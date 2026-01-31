This Incredible Record Is Over - And It Leaves Scottie Scheffler In Pursuit Of Tiger Woods

As Justin Rose set one record at the Farmers Insurance Open on Friday, another one came to an end.

Rose, in bursting into a four-shot lead, broke his own 36-hole scoring record at Torrey Pines to lead the tournament by four shots on -17.

At the other end of the leaderboard, Xander Schauffele managed a smile despite missing the cut and waving goodbye to a proud record.

The longest active made cut streak on the PGA Tour has come to an end.

Playing on the North Course, Schauffele missed a birdie putt on his final hole of the second round at Torrey Pines to miss the cut by one stroke,.

Missing the number by a single shot is something that will frustrate any player, but for the World No. 6 it ended his remarkable streak of 72 straight cuts made, a period of 1,391 days.

It's bound to be a strange feeling for the 32-year-old, who hadn't missed a cut since the Masters in 2022, when he posted rounds of 74 and 77 at Augusta.

This time around, it was rounds of 73 and 69 that did the damage, but the San Diego native was in good spirits afterwards despite having a rare weekend off.

Xander Schauffele misses his first cut in 1,391 days.The streak dating back to the 2022 Masters ends today @FarmersInsOpen. pic.twitter.com/244vfW8M2LJanuary 31, 2026

"I had plenty of golf today to make it and bogeying a drivable par 4 and parring two par 5s in the middle of the fairway, you deserve to miss the cut," reflected Schauffele. "So here I am."

The two-time Major champion and former World No.2 played his first tournament of the year with a new driver in the bag, and he admitted that he didn't feel 100 per cent comfortable with the change.

"I don't like switching stuff and I switched, and then when you switch back, things kind of feel weird," he said.

"You start swinging to fit the club and it kind of affects like everything down the bag. So not a great place to do it."

On the bright side, Schauffele, who grew up in the area, said he was looking forward to spending the free weekend with his family.

"Obviously I don't like missing cuts, I think my record proves that, but it's actually kind of nice, to be honest, if I was going to pick a spot," he said.

"I get to hang out with my family. If I miss the cut in Charlotte or somewhere, I would just be sitting in a hotel room by myself.

"I have the comfort of my family here to hang out. You know what, all said and done it's probably the best place to miss it."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Between 1998 and 2005, Woods made the cut in 142 consecutive events, breaking the previous PGA Tour record of 113, previously held by Byron Nelson.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who started the year with victory at The American Express, his 20th PGA Tour victory, now holds the longest active cut streak with 65.

In terms of active streaks on the PGA Tour, Corey Conners is next on the list with 20, and then Harry Hall and Harris English with 19, which shows just how extraordinary Woods' feat was.

As was Nelson's, of course, and Schauffele's.

It's back to zero for Schauffele, who at least won't have to face any more questions about whether he fancied beating Woods' number.