After Scottie Scheffler won a thrilling men's Olympic golf tournament, it's time for the world's best female golfers to take to the Le Golf National fairways.
World No.1 and defending gold medallist Nelly Korda headlines a strong field in Paris ahead of what is set to be another superb four days of golf to decide the three medals. France's Perrine Delacour hit the opening tee shot of the women's event, with the tee times running until 6.39am ET.
Follow along for our women's Olympic golf leaderboard and live updates throughout the week...
Women's Olympic golf leaderboard
- -2 Celine Borge (Norway)
- -1 Peiyun Chien (Chinese Taipei)
- -1 Gaby Lopez (Mexico)
- -1 Aditi Ashok (India)
- -1 Maria Fassi (Mexico)
- -1 Hyo Joo Kim (South Korea)
- E Perrine Delacour (France)
- E Manon De Roey (Belgium)
- E Anne van Dam (Netherlands)
- E Nanna Koerstz Madsen (Denmark)
- E Hannah Green (Australia)
- E Brooke Henderson (Canada)
- +1 Shannon Tan (Singapore)
- +1 Rose Zhang (USA)
- +1 Nelly Korda (USA)
- +1 Jin Young Ko (South Korea)
- +1 Ruoning Yin (China)
- +2 Charley Hull (Great Britain)
- +2 Xiyu Lin (China)
- +3 Stephanie Meadow (Ireland)
- +3 Esther Henseleit (Germany)
BORGE TO THE TOP
Norway's Celine Borge is the first woman to two-under after birdies at the 1st and 3rd.
The 1st is proving difficult this morning with many players hitting driver-wood or long-iron into the green. A number of players have found the water with their first or second shots.
NELLY 3-PUTT
Korda bogeys the 1st after finding the green in regulation as Ko and Yin also bogey - but they found the water so ended up making good saves.
BROOKE HENDERSON UP NEXT
Another big group makes their way to the 1st tee, with Henderson, Hyo Joo Kim and Xiyu Lin set to tee off.
RUONING YIN IN THE WATER
The World No.5 hit a lovely tee shot down the 1st but her iron shot just comes up short of the green.
Jin Young Ko finds the edge of the green with a 3-wood after taking a drop. Should make bogey.
Nelly Korda is on the green in regulation.
BAD START FOR HULL
The Englishwoman three-putts the 1st for double bogey after finding water off the tee.
Zhang made bogey while Green made a very simple par.
CURRENT WORLD RANKINGS
BIG HOOK FROM JIN YOUNG KO
The former World No.1 hits a massive pull off the 1st that carries straight into the water.
Rose Zhang did similar just now and she hit a stunning fairway wood into the green that should at least salvage a simple bogey.
HUGE GROUP NEXT
Defending gold medallist and World No.1 Nelly Korda is up next alongside Jin Young Ko and Ruoning Yin.
HENSELEIT STRUGGLES CONTINUE
The German found the bunker long of the par-3 2nd and fails to get it up-and-down to drop to +3
BIRDIES AT THE 1ST
Mexico's Maria Fassi and Norway's Celine Borge both birdie the 1st to join the early lead.
Fassi, who was runner-up in the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur, managed to chip in for her 3.
HULL AND ZHANG BOTH FIND THE WATER
Both Charley Hull and Rose Zhang pull their opening tee shots left into the water.
Hannah Green finds the fairway.
EARLY TROUBLE
Esther Henseleit doubles the 1st and Singapore's Shannon Tan has just found the water on the 1st, too.
A cloudy day so far, no sign of that baking sun we saw in the men's event last week yet.
WE HAVE OUR FIRST BIRDIE
Chinese Taipei's Peiyun Chien rolls in a 10-footer at the par-3 2nd to become the first woman under par at the 2024 Olympics.
BIG GROUP UP NEXT
We have the 3.44am ET group up next and it's a big one - Hannah Green, Rose Zhang and Charley Hull get underway.
A SPECIAL MOMENT ON THE 1ST TEE THIS MORNING
FIRST GROUPS UNDERWAY
Good morning, we have the third group going off now on a relatively cool Parisien morning.
The opening group of Delcacour, De Roey and Meadow all parred the opening hole.
DELACOUR GETS WOMEN'S OLYMPIC TOURNAMENT UNDERWAY
Memory of a lifetime ✨@PerrineDelacour has the honor of hitting the first tee at the #Paris2024 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Q9fHVOg7JEAugust 7, 2024
Good morning and welcome to the women's Olympic golf tournament from Paris 2024!
Perrine Delacour hit the opening tee shot in front of the home fans earlier and we've got a wonderful line up of some of the globe's best players. It's set to be another thrilling day for golf in the Olympics.