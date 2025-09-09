Xander Schauffele And Wife Maya Become Parents To Baby Boy

Xander Schauffele has revealed he has become a father.

The two-time Major winner gave the news to AP in a text, stating that his wife, Maya, recently gave birth to a son, whom they have named Victor.

Schauffele and Maya have been together since 2014, after the pair met while in college when he was attending San Diego State University and she was studying at the University of California. The pair got married in Las Vegas 2021.

During the course of their relationship, Maya has supported her husband at several events, including his maiden Major win at the 2024 PGA Championship.

The birth of their son, the pair’s first child, explains why Schauffele is not in the field for the first of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Fall events, the Procore Championship, which begins on Thursday. Instead, the American is instead spending time with his family at their Florida home.

The event is being used by US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley as preparation for the biennial match, which begins at Bethpage Black on September 26th.

As a result, 10 of the 12-man team will tee it up at the California event, with only Schauffele and LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau from it not in the field.

Schauffele’s most recent start came at the BMW Championship in August, where he placed T28. At that event, he told the AP he wasn’t sure if he would be available for the Procore Championship, saying: “If I don’t think playing is going to help me, then I won’t play.”

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be Schauffele’s third, where he will be a key player as the team looks to avenge a 16.5-11.5 defeat at the hands of Team Europe two years ago at Marco Simone. In the match, Schauffele had a 1-3-0 record.

Xander Schauffele won one of his four matches at the 2023 Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two of Schauffele’s teammates on that occasion, Jordan Spieth and Max Homa, have also welcomed new arrivals in recent weeks.

Spieth and his wife, Annie, welcomed their third child, Sully, in July. In August, Homa and his wife Lacey announced the birth of their second son, Austin. However, unlike Schauffele, neither Spieth nor Homa is on the 2025 Ryder Cup team.