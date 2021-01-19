Who will win the first European Tour Rolex Series event of the 2021 calendar year?
Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Betting Tips 2021
The European Tour kicks off its 2021 calendar year this week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Additionally it is the first Rolex Series event of 2021, and as such a stellar field of players are competing such as – Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Lee Westwood.
The event, taking place at Abu Dhabi Golf Club, often has a winning score of north of 15-under par so we could be in for an exciting affair.
Who will win this week? Check out our tips…
Bernd Wiesberger 4 points each way at 35/1 with Bet365
The big Austrian has shown form in the desert before – just recently he had a top-10 in Dubai. And he has also played well in this particular event in the past too, including a T4 in 2017, and a T8 in 2019. No doubt he will look to add this Rolex Series victory to the two he secured in 2019 in Scotland and Italy.
Andy Sullivan 3 points each way at 40/1 with Betfred
Sullivan showed excellent form when golf restarted in 2020 and of late he has had three top-10 finishes in his last five starts. One of those was a T3 at Wentworth and the other two both came in the UAE so he is never one to shy away from the big occasion.
Sami Valimaki 2 points each way at 55/1 with Bet365
Again form is good in this pick. Valimaki has not missed a cut since the 2020 US Open, and can clearly play in the desert as he had a T5 and T13 finish in the two most recent events in Dubai.
Thomas Detry 2 points each way at 60/1 with 888Sport
Detry had a very good run of results in the summer with a couple of seconds in England. He also came in fourth in Cyprus. Eventually he was amongst the favourites each week but now he has slipped back a touch, his odds offer much better value. He only missed one cut in 2020 so will be around on the weekend and if he can add a hot putter to his great ball-striking, he could well be in with a shout come Sunday.
