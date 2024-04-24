Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

A unique event on the PGA Tour takes place at TPC Louisiana with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

After weeks many of the game's household names battling it out for some of the biggest prizes in golf, this week's offering promises a less intense affair, although there will still be some of the highest-profile stars competing in the tournament that sees teams of two take on opponents in alternating rounds of four-ball and foursomes matches.

Rory McIlroy participates in the tournament for the first time alongside Team Europe Ryder Cup colleague Shane Lowry. They begin at 1.44pm ET (6.44pm BST) in the first round, with a second-round tee time of 9.53am ET (2.53pm BST) alongside Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama.

Another team to keep an eye on will be the one comprising 2022 winners Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who begin at 8.39am ET (1.39pm BST) on Thursday, before heading out at 2.08pm ET (7.08pm BST) on Friday alongside Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay look to reclaim the title they won two years ago (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Fitzpatrick brothers team up for the second year running, with Matt and Alex alongside another set of siblings, Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard, with a tee time of 2.10pm ET (7.10pm BST) in the opening round and 10.15am ET (3.15pm BST) in round two.

Defending champions Nick Hardy and Davis Riley also return. They get started at 8.52am ET (1.52pm BST) alongside Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka in the first round, before teeing it up at 2.19pm ET (7.19pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the notable groups and tee times for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans - Notable Groups

ET (BST)

Round One

8.39am (1.39pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele

Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele 8.52am (1.52pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka

Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka 1.44pm (6.44pm): Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry 1.57pm (6.57pm): Billy Horschel /Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

Billy Horschel /Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin 2.10pm (7.10pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard

Brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick team up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Round Two

9.53am (2.53pm): Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry and Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama

Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry and Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama 10.04am (3.04pm): Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin 10.15am (3.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard 2.08pm (7.08pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele

Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele 2.19pm (7.19pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round One

Four-Ball

1st Tee

ET (BST)

8.00am (1.00pm): Adam Long/Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft

Adam Long/Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft 8.13am (1.13pm): Jhonattan Vegas/Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon

Jhonattan Vegas/Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon 8.25am (1.25pm): Carl Yuan/Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim/Chan Kim

Carl Yuan/Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim/Chan Kim 8.39am (1.39pm): Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard

Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard 8.52am (1.52pm): J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore/Matt NeSmith

J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore/Matt NeSmith 9.05am (2.05pm): Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ/MJ Daffue

Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ/MJ Daffue 9.18am (2.18pm): Luke List/Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney

Luke List/Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney 9.31am (2.31pm): Patton Kizzire/Ben Kohles and Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn

Patton Kizzire/Ben Kohles and Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn 9.44am (2.44pm): Brandon Wu/James Nicholas and Justin Suh/Rico Hoey

Brandon Wu/James Nicholas and Justin Suh/Rico Hoey 9.57am (2.57pm): Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II/Blaine Hale, Jr.

Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II/Blaine Hale, Jr. 1.05pm (6.05pm): Sangmoon Bae/S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley/Matti Schmid

Sangmoon Bae/S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley/Matti Schmid 1.18pm (6.18pm): Scott Piercy/Harry Hall and Sam Ryder/Beau Hossler

Scott Piercy/Harry Hall and Sam Ryder/Beau Hossler 1.31pm (6.31pm): Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen

Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen 1.44pm (6.44pm): Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry 1.57pm (6.57pm): Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin 2.10pm (7.10pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard 2.23pm (7.23pm): Gary Woodland/Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker

Gary Woodland/Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker 2.36pm (7.36pm): Kevin Streelman/Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair/Ben Taylor

Kevin Streelman/Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair/Ben Taylor 2.49pm (7.49pm): Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley/Greyson Sigg

Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley/Greyson Sigg 3.02pm (8.02pm): Parker Coody/Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman/Kevin Dougherty

10th Tee

ET (BST)

8.00am (1.00pm): Kevin Chappell/Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak

Kevin Chappell/Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak 8.13am (1.13pm): Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan/Kevin Yu

Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan/Kevin Yu 8.25am (1.25pm): Taylor Montgomery/Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre

Taylor Montgomery/Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre 8.39am (1.39pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele

Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele 8.52am (1.52pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka

Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka 9.05am (2.05pm): Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy

Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy 9.18am (2.18pm): Matt Kuchar/Steve Stricker and Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith

Matt Kuchar/Steve Stricker and Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith 9.31am (2.31pm): Daniel Berger/Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam/Joe Highsmith

Daniel Berger/Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam/Joe Highsmith 9.44am (2.44pm): Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott

Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott 9.57am (2.57pm): Jimmy Stanger/Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawrence/Aldrich Potgieter

Jimmy Stanger/Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawrence/Aldrich Potgieter 1.05pm (6.05pm): Troy Merritt/Robert Streb and Roger Sloan/Josh Teater

Troy Merritt/Robert Streb and Roger Sloan/Josh Teater 1.18pm (6.18pm): Callum Tarren/David Skinns and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky

Callum Tarren/David Skinns and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky 1.31pm (6.31pm): Austin Cook/Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr./Alejandro Tosti

Austin Cook/Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr./Alejandro Tosti 1.44pm (6.44pm): Francesco Molinari/Luke Donald and Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen

