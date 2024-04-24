Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy plays alongside Shane Lowry in the team event, while a host of other big names are in the field too
A unique event on the PGA Tour takes place at TPC Louisiana with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
After weeks many of the game's household names battling it out for some of the biggest prizes in golf, this week's offering promises a less intense affair, although there will still be some of the highest-profile stars competing in the tournament that sees teams of two take on opponents in alternating rounds of four-ball and foursomes matches.
Rory McIlroy participates in the tournament for the first time alongside Team Europe Ryder Cup colleague Shane Lowry. They begin at 1.44pm ET (6.44pm BST) in the first round, with a second-round tee time of 9.53am ET (2.53pm BST) alongside Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama.
Another team to keep an eye on will be the one comprising 2022 winners Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who begin at 8.39am ET (1.39pm BST) on Thursday, before heading out at 2.08pm ET (7.08pm BST) on Friday alongside Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris.
The Fitzpatrick brothers team up for the second year running, with Matt and Alex alongside another set of siblings, Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard, with a tee time of 2.10pm ET (7.10pm BST) in the opening round and 10.15am ET (3.15pm BST) in round two.
Defending champions Nick Hardy and Davis Riley also return. They get started at 8.52am ET (1.52pm BST) alongside Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka in the first round, before teeing it up at 2.19pm ET (7.19pm BST) in the second round.
Below are the notable groups and tee times for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans - Notable Groups
ET (BST)
Round One
- 8.39am (1.39pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele
- 8.52am (1.52pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka
- 1.44pm (6.44pm): Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry
- 1.57pm (6.57pm): Billy Horschel /Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
- 2.10pm (7.10pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard
Round Two
- 9.53am (2.53pm): Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry and Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama
- 10.04am (3.04pm): Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard
- 2.08pm (7.08pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele
- 2.19pm (7.19pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round One
Four-Ball
1st Tee
ET (BST)
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Adam Long/Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft
- 8.13am (1.13pm): Jhonattan Vegas/Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon
- 8.25am (1.25pm): Carl Yuan/Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim/Chan Kim
- 8.39am (1.39pm): Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard
- 8.52am (1.52pm): J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore/Matt NeSmith
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ/MJ Daffue
- 9.18am (2.18pm): Luke List/Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
- 9.31am (2.31pm): Patton Kizzire/Ben Kohles and Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn
- 9.44am (2.44pm): Brandon Wu/James Nicholas and Justin Suh/Rico Hoey
- 9.57am (2.57pm): Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II/Blaine Hale, Jr.
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Sangmoon Bae/S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley/Matti Schmid
- 1.18pm (6.18pm): Scott Piercy/Harry Hall and Sam Ryder/Beau Hossler
- 1.31pm (6.31pm): Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen
- 1.44pm (6.44pm): Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry
- 1.57pm (6.57pm): Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
- 2.10pm (7.10pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard
- 2.23pm (7.23pm): Gary Woodland/Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker
- 2.36pm (7.36pm): Kevin Streelman/Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair/Ben Taylor
- 2.49pm (7.49pm): Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley/Greyson Sigg
- 3.02pm (8.02pm): Parker Coody/Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman/Kevin Dougherty
10th Tee
ET (BST)
- 8.00am (1.00pm): Kevin Chappell/Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak
- 8.13am (1.13pm): Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan/Kevin Yu
- 8.25am (1.25pm): Taylor Montgomery/Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre
- 8.39am (1.39pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele
- 8.52am (1.52pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka
- 9.05am (2.05pm): Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy
- 9.18am (2.18pm): Matt Kuchar/Steve Stricker and Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith
- 9.31am (2.31pm): Daniel Berger/Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam/Joe Highsmith
- 9.44am (2.44pm): Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott
- 9.57am (2.57pm): Jimmy Stanger/Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawrence/Aldrich Potgieter
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Troy Merritt/Robert Streb and Roger Sloan/Josh Teater
- 1.18pm (6.18pm): Callum Tarren/David Skinns and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky
- 1.31pm (6.31pm): Austin Cook/Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr./Alejandro Tosti
- 1.44pm (6.44pm): Francesco Molinari/Luke Donald and Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen
- 1.57pm (6.57pm): Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole/Russ Cochran
- 2.10pm (7.10pm): Peter Malnati/Russell Knox and K.H. Lee/Michael Kim
- 2.23pm (7.23pm): Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos and Ben Martin/Carson Young
- 2.36pm (7.36pm): Jonathan Byrd/Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu/Justin Lower
- 2.49pm (7.49pm): Robby Shelton/Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs/Trace Crowe
- 3.02pm (8.02pm): Norman Xiong/Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer/Tom Whitney
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round Two
Foursomes
1st Tee
ET (BST)
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Troy Merritt/Robert Streb and Roger Sloan/Josh Teater
- 9.31am (2.31pm): Callum Tarren/David Skinns and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky
- 9.42am (2.42pm): Austin Cook/Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr./Alejandro Tosti
- 9.53am (2.53pm): Francesco Molinari/Luke Donald and Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen
