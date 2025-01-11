Former Amateur No.1 Becomes LIV Golf Reserve After Strong Promotions Event Showing
Ollie Schniederjans will be a LIV Golf reserve in 2025, while he'll also play on the Asian Tour's International Series
US pro Ollie Schniederjans has confirmed where he will ply his trade in the 2025 season – and it won’t be on his regular circuit, the Korn Ferry Tour. Instead, he will be a LIV Golf reserve player, while he will also play on the Asian Tour.
The 31-year-old confirmed the news via X, writing: “Gearing up for 2025 and excited for the great opportunity to be a @livgolf_league reserve player and to play the @asiantourgolf international series this year!”
Gearing up for 2025 and excited for the great opportunity to be a @livgolf_league reserve player and to play the @asiantourgolf international series this year! pic.twitter.com/ruAhQheLXKJanuary 10, 2025
Schniederjans, who is rarely seen wearing a hat on the course, shot to prominence when he finished T12 at the 2015 Open, and turned professional soon after. However, any hopes the Georgia Tech graduate had of establishing himself on the PGA Tour have proved hard to realize.
The former World No.1 amateur earned his PGA Tour card after his maiden Korn Ferry Tour season (then the Web.com Tour), and held the status between 2017 and 2019. However, after finishing outside the top 150 in the FedEx Cup standings at the end of the 2018/19 season, he returned to the developmental circuit, where he has remained ever since.
Schniederjans, whose one professional win to date came at the 2016 Air Capital Classic, finished well beneath the cut-off for a PGA Tour card following the 2024 Korn Ferry Tour season. Needing to finish in the top 30 of the points list, he could only manage 100th, with his most recent event on it coming with a T35 in September’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship.
In December, there was perhaps the biggest hint yet of Schniederjans’ next move, when he was named in the field for the LIV Golf Promotions event, with the incentive of a contract on the big-money circuit for the winner. He progressed to the final round, but ultimately had to settle for fourth, five shots behind winner Chieh-po Lee.
Despite that near miss, it appears to have offered him the necessary encouragement to pursue a LIV Golf career, and he’s likely to have been buoyed further by the example of Ben Campbell, who has earned a contract in the League having taken advantage of a similar route.
The New Zealander, who was also a LIV Golf reserve in 2024, would have earned a full-time contract by finishing top of the International Series standings, but he could only manage third.
However, his three LIV Golf appearances combined with his efforts on the Asian Tour’s elevated events, which included victory in the International Series Morocco, clearly caught the eye as he will line up for Bubba Watson’s Range Goats GC in the 2025 season.
While Schniederjans is leaving the chance of a return to the PGA Tour behind – at least for the time being – he now has the opportunity to not only impress whenever he gets a chance to line up for LIV Golf next season, but also pursue a full-time contract, either via the International Series or by impressing enough to be offered a place for the 2026 season.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
