Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

Rory McIlroy plays alongside Shane Lowry in the team event, while a host of other big names are in the field too

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy during the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill
Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy team up for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
A unique event on the PGA Tour takes place at TPC Louisiana with the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. 

After weeks many of the game's household names battling it out for some of the biggest prizes in golf, this week's offering promises a less intense affair, although there will still be some of the highest-profile stars competing in the tournament that sees teams of two take on opponents in alternating rounds of four-ball and foursomes matches.

Rory McIlroy participates in the tournament for the first time alongside Team Europe Ryder Cup colleague Shane Lowry. They begin at 1.44pm ET (6.44pm BST) in the first round, with a second-round tee time of 9.53am ET (2.53pm BST) alongside Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama.

Another team to keep an eye on will be the one comprising 2022 winners Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, who begin at 8.39am ET (1.39pm BST) on Thursday, before heading out at 2.08pm ET (7.08pm BST) on Friday alongside Sahith Theegala and Will Zalatoris.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay look to reclaim the title they won two years ago

The Fitzpatrick brothers team up for the second year running, with Matt and Alex alongside another set of siblings, Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard, with a tee time of 2.10pm ET (7.10pm BST) in the opening round and 10.15am ET (3.15pm BST) in round two.

Defending champions Nick Hardy and Davis Riley also return. They get started at 8.52am ET (1.52pm BST) alongside Brice Garnett and Sepp Straka in the first round, before teeing it up at 2.19pm ET (7.19pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the notable groups and tee times for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans - Notable Groups

ET (BST)

Round One

  • 8.39am (1.39pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele
  • 8.52am (1.52pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka
  • 1.44pm (6.44pm): Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry
  • 1.57pm (6.57pm): Billy Horschel /Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
  • 2.10pm (7.10pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard

Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick at the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick team up

Round Two

  • 9.53am (2.53pm): Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry and Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama
  • 10.04am (3.04pm): Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
  • 10.15am (3.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard
  • 2.08pm (7.08pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele
  • 2.19pm (7.19pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round One

Four-Ball

1st Tee 

ET (BST)

  • 8.00am (1.00pm): Adam Long/Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft
  • 8.13am (1.13pm): Jhonattan Vegas/Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon
  • 8.25am (1.25pm): Carl Yuan/Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim/Chan Kim
  • 8.39am (1.39pm): Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard
  • 8.52am (1.52pm): J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore/Matt NeSmith
  • 9.05am (2.05pm): Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ/MJ Daffue
  • 9.18am (2.18pm): Luke List/Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
  • 9.31am (2.31pm): Patton Kizzire/Ben Kohles and Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn
  • 9.44am (2.44pm): Brandon Wu/James Nicholas and Justin Suh/Rico Hoey
  • 9.57am (2.57pm): Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II/Blaine Hale, Jr.
  • 1.05pm (6.05pm): Sangmoon Bae/S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley/Matti Schmid
  • 1.18pm (6.18pm): Scott Piercy/Harry Hall and Sam Ryder/Beau Hossler
  • 1.31pm (6.31pm): Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen
  • 1.44pm (6.44pm): Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry
  • 1.57pm (6.57pm): Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
  • 2.10pm (7.10pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard
  • 2.23pm (7.23pm): Gary Woodland/Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker
  • 2.36pm (7.36pm): Kevin Streelman/Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair/Ben Taylor
  • 2.49pm (7.49pm): Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley/Greyson Sigg
  • 3.02pm (8.02pm): Parker Coody/Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman/Kevin Dougherty

10th Tee 

ET (BST)

  • 8.00am (1.00pm): Kevin Chappell/Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak
  • 8.13am (1.13pm): Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan/Kevin Yu
  • 8.25am (1.25pm): Taylor Montgomery/Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre
  • 8.39am (1.39pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele
  • 8.52am (1.52pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka
  • 9.05am (2.05pm): Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy
  • 9.18am (2.18pm): Matt Kuchar/Steve Stricker and Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith
  • 9.31am (2.31pm): Daniel Berger/Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam/Joe Highsmith
  • 9.44am (2.44pm): Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott
  • 9.57am (2.57pm): Jimmy Stanger/Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawrence/Aldrich Potgieter
  • 1.05pm (6.05pm): Troy Merritt/Robert Streb and Roger Sloan/Josh Teater
  • 1.18pm (6.18pm): Callum Tarren/David Skinns and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky
  • 1.31pm (6.31pm): Austin Cook/Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr./Alejandro Tosti
  • 1.44pm (6.44pm): Francesco Molinari/Luke Donald and Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen
  • 1.57pm (6.57pm): Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole/Russ Cochran
  • 2.10pm (7.10pm): Peter Malnati/Russell Knox and K.H. Lee/Michael Kim
  • 2.23pm (7.23pm): Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos and Ben Martin/Carson Young
  • 2.36pm (7.36pm): Jonathan Byrd/Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu/Justin Lower
  • 2.49pm (7.49pm): Robby Shelton/Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs/Trace Crowe
  • 3.02pm (8.02pm): Norman Xiong/Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer/Tom Whitney

Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Tee Times - Round Two

Foursomes

1st Tee

ET (BST)

  • 9.20am (2.20pm): Troy Merritt/Robert Streb and Roger Sloan/Josh Teater
  • 9.31am (2.31pm): Callum Tarren/David Skinns and Aaron Rai/David Lipsky
  • 9.42am (2.42pm): Austin Cook/Raul Pereda and Ted Potter Jr./Alejandro Tosti
  • 9.53am (2.53pm): Francesco Molinari/Luke Donald and Matt Wallace/Thorbjørn Olesen
  • 10.04am (3.04pm): Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer and Eric Cole/Russ Cochran
  • 10.15am (3.15pm): Peter Malnati/Russell Knox and K.H. Lee/Michael Kim
  • 10.26am (3.26pm): Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos and Ben Martin/Carson Young
  • 10.37am (3.37pm): Jonathan Byrd/Scott Gutschewski and Dylan Wu/Justin Lower
  • 10.48am (3.48pm): Robby Shelton/Wilson Furr and Harry Higgs/Trace Crowe
  • 10.59am (3.59pm): Norman Xiong/Ryan McCormick and Hayden Springer/Tom Whitney
  • 1.35pm (6.35pm): Kevin Chappell/Jason Dufner and Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak
  • 1.46pm (6.46pm): Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox and C.T. Pan/Kevin Yu
  • 1.57pm (6.57pm): Taylor Montgomery/Ben Griffin and Thomas Detry/ Robert MacIntyre
  • 2.08pm (7.08pm): Sahith Theegala/Will Zalatoris and Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele
  • 2.19pm (7.19pm): Nick Hardy/Davis Riley and Brice Garnett/Sepp Straka
  • 2.30pm (7.30pm): Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown and Tom Hoge/Maverick McNealy
  • 2.41pm (7.41pm): Matt Kuchar/Steve Stricker and Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith
  • 2.52pm (7.52pm): Daniel Berger/Victor Perez and Andrew Putnam/Joe Highsmith
  • 3.03pm (8.03pm): Chandler Phillips/Jacob Bridgeman and Erik Barnes/Harrison Endycott
  • 3.14pm (8.14pm): Jimmy Stanger/Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Thriston Lawrence/Aldrich Potgieter

10th Tee

ET (BST)

  • 9.20am (2.20pm): Sangmoon Bae/S.H. Kim and Alex Smalley/Matti Schmid
  • 9.31am (2.31pm): Scott Piercy/Harry Hall and Sam Ryder/Beau Hossler
  • 9.42am (2.42pm): Austin Eckroat/Chris Gotterup and Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen
  • 9.53am (2.53pm): Collin Morikawa/Kurt Kitayama and Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
  • 10.04am (3.04pm): Billy Horschel/Tyson Alexander and Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin
  • 10.15am (3.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick and Nicolai Højgaard/Rasmus Højgaard
  • 10.26am (3.26pm): Gary Woodland/Lee Hodges and Chez Reavie/Brandt Snedeker
  • 10.37am (3.37pm): Kevin Streelman/Martin Laird and Sean O’Hair/Ben Taylor
  • 10.48am (3.48pm): Vincent Norrman/Jorge Campillo and Chesson Hadley/Greyson Sigg
  • 10.59am (3.59pm): Parker Coody/Pierceson Coody and Ben Silverman/Kevin Dougherty
  • 1.35pm (6.35pm): Adam Long/Vince Whaley and Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft
  • 1.46pm (6.46pm): Jhonattan Vegas/Bronson Burgoon and Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon
  • 1.57pm (6.57pm): Carl Yuan/Zecheng Dou and Doug Ghim/Chan Kim
  • 2.08pm (7.08pm): Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer and Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard
  • 2.19pm (7.19pm): J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley and Taylor Moore/Matt NeSmith
  • 2.30pm (7.30pm): Nico Echavarria/Max Greyserman and Cameron Champ/MJ Daffue
  • 2.41pm (7.41pm): Luke List/Henrik Norlander and Charley Hoffman/Nick Watney
  • 2.52pm (7.52pm): Patton Kizzire/Ben Kohles and Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn
  • 3.03pm (8.03pm): Brandon Wu/James Nicholas and Justin Suh/Rico Hoey
  • 3.14pm (8.14pm): Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman and Paul Haley II/Blaine Hale, Jr.

How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The US

All times ET

Thursday 25 April: 3.30pm-6.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 26 April: 3.30pm-6.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 27 April: 12.45pm-2.45pm & 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Sunday 28 April: 12.45pm-2.45pm & 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The Zurich Classic Of New Orleans In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 25 April: 1.00pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 26 April: 2.15pm-1130pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 27 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 28 April: 3.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.00pm-2.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