- 10.04am (3.04pm): Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole/Russ Cochran
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Peter Malnati/Russell Knox and K.H. Lee/Michael Kim
- 10.26am (3.26pm): Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos and Ben Martin/Carson Young
- 10.37am (3.37pm): Jonathan Byrd/Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu/Justin Lower
- 10.48am (3.48pm): Robby Shelton/Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs/Trace Crowe
- 10.59am (3.59pm): Norman Xiong/Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer/Tom Whitney
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Kevin Chappell/Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak
- 1.46pm (6.46pm): Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan/Kevin Yu
- 1.57pm (6.57pm): Taylor Montgomery/Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry/ Robert MacIntyre
- 2.08pm (7.08pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele
- 2.19pm (7.19pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka
- 2.30pm (7.30pm): Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy
- 2.41pm (7.41pm): Matt Kuchar/Steve Stricker and Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith
- 2.52pm (7.52pm): Daniel Berger/Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam/Joe Highsmith
- 3.03pm (8.03pm): Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott
- 3.14pm (8.14pm): Jimmy Stanger/Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawrence/Aldrich Potgieter
10th Tee
ET (BST)
- 9.20am (2.20pm): Sangmoon Bae/S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley/Matti Schmid
- 9.31am (2.31pm): Scott Piercy/Harry Hall and Sam Ryder/Beau Hossler
- 9.42am (2.42pm): Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen
- 9.53am (2.53pm): Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
- 10.04am (3.04pm): Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
- 10.15am (3.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard
- 10.26am (3.26pm): Gary Woodland/Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker
- 10.37am (3.37pm): Kevin Streelman/Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair/Ben Taylor
- 10.48am (3.48pm): Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley/Greyson Sigg
- 10.59am (3.59pm): Parker Coody/Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman/Kevin Dougherty
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Adam Long/Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft
- 1.46pm (6.46pm): Jhonattan Vegas/Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon
- 1.57pm (6.57pm): Carl Yuan/Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim/Chan Kim
- 2.08pm (7.08pm): Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard
- 2.19pm (7.19pm): J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore/Matt NeSmith
- 2.30pm (7.30pm): Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ/MJ Daffue
- 2.41pm (7.41pm): Luke List/Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
- 2.52pm (7.52pm): Patton Kizzire/Ben Kohles and Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn
- 3.03pm (8.03pm): Brandon Wu/James Nicholas and Justin Suh/Rico Hoey
- 3.14pm (8.14pm): Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II/Blaine Hale, Jr.
How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The US
All times ET
Thursday 25 April: 3.30pm-6.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 26 April: 3.30pm-6.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 27 April: 12.45pm-2.45pm & 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Sunday 28 April: 12.45pm-2.45pm & 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The UK
All times BST
Thursday 25 April: 1.00pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 26 April: 2.15pm-1130pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday 27 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 28 April: 3.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.00pm-2.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
'I Would Welcome It Wholeheartedly' - New DP World Tour Chief 'Delighted' To See Prospective Return Of Rory McIlroy To PGA Tour Board
DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings is looking forward to seeing European representation on the PGA Tour board once again as McIlroy returns to a role he left only late last year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Reports: Tiger Woods Set To Receive $100m Loyalty Payday From PGA Tour
The 15-time Major champion is set to be rewarded handsomely for sticking with the US-based circuit
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'I Would Welcome It Wholeheartedly' - New DP World Tour Chief 'Delighted' To See Prospective Return Of Rory McIlroy To PGA Tour Board
DP World Tour CEO Guy Kinnings is looking forward to seeing European representation on the PGA Tour board once again as McIlroy returns to a role he left only late last year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Reports: Tiger Woods Set To Receive $100m Loyalty Payday From PGA Tour
The 15-time Major champion is set to be rewarded handsomely for sticking with the US-based circuit
By Andrew Wright Published
-
YouTube Star George Bryan Comes Within Inches Of PGA Tour Start At Qualifying Event
The YouTube star appeared set for a place at the Myrtle Beach Classic, but a near miss on the 18th left him in a playoff, which Matt Atkins won
By Mike Hall Published
-
Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money Payout 2024
Nick Hardy and Davis Riley defend their title at the team event as Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry also play
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Players Set To Discover Quantitative Cost Of Loyalty As Equity Shares Handed Out This Week: Report
Players who didn't jump ship to LIV Golf will reportedly find out how much their loyalty was worth this week
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Do The Winners Share Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Prize Money? (And What About FedEx Cup Points?)
The prize money breakdown for the PGA Tour's only team event is slightly more complicated than other tournaments
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Secret Result Of A Unique PGA Tour Qualifying Event (Involving Eight YouTubers) Set To Be Revealed
Golf content creators such as Grant Horvat and Dan Rapaport went up against eight professionals for one spot at the PGA Tour's upcoming Myrtle Beach Classic
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Set To Make Shock Return To PGA Tour Policy Board - Report
The World No.2 could be returning to the PGA Tour policy board as a player director once again after stepping down from the role last November
By Joel Kulasingham Published