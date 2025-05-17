Watch The PGA Championship Round Three: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Time For Today's Play – Vegas leads, Scheffler poised
How to catch all the action on Moving Day at Quail Hollow
Roderick Easdale
Today, May 17 is the third day of the second Major of 2025, the PGA Championship, and Golf Monthly is here to bring you all the information on how to watch round three at Quail Hollow, wherever you are in the world.
PGA Championship on TV today: Quick guide
► Round Three start time: 8am ET / 1pm BST
► US: ESPN – via Sling (50% off) – for early coverage, CBS / Paramount+ for main coverage
► UK: Sky Sports
► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream
The second day of the PGA Championship proved just as intriguing as the first.
During it, Si Woo Kim set a Major record for the longest hole-in-one when he aced the 252-yard 6th hole with a 5-wood, and now lies tied second, two shots off leader Jhonattan Vegas.
The top of the leaderboard is still mainly populated by those who have never won a Major, But some past Major winners are moving into position to mount a challenge.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is now only three shots off the lead, the only top-10 ranked golfer inside the top 15 on the leaderboard. Ahead of Scheffler are three men in joint second, including 2022 US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick.
Reigning US Open Champion Bryson DeChambeau is five shots back. This century, 13 men’s Majors have been won by someone at least five shots back after 36 holes.
For all the information on how to tune in, read on for Golf Monthly's guide on how to watch the PGA Championship today, with details on live streams, TV broadcasts, and timings globally.
Watch the PGA Championship Round Three in the US
The final weekend of the PGA Championship sees TV coverage in the US split between ESPN and CBS.
ESPN, which had the opening two rounds exclusively, will carry the early coverage from 8am-1pm ET, before CBS takes over from 1pm-7pm ET.
ESPN are putting the early action on their streaming platform, ESPN+ ($11.99 a month), where you'll also find the multi-feed streams for featured groups and holes. On the main ESPN TV channel the PGA Championship is on from 10am-1pm ET today.
► Meet The ESPN Golf Broadcast Team
CBS has six hours of PGA Championship coverage today from 1pm-7pm, which is also available on their streaming platform, Paramount+, where you'll also find those multi-feed options. Paramount+ usually costs $12.99 a month for the Showtime package you need to watch the PGA Championship, but new customers can take advantage of a one-week free trial.
► Who Are The CBS Sports Broadcast Team?
What time is the PGA Championship on ESPN and CBS today?
- 8am-10am ET – ESPN+
- 10am-1pm ET – ESPN
- 1pm-7pm ET – CBS / Paramount+
Watch the PGA Championship Round Three in the UK
Sky Sports is the place to go for viewers in the UK, with nine hours of coverage on the penultimate day of the PGA Championship 2025 on Sky Sports Golf on Saturday May 17.
► Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team?
You can get Sky Sports on your TV with a satellite TV service or, for contract-free streaming, you can get Sky Sports Golf with Now TV which is currently £26 per month.
What time is the PGA Championship on in the UK?
The main broadcast of the PGA Championship today on Sky Sports runs from 3pm BST through to midnight.
Watch the PGA Championship Round Three in Canada
In Canada, the third day of the PGA Championship will be broadcast by TSN on TV and online today, Saturday May 17.
Main coverage will run all day from 8am to 7pm ET on TSN4. There will also be coverage of Featured Holes and Featured Groups on the streaming platform, TSN+.
To watch the main coverage you'll need the standard TSN subscription, starting at $19.99 per month, and that includes the extras you get through TSN+.
Watch the PGA Championship Round Three in Australia
Fans in Australia can watch the third round of the PGA Championship on Fox Sports 503 or on Kayo Sports, with the action taking place on Sunday May 18 in Australian time.
Fox Sports 503 will carry the main television broadcast of the main day's play, while you can watch all that and more of the Featured Holes and Featured Groups, on Fox's streaming platform Kayo Sports.
Can I watch the PGA Championship for free today?
There are no free-to-air broadcasters for the PGA Championship.
You can still technically watch the PGA Championship for free with a broadcaster free trial – Paramount+ is offering a week for free for new and returning customers, so you could catch the CBS broadcast there. Kayo Sports in Australia is offering a week-long free trial, as is YouTube TV, where you can watch ESPN.
Watch the PGA Championship Round Three from anywhere
You can still access your usual streaming services even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.
A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.
Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.
Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.
What time does the PGA Championship start today?
The first players off the tee today, May 17, in round three of the PGA Championship are Max Greyserman and Sam Burns at 8.15am ET / 1.15pm BST. Play is expected to conclude by 7pm ET / midnight BST.
Coverage on ESPN+ and TSN4 starts from the off at 8am ET. In the UK, Sky Sports won't have the first two hours but will broadcast the PGA Championship from 3pm BST through to midnight.
The Featured Holes at Quail Hollow are 14, 15, 16, with streaming firing up around 12pm ET. Today there are six featured groups - four in the morning and two in the afternoon.
Check above for the specific timings where you are, and below for details on the main telecasts as well as the featured feeds.
