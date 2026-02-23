Cognizant Classic 2026 Betting Tips: Bazza's Best Bets At PGA National

As we wave goodbye to two signature events in California and head to the full field Cognizant Classic in Florida, it feels like time to capitalise on a strong run of recent tipping form.

After backing Hideki Matsuyama in Phoenix, who eventually succumbed to Chris Gotterup in a playoff despite leading for most of the event, our resident betting expert then offered up a series of top-10 finishers in the next two PGA Tour events.

With Brooks Koepka among the notable names in the Cognizant Classic field, Baz has ramped up his research to find the best value betting tips at PGA National... eventually landing on a couple of very interesting selections!

Cognizant Classic Betting Tips 2026 - Bazza's Best Bets

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Ryan Gerard ticked just about every box for Baz this week (Image credit: Getty Images)

Top Tip: Ryan Gerard To Win @ BetMGM

Ryan Gerard has a great chance to add a second PGA Tour title to his resume this week, and I really couldn't sing his praises enough when asked for my best bet of the week on the Kick Point Tour Issue podcast earlier this week.

Gerard was 4th here in 2023, and 25th last season, but his form is only mildly interesting in comparison to how well he fits my statistical profile for success at PGA National.

This season, Gerard ranks 10th for bogey avoidance, 17th for par-3 scoring, 8th for SG: Approach and 19th for SG: Tee To Green - all of which are crucial on the Champion Course. Add in two runner-up finishes in 2026 already and it's very hard to look past him.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Next Best: Adam Scott To Win @ BetMGM

Adam Scott is another player who fits the profile and it's extremely encouraging that he seems to be hitting a run of very solid form.

In the 2026 season so far, Scott has shot 65 or better three times (courtesy of a pair of 63s last week at Riviera) and 68 or better nine times in just 16 rounds. He also banked his biggest payday since August 2024 - so surely arrives in Florida full of confidence.

The Australian ranks 12th for SG: Tee To Green, 15th for bogey avoidance and 7th for par-3 scoring this season, but when you also consider that he won the Honda Classic on this track in the past it really strengthens his case for a 15th PGA Tour win.

Adam Scott arrives off the back of a 4th place finish at the Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf Monthly Expert Betting Panel Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

Pick One: Brooks Koepka To Win @ BetMGM

Koepka will be very excited to return to PGA National this week, an event he has played almost every year since 2014 before joining LIV Golf.

The five-time Major champion has started T55-MC on his PGA Tour return but his ball striking and chipping stats have looked very good (11th SG: Tee to green, 22nd in Approach and 6th in Around the green).

He ranks 171st in Putting so it’s clear that has been the part of his game really letting him down, but with a fortnight off I am sure he will have put in hours upon hours of work on the greens and I’m willing to bet he’ll be rolling them in this week.

Pick Two: Lee Hodges To Win @ BetMGM

Hodges has had a couple of weeks off after going MC-MC at the AmEx and Farmers Insurance Open, so he has some appealing odds this week.

The Alabaman shot eight-under at the AmEx and carded a 69 to open the Farmers before a 78 took him out.

I’m hoping that was just a blip. He did open the year with a T6 at the Sony Open, though, and has good form at PGA National with a T14 in 2023 and a T9 in 2022.

I’m banking on him re-finding his early year form to put in another display like he did at Waialae last month.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock Staff Writer Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Pick One: Ryan Gerard To Win @ BetMGM



In his last six starts, Gerard has registered runner-up finishes at the AfrAsia Mauritius Open, Sony Open in Hawaii and The American Express. He even claimed a T11th at the Farmers Insurance Open, showcasing he's in great form.



Along with those results, Gerard has a good record at PGA National, where he managed a top 25 last year, and a solo fourth in 2023. This tells me is definitely one to look out for this week, especially with a not so strong field present in Florida.

Pick Two: Davis Riley To Win Or Top-10 Finish @ BetMGM



He is a long shot, but I've backed Riley as I feel his game is still there and he does have the capabilities to go low at PGA National, as shown last year, where he shot a seven-under-par first round and four-under final round.



I understand it's a four round competition, but a low score around the layout gives me confidence that he does enjoy this course, especially when you look back and see he finished T29th in 2023.

He earned a T6th at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January, so is due a return to form after missing the cut in his last two starts.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann.

Pick One: Shane Lowry To Win @ BetMGM



The 2026 Cognizant Classic has one of the weaker entry lists of the year, so - in theory - Lowry's class should see him compete at the right end of the leaderboard.

From a statistical point of view, the Irishman has an excellent recent record at PGA National with a runner-up and two more top-10s before a T11th last year.

Lowry isn't the longest off the tee, but he has proved several times that the rest of his game can take the strain at this event, so that's what I'm looking for this time around.

And with an encouraging set of results to start 2026 (two top-10s and two top-30s) without much to shout about in terms of SG: Around The Green, any improvement there should surely give Lowry the chance to challenge.

Pick Two: Nicolai Hojgaard To Win @ BetMGM

My other choice has a very different profile in terms of his golf game, but this tournament has offered up different styles of winner over recent years, so I don't think this will matter too much.

Nicolai Hojgaard is a powerful driver of the ball whose putting is really firing on all cylinders right now, and it's tough to go too far wrong with that combination.

The Dane finished T18th here last year and has ended T3rd and T4th in his past three starts, so both his course and overall form is right there. Like Lowry, a good week with wedges in hand should give Hojgaard the chance to go and claim a first PGA Tour title.

Golf Monthly Expert Betting Panel Winning Picks (Since Start Of 2025)