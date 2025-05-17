Watch The PGA Championship Round Three: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play – Vegas leads, Scheffler poised

Today, May 17 is the third day of the second Major of 2025, the PGA Championship, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch round three at Quail Hollow, wherever you are in the world.

PGA Championship on TV today: Quick guide ► Round Three start time: 8am ET / 1pm BST ► US: ESPN – via Sling (50% off) – for early coverage, CBS / Paramount+ for main coverage ► UK: Sky Sports ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

The second day of the PGA Championship proved just as intriguing as the first.

During it, Si Woo Kim set a Major record for the longest hole-in-one when he aced the 252-yard 6th hole with a 5-wood, and now lies tied second, two shots off leader Jhonattan Vegas.

The top of the leaderboard is still mainly populated by those who have never won a Major, But some past Major winners are moving into position to mount a challenge.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is now only three shots off the lead, the only top-10 ranked golfer inside the top 15 on the leaderboard. Ahead of Scheffler are three men in joint second, including 2022 US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick.

Reigning US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau is five shots back. This century, 13 men’s Majors have been won by someone at least five shots back after 36 holes.

For all the information on how to tune in, read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch the PGA Championship today, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.

Watch the PGA Championship Round Three in the US

The final weekend of the PGA Championship sees TV coverage in the US split between ESPN and CBS.

ESPN, which had the opening two rounds exclusively, will carry the early coverage from 8am-1pm ET, before CBS takes over from 1pm-7pm ET.

ESPN are putting the early action on their streaming platform, ESPN+ ($11.99 a month), where you'll also find the multi-feed streams for featured groups and holes. On the main ESPN TV channel the PGA Championship is on from 10am-1pm ET today.

► Meet The ESPN Golf Broadcast Team

CBS has six hours of PGA Championship coverage today from 1pm-7pm, which is also available on their streaming platform, Paramount+, where you'll also find those multi-feed options. Paramount+ usually costs $12.99 a month for the Showtime package you need to watch the PGA Championship, but new customers can take advantage of a one-week free trial.

► Who Are The CBS Sports Broadcast Team?

Sling TV is our favourite live TV streaming service and it carries ESPN live! New users get 50% off their first month. It's a great way to watch rounds one and two of the PGA Championship

What time is the PGA Championship on ESPN and CBS today?

8am-10am ET – ESPN+

10am-1pm ET – ESPN

1pm-7pm ET – CBS / Paramount+

Watch the PGA Championship Round Three in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with nine hours of coverage on the penultimate day of the PGA Championship 2025 on Sky Sports Golf on Saturday May 17.

► Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team?

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.

What time is the PGA Championship on in the UK?

The main broadcast of the PGA Championship today on Sky Sports runs from 3pm BST through to midnight.

Watch the PGA Championship Round Three in Canada

In Canada, the third day of the PGA Championship will be broadcast by TSN on TV and online today, Saturday May 17.

Main coverage will run all day from 8am to 7pm ET on TSN4. There will also be coverage of Featured Holes and Featured Groups on the streaming platform, TSN+.

To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, starting at $19.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.

Watch the PGA Championship Round Three in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the third round of the PGA Championship on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Sunday May 18 in Australian time.

Fox Sports 503 will carry the main television broadcast of the main day's play, while you can watch all that and more of the Featured Holes and Featured Groups, on Fox's streaming platform Kayo Sports.

Can I watch the PGA Championship for free today?

There are no free-to-air broadcasters for the PGA Championship.

You can still technically watch the PGA Championship for free with a broadcaster free trial – Paramount+ is offering a week for free for new and returning customers, so you could catch the CBS broadcast there. Kayo Sports in Australia is offering a week-long free trial, as is YouTube TV, where you can watch ESPN.

Watch the PGA Championship Round Three from anywhere

You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

What time does the PGA Championship start today?

The first players off the tee today, May 17, in round three of the PGA Championship are Max Greyserman and Sam Burns at 8.15am ET / 1.15pm BST. Play is expected to conclude by 7pm ET / midnight BST.

