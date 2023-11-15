What Is The Most Consecutive Cuts Made In PGA Tour History?

Tiger Woods holds an awful lot of records in the golfing world. From most weeks as World No.1 to lowest career scoring average in PGA Tour history - the most iconic active golfer in the game has done just about everything.

And here's another one Woods can comfortably lay claim to - the most consecutive cuts made in PGA Tour history. After turning professional at the age of 20 in 1996 and going on a two-year stint of four-day golf to kick off his career, Woods began his second (and longest) stretch of unmatched consistency at the 1998 Buick Invitational.

From there on, the 15-time Major winner chained 142 made cuts together (plus 36 PGA Tour wins and eight Major titles). He would always find a way to scrap through even when far from his best until - ironically - Woods failed to play the weekend at the 2005 EDS Byron Nelson Championship. Nelson, who recorded 11 consecutive wins in 1945, is second on the all-time list with just 113 made cuts in a row.

“Not too bad” is how Woods described his record stretch after bogeying the last at Cottonwood Valley in Texas to miss the cut by a single shot.

“I fight all the way in. That’s how I am,” he said. “I think that’s indicative to the longevity of the streak. You’ve got to give it everything you’ve got.”

Jack Nicklaus is the only other player to have hit triple digits - 105, with Hale Irwin (86), Dow Finsterwald (72), and Tom Kite (53) all lagging a long way behind despite highly-respectable efforts.

For context, Xander Schauffele holds the current 2022/23 record at 34 consecutive cuts made, seven ahead of Viktor Hovland in second place.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But for Woods, the slight hiccup at the 2005 Byron Nelson was just that, a minor bump in the road. In his next nine tournaments, he finished outside the top four just once and won three times.

And there are still plenty of records out there for Woods to set his sights on in the future. For example, the accolade of oldest player to make a cut currently belongs to Jay Haas - at 68 years, four months, and 22 days. Father of Bill, Haas Sr reached the weekend of the 2022 Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

For Woods to surpass Mr Haas, he would have to still be playing on the PGA Tour in 2044. Should Woods enjoy greater luck with injuries and continue enjoying his time out on the course, there is every chance that record is in danger, too...

First and third in the all-time list for made cuts on the PGA Tour - Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most Consecutive Cuts Made In PGA Tour History