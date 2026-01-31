Despite Calling Equipment Changes A 'Big Move,' Lydia Ko Shares 36-Hole Lead At The LPGA Tour's Tournament of Champions

World No. 6 Lydia Ko has made a "big move" with her equipment which, after tying for the lead after the the second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, bodes well for this week and the season ahead.

The three-time Major champion fired a five-under-par 67 to join England's Lottie Woad on eight-under, and she's now favorite to win what would be an incredible 24th LPGA Tour title.

Ko, a Lake Nona resident, knows the course in Orlando well, but playing with new equipment is something she's less familiar with, especially when it comes to her driver.

Asked whether she had made any equipment changes heading into this week's tournament in Florida, the 28-year-old said she made the "hard decision" to retire an old favorite at the top end of the bag.

"I upgraded my... I shouldn't say upgraded, but changed into my (Ping) 440K driver versus the (Ping) G430 10k. It was a big move."

The drivers that the former World No.1 is referring to are the Ping G430 Max 10K, which was a tried-and-tested favorite, and the recently-launched Ping G440 K driver.

The Ping G430 Max 10K was a model that set an incredibly high bar for forgiveness and performance, so it's understandable that she would have been cautious about making the change.

Explaining the switch, she added: "The 430 10k, my coach said I almost have like an emotional attachment to this driver, so it was hard decision to make, but the numbers and the shot shapes that I've been seeing on the golf course with my new 440K has been great."

The driver change was not the only switch Ko made at the start of the week - she also added new wedges to her line-up.

By the sounds of it, the former PXG staffer and now free agent needed less convincing to change her scoring clubs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously, Ko had four Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges in her bag, but those have been replaced with the latest iteration - and Ko is a big fan.

"I have the new SM11 wedges, which I got last week," she said.

"And I am not endorsed. I'm not endorsed. I truly believe the Vokey wedges are the best."

According to Golf Monthly's wedge guru, Sam De'Ath, minor refinements have been made to the Vokey SM11 wedges, which were already widely viewed as best in class.

However, Ko has put them straight into her bag, and by the looks of it, her touch around the greens is as good as ever.