ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open Prize Money Payout 2024

The LPGA Tour and LET co-sanctioned event comes from Dundonald Links as players compete for a $2m purse

Celine Boutier with the 2023 Women's Scottish Open trophy
Celine Boutier won the title in 2023, the week after victory in the Amundi Evian Championship
For the third year in a row, the co-sanctioned ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open comes from Dundonald Links, where many of the world’s best players will tee it up for the opportunity to compete for a purse of $2m. 

That’s an identical sum to the 2023 event, which was won by Celine Boutier. The French player beat Hyo Joo Kim by two shots to give her her back-to-back LPGA Tour titles after victory at the fourth Major of the year, the Amundi Evian Championship, the week before.

That earned her a windfall of $300,000, and the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday will claim the same amount, with the runner-up collecting $188,651.

There are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points available to the champion, as players continue their season-long battle to qualify for the finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, which will have a purse of $11m.

Below is the prize money payout for the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$300,000
2nd$188,651
3rd$136,853
4th$105,866
5th$85,211
6th$69,718
7th$58,356
8th$51,127
9th$45,962
10th$41,831
11th$38,731
12th$36,149
13th$33,877
14th$31,812
15th$29,952
16th$28,300
17th$26,855
18th$25,615
19th$24,582
20th$23,755
21st$22,930
22nd$22,103
23rd$21,278
24th$20,450
25th$19,728
26th$19,005
27th$18,281
28th$17,558
29th$16,836
30th$16,216
31st$15,596
32nd$14,976
33rd$14,356
34th$13,736
35th$13,221
36th$12,704
37th$12,189
38th$11,671
39th$11,154
40th$10,741
41st$10,329
42nd$9,916
43rd$9,502
44th$9,089
45th$8,779
46th$8,469
47th$8,159
48th$7,849
49th$7,539
50th$7,229
51st$7,024
52nd$6,817
53rd$6,609
54th$6,404
55th$6,197
56th$5,990
57th$5,784
58th$5,577
59th$5,372
60th$5,164
61st$5,062
62nd$4,957
63rd$4,854
64th$4,752
65th$4,647

Who Are The Star Names In The ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open?

Lydia Ko after winning gold at the Olympics

Lydia Ko plays the week after winning gold at the Olympics

A stacked field is competing in the tournament, including 18 Major winners and 36 of the 16-player field that battled it out in the women’s Olympics golf tournament at Le Golf National.

The defending champion is Celine Boutier, who will be looking to bounce back from the relative disappointment of finishing T18 at the Olympics when she had led the field after the first round.

The gold medal winner at the Games was Lydia Ko, who earned their place in the LPGA Hall of Fame for her win, and she is also competing in Scotland along with silver medal winner Esther Henseleit.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of other world-class players in the field including former World No.1 Jin Young Ko, who plays in the tournament for the first time since 2022, while Lilia Vu, who won two Majors in 2023, also plays. Another two-time major winner, Brooke Henderson, makes her maiden appearance at the event, while there’s also a start for Minjee Lee.

Brooke Henderson takes a shot at the Amundi Evian Championship

Brooke Henderson makes her debut at the tournament

Another player who was firmly in contention for a medal at the Olympics before fading in the final round and finishing T8 is American Rose Zhang, who is also making her debut appearance at the event. 

Other notable names in the field include three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist, English stars Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Swedish player Linn Grant and Gemma Dryburgh, who is looking for victory in her homeland.

Ayaka Furue, who won the event in 2022, Ryann O’Toole, who was the victor the year before, and 2020 winner Stacy Lewis also participate.

Where Is The Women’s Scottish Open Being Held?

The tournament is being held at Dundonald Links for the third successive year. Despite only opening in 2005, the course has swiftly developed a reputation as one of the best in Scotland, comparable to some of its more established links courses.

Who Won The 2023 Women’s Scottish Open?

Celine Boutier entered the 2023 tournament on the back of her maiden Major title, the Amundi Evian Championship, and she kept her momentum going with another victory this time by two shots over Hyo Joo Kim.

