LIV Golf Trademark Filings Hint At New Teams And Club Rebrand

The LIV Golf League could be adding two new teams and rebranding one of its existing sides after trademark requests were officially submitted last week.

Seen on the Trademarkia website, LIV Golf Incorporated asked for the names Becko East GC, Southern Balindi GC and Real Club De Toros GC to become ratified on October 28.

While the inspiration for the Becko East team name remains unclear at this stage, Balindi is a small town north of Kolkata in India and could mean LIV is looking to add a team of Indian or south-Asian players in the future.

As far as Real Club De Toros goes, this may well be a rebrand for Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC which is made up of three Spanish players and one Mexican pro. For 2026, Garcia is expected to be joined once again by David Puig, Josele Ballester and Abraham Ancer.

The trademark applications described the new entities as "entertainment services in the nature of arranging, planning, organizing, conducting and participating in professional golf tournaments, matches, competitions and exhibitions; providing sports news and information in the field of golf."

As well as beginning the process for a couple of new golf clubs and the likely rebrand, a separate application has been made on behalf of each of the three teams to sell clothing and headwear. Golf Monthly has contacted LIV Golf for comment.

Should the new teams be given the go ahead, that would theoretically take LIV's total number of sides up to 15, notwithstanding the two Wildcard players which have been a feature since four-man clubs came into effect.

More teams and consequently deeper fields could be seen as the LIV Golf League attempting to strengthen its latest OWGR application.

On Monday, LIV announced it would be offering not one but two cards to the leading eligible players in the Asian Tour's International Series rankings after the PIF Saudi International later this month.

In addition, details were shared ahead of the latest LIV Golf Promotions event. The one-off tournament had previously also offered only one card to the 54-hole league, however, two players will now be rewarded with LIV spots when the four-day event takes place in Florida in January.

Each of the aforementioned announcements arrived days after the start of LIV Golf's transfer window, which may well be even busier than usual if two new teams are successfully added in the coming weeks.

The 2026 LIV Golf League campaign kicks off in Saudi Arabia between February 5-7 as Riyadh Golf Club hosts its second edition under the lights.