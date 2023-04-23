Nick Hardy And Davis Riley Secure Maiden PGA Tour Titles At Zurich Classic
The American duo carded a final round of 65 to claim a two shot victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans saw two new winners on the PGA Tour, as the pair of Nick Hardy and Davis Riley secured maiden titles on the circuit with a clutch finish being the key factor to their victory.
It appeared that we were set for a tight finish but, thanks to a stunning back nine, including four birdies in their last six holes, the American duo were able to pull clear and set a target which couldn't be caught.
Beginning the final day, Hardy and Riley started three shots back of overnight leaders Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler, with a number of pairings looking for strong starts as they went in search of a PGA Tour title.
Out the gate, multiple players were making moves, with Keith Mitchell and Sungjae Im birdieing the opening hole to pull alongside Clark and Hossler. However, as the front nine wore on, it was actually the Canadian duo of Adam Hadwin and Nick Taylor who took the lead, with six birdies and a bogey putting them top through nine.
Their momentum continued in the early stages of the back nine also, with four consecutive birdies pulling them further ahead. What came next though was a tad unexpected, as Hardy and Riley played fantastic golf in the alternative shot format to bring themselves back to level with Hadwin and Taylor.
With just four holes remaining, the pendulum could have swung either way but, thanks to a close approach on the 16th, Hardy and Riley took the outright lead by one, with that advantage being extended to two at the very next, with Riley holing a putt from off the green to move clear going down the last.
As they safely navigated the 72nd hole, their 30-under-par target seemed to be unassailable and, after the final groups couldn't get close to the number, the title was theirs.
