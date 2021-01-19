Who will win the first European Tour Rolex Series event of the 2021 calendar year?

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Betting Tips 2021

The European Tour kicks off its 2021 calendar year this week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Additionally it is the first Rolex Series event of 2021, and as such a stellar field of players are competing such as – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Lee Westwood.

The event, taking place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, often has a winning score of north of 15-under par so we could be in for an exciting affair.

Who will win this week? Check out our tips…