Coverage on ESPN+ and TSN4 starts from the off at 8am ET. In the UK, Sky Sports won't have the first two hours but will broadcast the PGA Championship from 3pm BST through to midnight.

The Featured Holes at Quail Hollow are 14, 15, 16, with streaming firing up around 12pm ET. Today there are six featured groups - four in the morning and two in the afternoon.

Check above for the specific timings where you are, and below for details on the main telecasts as well as the featured feeds.

Main TV coverage times for PGA Championship today

► ESPN (US): 8am-10m ET on ESPN+, 10am-1pm on ESPN

► CBS (US): 1pm-7pm

► Sky Sports (UK): 3pm-12am BST

► TSN (Canada): 8am-7pm ET

► Fox Sports (Aus): 3am-9am AEST (Sunday)

What are the Featured Groups at the PGA Championship today?

These are the six groups you can watch in full among the dedicated supplementary feeds through all major broadcasters. Times in ET.

Morning

8.20am-1pm: Schauffele, McIlroy

Schauffele, McIlroy 9am-1.40pm: Garcia, Harman

Garcia, Harman 9.10am-2pm: Lower, Kim

Lower, Kim 10.20am-3pm: An, Morikawa





Afternoon

1pm-5.50pm: DeChambeau, Pendrith

DeChambeau, Pendrith 1.20pm-6pm: Homa, Scheffler

What are the Featured Holes at the PGA Championship today?

14

15

16

Coverage begins from around 12pm ET

PGA Championship: Leader's Tee Times Round Three

Times in ET/BST. Score to par at halfway in brackets.

11.35am/4.35pm: Marco Penge (-2), Lucas Glover (-1)

Marco Penge (-2), Lucas Glover (-1) 11.45am/4.45pm: Jon Rahm (-2), Keegan Bradley (-2)

Jon Rahm (-2), Keegan Bradley (-2) 11.55am/4.55pm: Viktor Hovland (-2), Tommy Fleetwood (-2)

Viktor Hovland (-2), Tommy Fleetwood (-2) 12.15pm/5.15pm: Adam Scott (-2), Joe Highsmith (-2)

Adam Scott (-2), Joe Highsmith (-2) 12.25pm/5.25pm: Eric Cole (-2), Cam Davis (-2)

Eric Cole (-2), Cam Davis (-2) 12.35pm/5.35pm: Tony Finau (-3), Ben Griffin (-3)

Tony Finau (-3), Ben Griffin (-3) 12.45pm/5.45pm: Alex Noren (-3), Ryo Hisatsune (-3)

Alex Noren (-3), Ryo Hisatsune (-3) 12.55pm/5.55pm: Richard Bland (-3), Davis Riley (-3)

Richard Bland (-3), Davis Riley (-3) 1.05pm/6.05pm: Taylor Pendrith (-3), Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

Taylor Pendrith (-3), Bryson DeChambeau (-3) 1.15pm/6.15pm: JJ Spaun (-3), Aaron Rai (-3)

JJ Spaun (-3), Aaron Rai (-3) 1.25pm/6.25pm: Ryan Gerard (-4), Garrick Higgo (-4)

Ryan Gerard (-4), Garrick Higgo (-4) 1.35pm/6.35pm: Sam Stevens (-4), Denny McCarthy (-4)

Sam Stevens (-4), Denny McCarthy (-4) 1.45pm/6.45pm: JT Poston (-4), Robert MacIntyre (-4)

JT Poston (-4), Robert MacIntyre (-4) 2.05pm/7.05pm: Ryan Fox (-4), Alex Smalley (-4)

Ryan Fox (-4), Alex Smalley (-4) 2.15pm/7.15pm: Michael Thorbjornsen (-4), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-4)

Michael Thorbjornsen (-4), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-4) 2.25pm/7.25pm: Max Homa (-5), Scottie Scheffler (-5)

Max Homa (-5), Scottie Scheffler (-5) 2.35pm/7.35pm: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6), Si Woo Kim (-6)

Matt Fitzpatrick (-6), Si Woo Kim (-6) 2.45pm/7.45pm: Jhonattan Vegas (-8), Matthieu Pavon (-6)