered in standard dozens. Otherwise, however, golfers can expect the same performance, including impressive distance on full shots and exceptionally soft feel from tee to green and especially when putting.

(Image credit: Maxfli Golf)

Maxfli StraightFli 48 Pack Golf Ball Incredible distance and an incredible price point for golfers in need of more distance in a budget golf ball Specifications Construction: Two-piece Cover: Ionomer Color: Gloss White Reasons to buy + Performs well from a durability standpoint + Excellent value in its category price wise Reasons to avoid - Firmer feel won’t suit every golfer Today's Best Deals View at DICK'S Sporting Goods Check Amazon

For golfers who want to maximize value in a budget golf ball that provides a strong combination of distance and accuracy, Maxfli offers its StraightFli golf balls in 48-packs as well as traditional dozens. The only difference, other than additional savings, between a 48-pack and a box of 12 is color choice, as the 48-packs are only available in the Gloss White. Beyond that, however, it’s the same ball, which is one of the best in its category at this price point.

FAQs

Is Maxfli a good golf ball brand? Maxfli golf balls have enjoyed increasing popularity in recent years thanks in large part to the fact that there are different models available to meet the needs of any caliber of golfer and those models always are competitive in terms of performance. Additionally, whether it’s a premium golf ball like the Tour or Tour X or a budget golf ball like the StraightFli or SoftFli, Maxfli also is highly competitive across every category when it comes to price point.

Who makes Maxfli golf balls? Maxfli has a storied history in the game of golf, especially when it comes to golf balls. During the 1980s and 1990s, Maxfli HT and Revolution golf balls were among the most popular in the game and the company arguably rivaled Titleist as the world’s most popular golf ball manufacturer. The company’s commercial success started to slide in the early 2000s after being purchased by TaylorMade, but the brand has enjoyed a resurgence since being acquired in 2008 by Dick’s Sporting Goods, which continues to oversee Maxfli golf ball production to this day.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best Maxfli golf balls and for more advice here, check out the specific balls section on the Golf Monthly website.