Make sure you miss none of the action from the exciting matchplay event in Texas.

WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay Live Stream

We head to Austin Country Club for the WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay this week on the PGA Tour.

As you would expect most of the world’s top players are in attendance apart from Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Gary Woodland and Justin Rose.

Last years event was cancelled so Kevin Kisner is once again the defending champion. With how many great players are competing, and how many matches take place, the tournament is always an exciting watch especially because we rarely get to see matchplay golf.

So to make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the details on how you can watch the second WGC of 2021.

Watch 2021 PGA Tour Golf Live

Golf coverage in the US is usually split between NBC and its Golf Channel offshoot, and rival terrestrial network CBS. This means the best all-in-one option for PGA fans is to check out a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV trial.

Related: PGA Tour Schedule

In the UK, Sky Sports is the best place to go to make sure you miss none of the action this week and during every tournament on the PGA Tour and European Tour.

WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch PGA Tour golf in 2021 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

Watch Golf anywhere with ExpressVPN Watch Golf with ExpressVPN - 30 Day Free Trial Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN, the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is split between the Golf Channel and NBC this week (Timings are all in ET)

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise the majority of the golf but NBC will televise the crucial moments over the weekend just as the matchplay brackets dwindle down to the final few players.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

Watch Golf Live with FuboTV Watch Golf with FuboTV Created with sports fans in mind, fuboTV now offers 100+ Sports, Entertainment and News Channels including NBCGolf, GolfTV and CBS Sports Network, so there’s something for everyone, especially Golf Fans. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds on Sky Sports (Timings BST subject to change)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action from the event. This week Sky Sports will have Featured Groups coverage on the first three days before the regular broadcasts start later in the day.

At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky Sports Channels in HD for just £25 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch the football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

If you want more than just Sport though, new customers can get a combination of Sky TV and Sky Sports for just £43 a month (£7 off), and Sky Cinema included in that bundle for £50 as well (£11 off).

Sky TV and Sky Cinema have all the TV shows and movies you could want so if you love either of those genres, Sky has got you covered.

WGC-Dell Technologies Matchplay Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

Live TV Coverage is split between Golf Channel Canada (Timings Eastern subject to change)

The PGA Tour will be televised on Golf Channel Canada

Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it’s a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don’t want the hassle of wondering who’s showing the next big tournament – or having to flit between networks during one.

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service)

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

