Make sure you know how to watch the action from the first WGC from the year.

WGC-Workday Championship At The Concession Live Stream

The first World Golf Championship event of 2021 takes place this week. Usually the WGC-Mexico Championship, the continuing Covid-19 pandemic means the event is now called the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession.

The Concession Golf Club is named as such to celebrate the act of sportsmanship between Jack Nicklaus and Tony Jacklin at the 1969 Ryder Cup. Facing a two-foot putt, Jacklin’s putt was conceded by Nicklaus ensuring the event was a tie.

“I don’t believe you would have missed that, but I’d never give you the opportunity in these circumstances,” Jacklin recalled Nicklaus telling him.

The course itself was designed by both men in the Bradenton-Sarasota area in Southwest Florida. It features small greens with tricky contours which were inspired by those at Sebonack in New York, and the course flows through a variety of Floridian landscapes too.

It has also hosted some large events too such as the 2015 NCAA Championship won by Bryson DeChambeau.

Speaking of Bryson, he is one of many top stars in attendance this week. Every player ranked in the world’s top-15 in the official world golf rankings will compete with Rory McIlroy in particular looking to secure the final leg of the WGC-Slam.

Patrick Reed returns to defend his title from last year.

This quality field, combined with an excellent golf course, means we should be in for a very exciting event indeed.

Watch 2021 PGA Tour Golf Live

Golf coverage in the US is usually split between NBC and its Golf Channel offshoot, and rival terrestrial network CBS. This means the best all-in-one option for PGA fans is to check out a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV trial.

In the UK, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass costs just £33.99 a month and is the best way to watch PGA Tour golf without committing to a long contract.

WGC-Workday Championship At The Concession Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch PGA Tour golf in 2021 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch Golf anywhere with ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

WGC-Workday Championship At The Concession Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is split between the Golf Channel and NBC this week (Timings are all in ET)

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise the majority of the golf but NBC will televise the crucial moments over the weekend just as the tournament starts heating up.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

fuboTV offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

WGC-Workday Championship At The Concession Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds on Sky Sports (Timings BST subject to change)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action from the event. This week Sky Sports will have Featured Groups coverage on all four days before the regular broadcasts start later in the day.

If you do not have Sky, then a Now TV Sky Sports Pass is an excellent alternative. You can get a day or monthly pass to Sky Sports so not only would you get the golf but also football, cricket, Formula 1 and a whole host of other sporting events. It will also stream on pretty much every modern device too.

If you do not have Sky, then a Now TV Sky Sports Pass is an excellent alternative. You can get a day or monthly pass to Sky Sports so not only would you get the golf but also football, cricket, Formula 1 and a whole host of other sporting events. It will also stream on pretty much every modern device too.

WGC-Workday Championship At The Concession Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

Live TV Coverage is split between Golf Channel Canada then TSN (Timings Eastern subject to change)

The PGA Tour will have split coverage on Golf Channel Canada and TSN – You can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a month.

TSN’s complete golf broadcast schedule can be found at TSN.ca/Golf.

TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can stream all of the action online at TSN.ca or through the TSN app.

Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it’s a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don’t want the hassle of wondering who’s showing the next big tournament – or having to flit between networks during one.

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

