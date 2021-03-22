There are some huge matches to look forward to this week at Austin Country Club

McIlroy vs Poulter – WGC-Match Play Groups Announced

The WGC-Match Play returns this week after being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

The ever-familiar Austin Country Club once again hosts and we’ve got some superb matched to look forward to.

Rory McIlroy will take on his Ryder Cup partner Ian Poulter on day one on Wednesday in what is sure to be a must-see game.

We’re also very excited for the all-European group 8, featuring Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia and Matt Wallace.

Westwood plays Garcia on Wednesday, with Hatton taking on Wallace.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson enters the event as the top seed for the fourth consecutive year as he looks to add to win the title for the second time after defeating Jon Rahm in the 2017 final.

There are 16 groups made up of tier 1, 2, 3 and 4 seeded players, with a round-robin format taking place where each player will play each other in each group.

The last 16 and quarter final matches take place on Saturday, with Sunday hosting the semi finals and final.

The groupings for the 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play are listed below (brackets = seed number):

WGC-Match Play Groups

Group 1

Dustin Johnson (1)

Kevin Na (28)

Robert MacIntyre (41)

Adam Long (61)

Group 2

Justin Thomas (2)

Louis Oosthuizen (22)

Kevin Kisner (34)

Matt Kuchar (52)

Group 3

Jon Rahm (3)

Ryan Palmer (24)

Shane Lowry (38)

Sebastián Muñoz (56)

Group 4

Collin Morikawa (4)

Billy Horschel (32)

Max Homa (35)

J.T. Poston (63)

Group 5

Bryson DeChambeau (5)

Tommy Fleetwood (21)

Si Woo Kim (45)

Antoine Rozner (58)

Group 6

Xander Schauffele (6)

Scottie Scheffler (30)

Jason Day (44)

Andy Sullivan (57)

Group 7

Patrick Reed (7)

Joaquin Niemann (26)

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (33)

Bubba Watson (55)

Group 8

Tyrrell Hatton (8)

Lee Westwood (18)

Sergio Garcia (39)

Matt Wallace (51)

Group 9

Webb Simpson (9)

Paul Casey (17)

Mackenzie Hughes (48)

Talor Gooch (59)

Group 10

Patrick Cantlay (10)

Hideki Matsuyama (23)

Carlos Ortiz (42)

Brian Harman (54)

Group 11

Rory McIlroy (11)

Cameron Smith (25)

Lanto Griffin (46)

Ian Poulter (60)

Group 12

Tony Finau (12)

Jason Kokrak (29)

Will Zalatoris (40)

Dylan Frittelli (64)

Group 13

Viktor Hovland (13)

Abraham Ancer (27)

Bernd Wiesberger (43)

Kevin Streelman (53)

Group 14

Daniel Berger (14)

Harris English (19)

Brendon Todd (47)

Erik van Rooyen (62)

Group 15

Matt Fitzpatrick (15)

Matthew Wolff (20)

Corey Conners (37)

Jordan Spieth (49)

Group 16

Sungjae Im (16)

Victor Perez (31)

Marc Leishman (36)

Russell Henley (50)