Main TV coverage times for PGA Championship today
► ESPN (US): 8am-10m ET on ESPN+, 10am-1pm on ESPN
► CBS (US): 1pm-7pm
► Sky Sports (UK): 3pm-12am BST
► TSN (Canada): 8am-7pm ET
► Fox Sports (Aus): 3am-9am AEST (Sunday)
What are the Featured Groups at the PGA Championship today?
These are the six groups you can watch in full among the dedicated supplementary feeds through all major broadcasters. Times in ET.
Morning
- 8.20am-1pm: Schauffele, McIlroy
- 9am-1.40pm: Garcia, Harman
- 9.10am-2pm: Lower, Kim
- 10.20am-3pm: An, Morikawa
Afternoon
- 1pm-5.50pm: DeChambeau, Pendrith
- 1.20pm-6pm: Homa, Scheffler
What are the Featured Holes at the PGA Championship today?
- 14
- 15
- 16
Coverage begins from around 12pm ET
PGA Championship: Leader's Tee Times Round Three
Times in ET/BST. Score to par at halfway in brackets.
- 11.35am/4.35pm: Marco Penge (-2), Lucas Glover (-1)
- 11.45am/4.45pm: Jon Rahm (-2), Keegan Bradley (-2)
- 11.55am/4.55pm: Viktor Hovland (-2), Tommy Fleetwood (-2)
- 12.15pm/5.15pm: Adam Scott (-2), Joe Highsmith (-2)
- 12.25pm/5.25pm: Eric Cole (-2), Cam Davis (-2)
- 12.35pm/5.35pm: Tony Finau (-3), Ben Griffin (-3)
- 12.45pm/5.45pm: Alex Noren (-3), Ryo Hisatsune (-3)
- 12.55pm/5.55pm: Richard Bland (-3), Davis Riley (-3)
- 1.05pm/6.05pm: Taylor Pendrith (-3), Bryson DeChambeau (-3)
- 1.15pm/6.15pm: JJ Spaun (-3), Aaron Rai (-3)
- 1.25pm/6.25pm: Ryan Gerard (-4), Garrick Higgo (-4)
- 1.35pm/6.35pm: Sam Stevens (-4), Denny McCarthy (-4)
- 1.45pm/6.45pm: JT Poston (-4), Robert MacIntyre (-4)
- 2.05pm/7.05pm: Ryan Fox (-4), Alex Smalley (-4)
- 2.15pm/7.15pm: Michael Thorbjornsen (-4), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-4)
- 2.25pm/7.25pm: Max Homa (-5), Scottie Scheffler (-5)
- 2.35pm/7.35pm: Matt Fitzpatrick (-6), Si Woo Kim (-6)
- 2.45pm/7.45pm: Jhonattan Vegas (-8), Matthieu Pavon (-6)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Patrick manages the How To Watch content across Golf Monthly and the other sports publications at Future. He's an NCTJ qualified journalist with a decade of experience in digital sports media. Dodgy with driver or putter in hand, but can do the bits in between.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
17 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The PGA Championship
The PGA Championship continues to throw up surprises, with some huge names not making it into the weekend's action at Quail Hollow
-
Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy And Tiger Woods Among Five Golfers On Forbes' Top 50 Highest-Paid Athletes
Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid sports stars includes five golfers for the period between May 1st 2024 and May 1st 2025, with the LIV Golfer out in front
-
17 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The PGA Championship
The PGA Championship continues to throw up surprises, with some huge names not making it into the weekend's action at Quail Hollow
-
Report: Rory McIlroy Forced Into Driver Change Prior To PGA Championship
McIlroy's driver, reportedly, was deemed non-conforming by the USGA on Tuesday, with the five-time Major winner forced into a change prior to his first round
-
Shane Lowry Shows Frustration After Brutal Break At PGA Championship
Shane Lowry couldn’t hide his frustration after an appalling slice of bad luck in the second round of the PGA Championship
-
Phil Mickelson Suffers Short Game Meltdown After Taking Four Shots To Get Out Of Bunker At PGA Championship
Mickelson possesses one of the best short games in professional golf but, on Friday at the PGA Championship, the six-time Major winner had an uncharacteristic moment
-
'It Probably Doesn't Help Me At All If I'm Honest' - Max Homa Wishes He Said Less During Interviews, But Admits He's Not Going To Change
The American explained why he is often so transparent in the press room after both good and bad rounds following a sublime Friday at the PGA Championship
-
Why Does PGA Championship Contender Jhonattan Vegas Wear The MLB Logo On His Shirt?
The Venezuelan is the latest in a long line of PGA Tour pros to don the US league's logo on a piece of clothing - but why? And how did it come about?
-
Fans Attending The PGA Championship Will Be Treated To Unlimited Free Food And Drink... Here's Why
The Quail Hollow Major is offering free food and drink to holders of its Championship+ tickets, and it could even be a money spinner for the PGA of America
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At The PGA Championship
There were 16 LIV Golfers taking part in the Quail Hollow Major, but only half of them are heading to the weekend