Yosuke Asaji Secures Moutai Singapore Open Playoff Win For First Asian Tour Victory In Six Years

In a thrilling final day at the Moutai Singapore Open, it was Yosuke Asaji who got over the line to secure a first Asian Tour victory in six-and-a-half years.

Last claiming the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup in May 2019, the 32-year-old had endured a lengthy run without victory on the circuit but, following a playoff win over Jeunghun Wang, Asaji finally put his name back in the winners circle.

Asaji celebrates after holing the winning putt at the first playoff hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

Starting the final round, it was Wang, Soomin Lee and James Piot who led at 15-under-par, with the latter looking to secure the title and bolster his chances of potentially returning to the LIV Golf League.

For Piot, though, it wasn't to be. He fell back on Sunday, carding a three-over-par 75 to finish back in a share of 18th alongside six other players.

That left the leaders to battle it out at The Singapore Island Country Club and, among those was eventual winner Asaji, who started his round one shot back of the three-way tie.

In fact, the Japanese player couldn't have started his round any better as, following a par at the first, he found five straight birdies to take the lead, as two bogeys and two birdies in his final 10 holes meant a five-under 67 for his day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wang, meanwhile, made quite the opposite start to Asaji, as the South Korean player sat one-over-par through seven holes, leaving himself work to do coming in.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Thankfully, for the 30-year-old, he was able to make five birdies over the final 11 holes, including back-to-back gains on the 17th and 18th, to join Asaji in the clubhouse at 19-under, one better than Rattanon Wannasrichan and overnight leader Lee.

Heading to a playoff, it took just one hole to decide the winner, as Asaji managed to roll in a six-footer to secure the title, becoming the first Japanese winner of the Moutai Singapore Open in nearly 50 years.

The victory means Asaji has moved to fifth on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, and second on The International Series Rankings, a big move with a LIV Golf League card on the line.

A post shared by Asian Tour (@asiantour) A photo posted by on

Speaking after his victory, the two-time Asian Tour winner stated: "I am so, so happy. Today I was able to read the lines on the greens well, it was perfect.

"I think the putt for par on 15 was the most important one. This win means so much to me. It is my first win overseas – something I have always dreamed of."