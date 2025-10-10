Xander Schauffele Extends Remarkable Cuts Record - But He's Still Only Halfway To Matching Tiger Woods

A 63 in Japan saw a welcome return to form for Xander Schauffele, who extended his run of consecutive PGA Tour cuts to an impressive 72 - but still only put him across halfway in his pursuit of Tiger Woods' all-time record.

Admittedly, the Baycurrent Classic in Yokohama is a no-cut event, but rightly or wrongly it officially counts towards Schauffele's ongoing streak, which is worth mentioning due to it being a landmark number.

Schauffele leads the PGA Tour with his active streak of now 72 cuts made in a row, with Scottie Scheffler next in line with 64 and those two miles out in front as Corey Conners is next best with just 19.

With the current PGA Tour average of just four cuts in a row, and nobody else bar Scheffler on more than 20, it's an impressive effort from Schauffele considering the year he's had.

A rib injury caused him real problems at the start of the year and he's talked about his struggle to find his best form since then, while he's also recently become a father for the first time.

Despite that, the 2024 double Major champion managed to make every cut and saved his best form for the Majors, with two top-10 finishes and worst result of T28.

Those results helped him to maintain his brilliant run, but as good as it has been for Schauffele it shows just why this is one of the most impressive in the long list of Tiger Woods records.

Because as the PGA Tour’s Sean Martin pointed out, with Schauffele making 72 cuts in a row it puts him just over halfway towards Woods' amazing record of 142 consecutive made cuts - which came during a monumental run from 1998-2005.

Woods blitzed the previous PGA Tour record of 113 held by Byron Nelson, and is surely a record that will never be eclipsed.

Xander Schauffele's five most recent missed cuts:Apr 2022, The MastersMar 2022, The PlayersMay 2021, PGA ChampsMar 2021, The PlayersJan 2020, Farmers Insurance Open pic.twitter.com/BvuD1Jh9f3October 10, 2025

Schauffele is half the way there though, and if he can battle through his injury and form problems and still keep the streak going then he could stand a chance if he can keep it going long enough.

As Schauffele's record is so impressive, with his last missed cut of any kind coming at the 2022 Masters, just a fortnight after also missing out at The Players, while in 2021 he also missed the cut at The Players alongside the PGA Championship.

In regular PGA Tour events Schauffele's form for making the cut is imperious, as he's not missed one since the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open.