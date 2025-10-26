Home Hero Lands International Series Victory Days After Withdrawing From Previous Start Due To Injury

The Philippines' own Miguel Tabuena proved an extremely popular winner after he landed the 2025 International Series Philippines title at his home course on Sunday.

Held at Sta. Elena Golf Club in Manila, Tabuena was backed by a hearty home support as he carded a final round seven-under 65 to claim victory by three strokes.

His 24-under total was enough to land a fourth career victory, but first in the elevated International Series, and take Tabuena past the $3 million career earnings mark thanks to the top prize payout.

What made Tabuena's success even more remarkable is that it occurred days after he was forced to withdraw from the Asian Tour's Macao Open with neck spasms - giving further credit to the renowned saying 'beware the injured golfer.'

Reacting to the biggest win of his career, Tabuena said: "It’s truly special. This is the biggest golf event the Philippines has ever hosted. To win it as a Filipino, in front of my people, is an incredible honor.

The crowd goes wild for local hero Miguel Tabuena

“I wasn’t 100 per cent this week. I withdrew from an event last week because of neck spasms, but somehow, we got it done. I managed to recover and adjust. It was humbling to see the support from the fans no matter what kind of shot I hit.

“My family and friends were there. My mom’s turning 60 this December, and it meant everything to have her see me win.

"I just fell to my knees. It was hard to hold it together after such a long, emotional week. I had so much expectations - from others and from myself. This means everything.”

Behind Tabuena on the leaderboard was the Japanese duo of Kazuki Higa (65) and Yosuke Asaji (67) at 21-under.

Although he came up short on the week, Higa has now moved to the top of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit following his latest excellent display.

Scott Vincent leads the International Series Rankings after the event in the Philippines (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 30-year-old won back-to-back Asian Tour titles in September and now has a lead of 157.27 points over Scott Vincent in second.

Incidentally, Vincent remains well clear at the top of the International Series Rankings where a LIV Golf card is on offer for the season's champion.

Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut and China’s Sampson Zheng, joint overnight leaders with Tabuena, both shot 69 to finish T4th on 20-under.

Here's your final leaderboard from the International Series Philippines

Meanwhile, Ripper GC’s Marc Leishman (65) was the highest-finishing LIV golfer in the field this week, ending in solo sixth. Legion XIII's Caleb Surratt (67) and India’s Gaganjeet Bhullar (69) finished T7th at 16-under.

The next International Series event on the Asian Tour takes place next week with the Link Hong Kong Open at Hong Kong Golf Club.