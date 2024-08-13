ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open Prize Money Payout 2024

For the third year in a row, the co-sanctioned ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open comes from Dundonald Links, where many of the world’s best players will tee it up for the opportunity to compete for a purse of $2m.

That’s an identical sum to the 2023 event, which was won by Celine Boutier. The French player beat Hyo Joo Kim by two shots to give her her back-to-back LPGA Tour titles after victory at the fourth Major of the year, the Amundi Evian Championship, the week before.

That earned her a windfall of $300,000, and the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday will claim the same amount, with the runner-up collecting $188,651.

There are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points available to the champion, as players continue their season-long battle to qualify for the finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, which will have a purse of $11m.

Below is the prize money payout for the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $300,000 2nd $188,651 3rd $136,853 4th $105,866 5th $85,211 6th $69,718 7th $58,356 8th $51,127 9th $45,962 10th $41,831 11th $38,731 12th $36,149 13th $33,877 14th $31,812 15th $29,952 16th $28,300 17th $26,855 18th $25,615 19th $24,582 20th $23,755 21st $22,930 22nd $22,103 23rd $21,278 24th $20,450 25th $19,728 26th $19,005 27th $18,281 28th $17,558 29th $16,836 30th $16,216 31st $15,596 32nd $14,976 33rd $14,356 34th $13,736 35th $13,221 36th $12,704 37th $12,189 38th $11,671 39th $11,154 40th $10,741 41st $10,329 42nd $9,916 43rd $9,502 44th $9,089 45th $8,779 46th $8,469 47th $8,159 48th $7,849 49th $7,539 50th $7,229 51st $7,024 52nd $6,817 53rd $6,609 54th $6,404 55th $6,197 56th $5,990 57th $5,784 58th $5,577 59th $5,372 60th $5,164 61st $5,062 62nd $4,957 63rd $4,854 64th $4,752 65th $4,647

Who Are The Star Names In The ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open?

Lydia Ko plays the week after winning gold at the Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

A stacked field is competing in the tournament, including 18 Major winners and 36 of the 16-player field that battled it out in the women’s Olympics golf tournament at Le Golf National.

The defending champion is Celine Boutier, who will be looking to bounce back from the relative disappointment of finishing T18 at the Olympics when she had led the field after the first round.

The gold medal winner at the Games was Lydia Ko, who earned their place in the LPGA Hall of Fame for her win, and she is also competing in Scotland along with silver medal winner Esther Henseleit.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of other world-class players in the field including former World No.1 Jin Young Ko, who plays in the tournament for the first time since 2022, while Lilia Vu, who won two Majors in 2023, also plays. Another two-time major winner, Brooke Henderson, makes her maiden appearance at the event, while there’s also a start for Minjee Lee.

Brooke Henderson makes her debut at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another player who was firmly in contention for a medal at the Olympics before fading in the final round and finishing T8 is American Rose Zhang, who is also making her debut appearance at the event.

Other notable names in the field include three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist, English stars Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Swedish player Linn Grant and Gemma Dryburgh, who is looking for victory in her homeland.

Ayaka Furue, who won the event in 2022, Ryann O’Toole, who was the victor the year before, and 2020 winner Stacy Lewis also participate.

Where Is The Women’s Scottish Open Being Held? The tournament is being held at Dundonald Links for the third successive year. Despite only opening in 2005, the course has swiftly developed a reputation as one of the best in Scotland, comparable to some of its more established links courses.