BMW Australian PGA Championship Betting Tips: Can Our Experts Pick A Winner For The Fourth Week In A Row?
The 2026 DP World Tour schedule kicks off Down Under with the BMW Australian PGA Championship, but who are our experts backing to win at Royal Queensland?
Jonny Leighfield, Matt Cradock, Elliott Heath
Our betting experts are in scintillating form, with four winners picked in the past five weeks, so heading into the BMW Australian PGA Championship we are all full of confidence and ready to make 17 winning tips in 2025.
The tee times are out for the opening two rounds at Royal Queensland, with big names like Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith and Marco Penge teeing it up together as one of a few blockbuster groups.
So, after crunching the numbers and going through their rigorous process, our expert tipsters have once again come up with eight names that you should consider at the BMW Australian PGA Championship this week...
BMW Australian PGA Championship: Expert Betting Tips
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
Pick One: Adam Scott (+1400) To Win @ BetMGM
The Australian legend has won this championship twice and sounded very focused ahead of the tournament in his press conference, where he seemed confident in his chances of challenging for a first title since the Genesis Invitational in 2020.
Scott has only missed three cuts from 22 events this year and arrives off the back of T30 and 11th-place finishes. This championship has been won by an Australian the last seven consecutive years so I am hoping that trend continues this week in Brisbane.
Pick Two: David Micheluzzi To Finish In The Top-10 (+500) To Win @ BetMGM
Sticking with the Aussie theme, Micheluzzi does not arrive in supreme form this week but I am not too worried as the majority of his best results have come Down Under in his career.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He has four PGA Tour of Australasia victories and won the circuit’s Order of Merit in 2023. He was 5th here last year and has a number of other top-10s in this event, so I like his chances for another top-10.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann.
Pick One: David Puig (+1400) To Win @ BetMGM
David Puig has all the right ingredients to challenge this week, and I believe he's going to do exactly that.
The Spaniard is a massive hitter off the tee, which always helps in these big Aussie events, plus he's a clutch putter. According to Data Golf, Puig has gained strokes on the greens in the past eight tournaments where that information was available.
He's also done similar off the tee with seven out out of his past eight starts seeing strokes gained. If you take into account a top-10 and two top-20s in his past three appearances, Puig is nicely positioned for a run at the title.
Pick Two: Daniel Hillier To Finish In The Top-10 (+200) To Win @ BetMGM
Daniel Hillier was understandably upset after falling short in terms of picking up a PGA Tour card only a couple of weeks ago, but the New Zealander will hopefully have recovered by now and realize he's in a beautiful stretch of form that can help him challenge for the leading honors this week.
Off the back of two top-10s and a couple more top-25s towards the end of last season, Hillier what a good driver of the ball and putter he is.
Possessing a similar profile to Puig in terms of his game, I think we'll see the Kiwi on the first page of the leaderboard after round four.
BetMGM - First Bet Offer: $1500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets, if You Don’t Win
Bonus Bets expire in 7 days. One New Customer Offer Only. Add’l terms. Live in All Remaining States (minus CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.
Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).
Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Pick One: Marc Leishman (+1600) To Win @ BetMGM
Considering he has a victory on the LIV Golf League this year, I think that Leishman is often overlooked when it comes to the betting, which is why I've selected him this week.
Coming into the BMW Australian PGA Championship, he was T11th at the PIF Saudi International, had a solo sixth at the International Series Philippines and a T3rd at the Western Australian Open.It's not just recent form that is convincing me to lump it on the Aussie this week as, in his last two starts at Royal Queensland, he has finished T3rd and solo third. He's playing great golf and returning to a track he loves, so what's not to like about this pick?
Pick Two: Yuto Katsuragawa To Finish In The Top-10 (+500) @ BetMGM
My second pick is Katsuragawa, who has produced some fine results in his last two starts, securing a T4th at the Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour and another T4th at his home open in Japan.
He doesn't have course experience like Leishman, but the 27-year-old has won on the DP World Tour previously, as well as picking up two victories on the Japan Golf Tour.
That tells me he isn't afraid to win no matter the occasion and, with accuracy off the tee and solid putting stats, it may well be the week he earns another top 10 on the circuit.
For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.
Pick One: Min Woo Lee (+900) To Win @ BetMGM
Min Woo Lee is a deserved joint-favourite for this event and I can't see past him this week.
He won the Australian PGA Championship back in 2023, also at Royal Queensland, and has found a decent run of form since the BMW PGA Championship this year.
Returning to a venue that he has played well in the past with a recent form record reading T11, T5 and T10 in four starts is very encouraging.
Add into the mix that he ranks 1st for SG: Putting and 7th for SG: Around The Green in this field over the past three months, on a course that demands a solid short game, and I simply have to side with him in spite of the price.
Pick Two: David Law To Finish In The Top-10 (+1000) To Win @ BetMGM
David Law is back on the DP World Tour following excellent performances on the Hotel Planner Tour in 2025 - and I fancy him to start fast in the new campaign.
Law really kickstarted his season when runner-up in Abu Dhabi in April then fired off two wins and four further top-10 finishes.
His only DP World Tour victory to date came in Australia, at the Vic Open in 2019, so returning Down Under in great form should provide a lot of confidence.
With a very strong short game, Law fits the bill to contend at this event and I like his chances of sneaking into the top-10 at a great price.
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Sami Valimaki
RSM Classic
+5500
Jonny Leighfield
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Matt Fitzpatrick
DP World Tour Championship
+1600
Matt Cradock
Tommy Fleetwood
Tour Championship
+1200
Jonny Leighfield
Ben Griffin
World Wide Technology Championship
+1200
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf UK
+900
Matt Cradock
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Baz Plummer
Tommy Fleetwood
DP World India Championship
+650
Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
Rory McIlroy
Amgen Irish Open
+400
Jonny Leighfield
Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Baz is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT
3-Wood: Benross Delta XT
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Elliott HeathNews Editor
- Matt CradockStaff Writer
- Jonny LeighfieldNews Writer
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.