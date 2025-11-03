LIV Golf Confirms Extra Card Available In New-Look Promotions Event

The LIV Golf League has announced the top-two players at its upcoming Promotions event will be rewarded with cards to the PIF-backed circuit in 2026.

Last year, only the first-place pro, Chieh-po Lee, obtained a spot in LIV Golf for the subsequent campaign. In the inaugural LIV Golf Promotions, three players made the jump to the 54-hole league - Kalle Samooja, Kieran Vincent and Jinichiro Kozuma.

But, in a likely attempt to bolster its ongoing application for Official World Golf Ranking points, LIV has opened up its qualification routes again.

The tweak was one of several changes announced by LIV on Monday, with the date of the $1.5 million event itself moving from December to January and the location from the Middle East to Florida.

Staged at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in 2023 and Riyadh Golf Club last year, the next edition of LIV Golf Promotions will occur at Black Diamond Ranch in Lecanto, Florida.

The four-round tournament will take place on The Ranch course between January 8-11, around a month before LIV Golf's first event of the year in Riyadh.

And while the top-two players will earn promotion to the LIV Golf League, all those inside the top-10 and ties will earn starts in every International Series tournament on the Asian Tour in 2026.

On Monday, LIV had already announced that the International Series would also be doubling its card offering from one to two for the leading pair of eligible players at the top of rankings after the PIF Saudi International later this month.

LIV Golf CEO, Scott O'Neil, said: "LIV Golf continues to expand pathways for players around the world to qualify into the first truly global golf league.

“As fan interest in LIV Golf continues to increase and the opportunity to compete across the US, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East against some of the biggest names in golf grows, it’s only natural that we broaden access for talented, ambitious players to earn their way into the league.”

In the past, LIV Golf Promotions has occurred across three days and culminated in a 36-hole final day. However, the 2026 version will be the first to have 18 holes on Thursday through Sunday.

Category A players - which includes those eligible through competing at the Walker Cup, those who finished runner-up in the world's most prestigious amateur competitions, and leading pros within a number of worldwide rankings - will aim to finish in the top-20 and ties on day one.

From there, Category B players - which includes relegated LIV golfers or pros who ended last term in the 'Open Zone' plus winners of the most prestigious amateur events and champions of worldwide tour events - join the tournament and the scores reset.

Once again, the top-20 and ties qualify for the third day of competition where scores reset and the sprint for one of two LIV Golf cards begins.

LIV Golf Promotions Eligibility Criteria

Category A: Qualifiers for Round 1

1. 2025 Walker Cup and 2025 Palmer Cup Players

2. Runner-up of the following last played amateur events in 2025: A. US Amateur Championship B. The Amateur Championship C. Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship D. Latin America Amateur Championship E. European Amateur Championship F. African Amateur Championship G. NCAA Championship (Individual) H. Eisenhower Trophy (Individual)

3. Leading 15 available players from within the top 50 World Amateur Golf Rankings as of December 15, 2025 (excluding players exempt into round 2)

4. Leading 25 available players from within the top 40 on the final 2025 International Series Rankings (excluding those players exempt into round two)

5. Winners of Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, KPGA Korean Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour-sanctioned tournaments in the 2025 calendar year (excluding those players exempt into round 2)

6. Leading 30 available players from within the top 300 Data Golf Rankings as of December 15, 2025 (excluding those players who are exempt into Round 2)

7. Invitations as determined by LIV Golf League

Category B: Exemptions into Round 2

The following players are exempt from Round 1 and are automatically eligible to participate in Round 2