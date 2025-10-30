LIV Golf Transfer Window Officially Opens: What To Know

LIV Golf has confirmed its off-season transfer window has officially opened, with the 13 teams and captains set to make tweaks to their rosters.

Players' individual circumstances differ based on where they finished in the standings this season as well as the contracts they signed with the league.

The top 24 finishers, who ended in the Lock Zone, keep their place in their respective teams for 2026 and receive a minimum of a one-year contract extension if their current deal has expired.

These players can choose to decline the offer and enter 'Free Agency' or sign back up with their teams.

This happened in 2023 when Carlos Ortiz declined a contract with Sergio Garcia's Fireballs GC in order to move to Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC side.

The golfers who finished in the Open Zone, places 25-48 in the standings, have less certainty over their futures.

These players can be re-signed by their teams or poached by another franchise, but they could also be left out if no teams wish to sign them.

Three players who finished in the Open Zone last year did not receive renewals, with Eugenio Chacarra, Pat Perez and reserve player John Catlin all losing their spots in the league.

Eugenio Chacarra lost his spot in LIV Golf last year after finishing in the Open Zone and went on to win his maiden DP World Tour title this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chacarra went to play on the DP World Tour, Perez moved into a broadcast role with LIV Golf and Catlin returned to the Asian Tour and was also a reserve for the 2025 LIV Golf League campaign.

The golfers who finished in the Drop Zone, 49th and below, have lost their spot as things stand and cannot be signed up to play next year - unless they make their way back via the International Series Rankings or LIV Golf Promotions.

This year's relegated players, who were signed to teams, were: Henrik Stenson, Andy Ogletree, Mito Pereira, Yubin Jang and Frederik Kjettrup. Wildcard Anthony Kim also finished in the Drop Zone.

That means Majesticks GC (Stenson), HyFlyers GC (Ogletree), Torque GC (Pereira), Iron Heads GC (Jang) and Cleeks GC (Kjettrup) are all seeking at least one player to replace their relegated former teammates.

Majesticks GC co-captain Henrik Stenson was relegated, meaning his only way to return for 2026 would be to win the International Series Rankings or LIV Golf Promotions (Image credit: Getty Images)

These teams could wait until the International Series Rankings and LIV Golf Promotions is complete to see if their relegated players can earn their way back to the league and re-sign them.

Teams can sign anyone from the Open Zone as well as trade with other teams for players in the Lock Zone, recruit from other tours or snap up one of the promoted players from the International Series Rankings and upcoming LIV Golf Promotions event.

“Every team has the chance to re-evaluate and build something special in the offseason, just like in other major sports. It also keeps fans invested and engaged in what we are doing and there’s terrific excitement heading into next year," HyFlyers GC captain Phil Mickelson said.

“Losing a player on HyFlyers GC this season opens the door to bring someone in who further elevates our team and makes us more competitive.

Phil Mickelson has to replace Andy Ogletree this off-season and decide whether to renew the contracts of Cameron Tringale (28th) and Brendan Steele (45th) (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I love the culture we have created with HyFlyers GC, and as captain, I am excited to add to our camaraderie and our commitment to playing championship caliber golf.

"There is great energy and belief in what we are building and that it is evident from the players I am talking to who want to join our team. I know there is tremendous excitement around how every LIV team is evolving as we head into a new season. “

There have been no confirmed moves yet, with LIV Golf stating that "Player signings and trades will be announced by LIV Golf teams as they finalize their lineups in the lead up to the upcoming season."

The 2026 LIV Golf season begins on February 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.