Francesco Molinari/Luke Donald and Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen 1.57pm (6.57pm): Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole/Russ Cochran

Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole/Russ Cochran 2.10pm (7.10pm): Peter Malnati/Russell Knox and K.H. Lee/Michael Kim

Peter Malnati/Russell Knox and K.H. Lee/Michael Kim 2.23pm (7.23pm): Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos and Ben Martin/Carson Young

Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos and Ben Martin/Carson Young 2.36pm (7.36pm): Jonathan Byrd/Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu/Justin Lower

Jonathan Byrd/Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu/Justin Lower 2.49pm (7.49pm): Robby Shelton/Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs/Trace Crowe

Robby Shelton/Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs/Trace Crowe 3.02pm (8.02pm): Norman Xiong/Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer/Tom Whitney

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round Two

Foursomes

1st Tee

ET (BST)

9.20am (2.20pm): Troy Merritt/Robert Streb and Roger Sloan/Josh Teater

Troy Merritt/Robert Streb and Roger Sloan/Josh Teater 9.31am (2.31pm): Callum Tarren/David Skinns and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky

Callum Tarren/David Skinns and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky 9.42am (2.42pm): Austin Cook/Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr./Alejandro Tosti

Austin Cook/Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr./Alejandro Tosti 9.53am (2.53pm): Francesco Molinari/Luke Donald and Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen

Francesco Molinari/Luke Donald and Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen 10.04am (3.04pm): Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole/Russ Cochran

Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole/Russ Cochran 10.15am (3.15pm): Peter Malnati/Russell Knox and K.H. Lee/Michael Kim

Peter Malnati/Russell Knox and K.H. Lee/Michael Kim 10.26am (3.26pm): Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos and Ben Martin/Carson Young

Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos and Ben Martin/Carson Young 10.37am (3.37pm): Jonathan Byrd/Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu/Justin Lower

Jonathan Byrd/Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu/Justin Lower 10.48am (3.48pm): Robby Shelton/Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs/Trace Crowe

Robby Shelton/Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs/Trace Crowe 10.59am (3.59pm): Norman Xiong/Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer/Tom Whitney

Norman Xiong/Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer/Tom Whitney 1.35pm (6.35pm): Kevin Chappell/Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak

Kevin Chappell/Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak 1.46pm (6.46pm): Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan/Kevin Yu

Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan/Kevin Yu 1.57pm (6.57pm): Taylor Montgomery/Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry/ Robert MacIntyre

Taylor Montgomery/Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry/ Robert MacIntyre 2.08pm (7.08pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele

Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele 2.19pm (7.19pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka

Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka 2.30pm (7.30pm): Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy

Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy 2.41pm (7.41pm): Matt Kuchar/Steve Stricker and Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith

Matt Kuchar/Steve Stricker and Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith 2.52pm (7.52pm): Daniel Berger/Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam/Joe Highsmith

Daniel Berger/Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam/Joe Highsmith 3.03pm (8.03pm): Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott

Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott 3.14pm (8.14pm): Jimmy Stanger/Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawrence/Aldrich Potgieter

10th Tee

ET (BST)

9.20am (2.20pm): Sangmoon Bae/S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley/Matti Schmid

Sangmoon Bae/S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley/Matti Schmid 9.31am (2.31pm): Scott Piercy/Harry Hall and Sam Ryder/Beau Hossler

Scott Piercy/Harry Hall and Sam Ryder/Beau Hossler 9.42am (2.42pm): Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen

Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen 9.53am (2.53pm): Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry 10.04am (3.04pm): Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin 10.15am (3.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard 10.26am (3.26pm): Gary Woodland/Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker

Gary Woodland/Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker 10.37am (3.37pm): Kevin Streelman/Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair/Ben Taylor

Kevin Streelman/Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair/Ben Taylor 10.48am (3.48pm): Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley/Greyson Sigg

Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley/Greyson Sigg 10.59am (3.59pm): Parker Coody/Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman/Kevin Dougherty

Parker Coody/Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman/Kevin Dougherty 1.35pm (6.35pm): Adam Long/Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft

Adam Long/Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft 1.46pm (6.46pm): Jhonattan Vegas/Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon

Jhonattan Vegas/Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon 1.57pm (6.57pm): Carl Yuan/Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim/Chan Kim

Carl Yuan/Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim/Chan Kim 2.08pm (7.08pm): Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard

Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard 2.19pm (7.19pm): J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore/Matt NeSmith

J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore/Matt NeSmith 2.30pm (7.30pm): Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ/MJ Daffue

Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ/MJ Daffue 2.41pm (7.41pm): Luke List/Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney

Luke List/Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney 2.52pm (7.52pm): Patton Kizzire/Ben Kohles and Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn

Patton Kizzire/Ben Kohles and Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn 3.03pm (8.03pm): Brandon Wu/James Nicholas and Justin Suh/Rico Hoey

Brandon Wu/James Nicholas and Justin Suh/Rico Hoey 3.14pm (8.14pm): Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II/Blaine Hale, Jr.

How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The US

All times ET

Thursday 25 April: 3.30pm-6.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 26 April: 3.30pm-6.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 27 April: 12.45pm-2.45pm & 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday 28 April: 12.45pm-2.45pm & 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 25 April: 1.00pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 26 April: 2.15pm-1130pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 27 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 28 April: 3.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.00pm-2.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)