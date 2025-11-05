Why Is LIV Golf Moving To 72-Holes?

LIV Golf just announced its biggest change yet, with its three-day 54-hole tournaments evolving into four-day, 72-hole events for 2026.

It's a big move that takes LIV away from its founding format and also its name, as LIV is 54 in roman numerals, although shotgun starts will remain.

The Saudi-backed league has played on its three-day format and how it's different to anything else in the elite game, so why has this particular change been made?

It is clearly something that Scott O'Neil, LIV's new CEO who took over from Greg Norman at the start of 2025, believes has to be made in order for the league to secure Official World Golf Ranking points and continue its growth.

The Saudi PIF has spent billions since launching in 2022 and four seasons later it still has not been sanctioned by the OWGR - something Greg Norman is believed to have told players would be possible in the early days.

LIV officially withdrew its application last year under Norman, and it seems the OWGR situation has been number one on O'Neil's to-do list since taking charge.

The application was resubmitted earlier this year and several key changes have been made, which appear to be in order to satisfy the OWGR board.

OWGR points are so crucial because they are a key metric in deciding fields for Majors.

The top 50 receive Masters invites and entry into The Open, the top 60 qualify for the US Open and the top 100 make it into the PGA Championship.

Bryson DeChambeau hinted the change has been made to help players qualify for Majors when he reacted to the news.

“Everyone wants to see the best players in the world competing against each other, especially in the Majors, and for the good of the game, we need a path forward," the two-time US Open winner said.

Without world ranking points, some big names who haven't won Majors or secured exemptions likely find the league unattractive as it would make the process of qualifying for the biggest events much more difficult.

Abraham Ancer, a former World No.11 and WGC winner, has played in just one Major over the last two seasons while Paul Casey has only played in one since LIV started in 2022 after not missing any from 2015-2021. These are just two of many examples.

Ensuring all players who finish in the 'Drop Zone' actually do get relegated and adding extra spots for the International Series and LIV Golf Promotions will have surely helped its OWGR application, and this latest tweak could be the sealing factor.

With all the changes made this year, from the outside looking in it seems difficult to believe that LIV players won't be earning rankings points next year.

And they're so crucial to not only legitimise the league but also keep its players happy and attract new ones.

LIV has not managed to poach any players from the PGA Tour since Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton nearly two years ago, but with a 72-hole format and Official World Golf Ranking points the league suddenly looks far more attractive to players.

It also helps its golfers play more rounds and perhaps prepare them better for the 72-hole Majors and other events they compete in on the Asian and DP World Tours.

If the league gets the green light from Trevor Immelman at the OWGR, it would be a seismic moment for LIV Golf.

So to sum up why LIV has changed its format, it is clear this is another step in the long process of securing ranking points, which will help its players qualify for the Majors and ultimately keep them happy and potentially attract new stars.

Rory McIlroy isn't fully convinced it will help, though.

"I think it's a peculiar move because I think they could have got ranking points with three rounds," McIlroy said at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

"I don't think three rounds versus four rounds is what was holding them back.

"It certainly puts them more in line with traditional golf tournaments than what we've all done. It brings them back into not really being a destructor and sort is of falling more in line with what everyone else does.

"But if that's what they felt they needed to do to get the ranking points, I guess that's what they had to do."

What do you make of the change? Let us know your view in the comments section below.

Analysis: Will LIV Golf's format change help its OWGR application?

On the face of it, the answer has to be yes.

However, there are other professional tours that have OWGR points from 54-hole events, so it certainly isn't the be-all and end-all like McIlroy says.

What it could help with is the number of ranking points available. Full 72-hole events may offer more points than 54-hole ones, which could be crucial to the league as many of its players now have low rankings so Field Ratings, and the points allocation, would be lower.

LIV's current relegation/promotion changes may have been enough, and this could have been a move to simply improve the number of points on offer.

This tweak, in my view, benefits the league's better players who will surely find wins and podiums easier over four days. Jon Rahm didn't win a single event in 2025...that will surely change over the longer format next year.