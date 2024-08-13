ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open Prize Money Payout 2024
The LPGA Tour and LET co-sanctioned event comes from Dundonald Links as players compete for a $2m purse
For the third year in a row, the co-sanctioned ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open comes from Dundonald Links, where many of the world’s best players will tee it up for the opportunity to compete for a purse of $2m.
That’s an identical sum to the 2023 event, which was won by Celine Boutier. The French player beat Hyo Joo Kim by two shots to give her her back-to-back LPGA Tour titles after victory at the fourth Major of the year, the Amundi Evian Championship, the week before.
That earned her a windfall of $300,000, and the player who lifts the trophy on Sunday will claim the same amount, with the runner-up collecting $188,651.
There are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points available to the champion, as players continue their season-long battle to qualify for the finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, which will have a purse of $11m.
Below is the prize money payout for the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.
ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$300,000
|2nd
|$188,651
|3rd
|$136,853
|4th
|$105,866
|5th
|$85,211
|6th
|$69,718
|7th
|$58,356
|8th
|$51,127
|9th
|$45,962
|10th
|$41,831
|11th
|$38,731
|12th
|$36,149
|13th
|$33,877
|14th
|$31,812
|15th
|$29,952
|16th
|$28,300
|17th
|$26,855
|18th
|$25,615
|19th
|$24,582
|20th
|$23,755
|21st
|$22,930
|22nd
|$22,103
|23rd
|$21,278
|24th
|$20,450
|25th
|$19,728
|26th
|$19,005
|27th
|$18,281
|28th
|$17,558
|29th
|$16,836
|30th
|$16,216
|31st
|$15,596
|32nd
|$14,976
|33rd
|$14,356
|34th
|$13,736
|35th
|$13,221
|36th
|$12,704
|37th
|$12,189
|38th
|$11,671
|39th
|$11,154
|40th
|$10,741
|41st
|$10,329
|42nd
|$9,916
|43rd
|$9,502
|44th
|$9,089
|45th
|$8,779
|46th
|$8,469
|47th
|$8,159
|48th
|$7,849
|49th
|$7,539
|50th
|$7,229
|51st
|$7,024
|52nd
|$6,817
|53rd
|$6,609
|54th
|$6,404
|55th
|$6,197
|56th
|$5,990
|57th
|$5,784
|58th
|$5,577
|59th
|$5,372
|60th
|$5,164
|61st
|$5,062
|62nd
|$4,957
|63rd
|$4,854
|64th
|$4,752
|65th
|$4,647
Who Are The Star Names In The ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open?
A stacked field is competing in the tournament, including 18 Major winners and 36 of the 16-player field that battled it out in the women’s Olympics golf tournament at Le Golf National.
The defending champion is Celine Boutier, who will be looking to bounce back from the relative disappointment of finishing T18 at the Olympics when she had led the field after the first round.
The gold medal winner at the Games was Lydia Ko, who earned their place in the LPGA Hall of Fame for her win, and she is also competing in Scotland along with silver medal winner Esther Henseleit.
Elsewhere, there are plenty of other world-class players in the field including former World No.1 Jin Young Ko, who plays in the tournament for the first time since 2022, while Lilia Vu, who won two Majors in 2023, also plays. Another two-time major winner, Brooke Henderson, makes her maiden appearance at the event, while there’s also a start for Minjee Lee.
Another player who was firmly in contention for a medal at the Olympics before fading in the final round and finishing T8 is American Rose Zhang, who is also making her debut appearance at the event.
Other notable names in the field include three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist, English stars Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Swedish player Linn Grant and Gemma Dryburgh, who is looking for victory in her homeland.
Ayaka Furue, who won the event in 2022, Ryann O’Toole, who was the victor the year before, and 2020 winner Stacy Lewis also participate.
Where Is The Women’s Scottish Open Being Held?
The tournament is being held at Dundonald Links for the third successive year. Despite only opening in 2005, the course has swiftly developed a reputation as one of the best in Scotland, comparable to some of its more established links courses.
Who Won The 2023 Women’s Scottish Open?
Celine Boutier entered the 2023 tournament on the back of her maiden Major title, the Amundi Evian Championship, and she kept her momentum going with another victory this time by two shots over Hyo Joo Kim.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
