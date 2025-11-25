BMW Australian PGA Championship Betting Tips: Can Our Experts Pick A Winner For The Fourth Week In A Row?

Our betting experts are in scintillating form, with four winners picked in the past five weeks, so heading into the BMW Australian PGA Championship we are all full of confidence and ready to make 17 winning tips in 2025.

The tee times are out for the opening two rounds at Royal Queensland, with big names like Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith and Marco Penge teeing it up together as one of a few blockbuster groups.

So, after crunching the numbers and going through their rigorous process, our expert tipsters have once again come up with eight names that you should consider at the BMW Australian PGA Championship this week...

BMW Australian PGA Championship: Expert Betting Tips

Elliott Heath News Editor Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

Adam Scott is a two-time winner of this event and the top tip of Elliott Heath (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Adam Scott (+1400) To Win @ BetMGM

The Australian legend has won this championship twice and sounded very focused ahead of the tournament in his press conference, where he seemed confident in his chances of challenging for a first title since the Genesis Invitational in 2020.

Scott has only missed three cuts from 22 events this year and arrives off the back of T30 and 11th-place finishes. This championship has been won by an Australian the last seven consecutive years so I am hoping that trend continues this week in Brisbane.

Pick Two: David Micheluzzi To Finish In The Top-10 (+500) To Win @ BetMGM



Sticking with the Aussie theme, Micheluzzi does not arrive in supreme form this week but I am not too worried as the majority of his best results have come Down Under in his career.

He has four PGA Tour of Australasia victories and won the circuit’s Order of Merit in 2023. He was 5th here last year and has a number of other top-10s in this event, so I like his chances for another top-10.

Tips by... Tips by... Jonny Leighfield News Writer Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann.

Puig has plenty of potential, but can he convert it into a win in Australia? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: David Puig (+1400) To Win @ BetMGM



David Puig has all the right ingredients to challenge this week, and I believe he's going to do exactly that.

The Spaniard is a massive hitter off the tee, which always helps in these big Aussie events, plus he's a clutch putter. According to Data Golf, Puig has gained strokes on the greens in the past eight tournaments where that information was available.

He's also done similar off the tee with seven out out of his past eight starts seeing strokes gained. If you take into account a top-10 and two top-20s in his past three appearances, Puig is nicely positioned for a run at the title.

Pick Two: Daniel Hillier To Finish In The Top-10 (+200) To Win @ BetMGM



Daniel Hillier was understandably upset after falling short in terms of picking up a PGA Tour card only a couple of weeks ago, but the New Zealander will hopefully have recovered by now and realize he's in a beautiful stretch of form that can help him challenge for the leading honors this week.

Off the back of two top-10s and a couple more top-25s towards the end of last season, Hillier what a good driver of the ball and putter he is.

Possessing a similar profile to Puig in terms of his game, I think we'll see the Kiwi on the first page of the leaderboard after round four.

Tips by... Tips by... Matt Cradock Staff Writer Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Marc Leishman may be coming into this one under the radar (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Marc Leishman (+1600) To Win @ BetMGM

Considering he has a victory on the LIV Golf League this year, I think that Leishman is often overlooked when it comes to the betting, which is why I've selected him this week.

Coming into the BMW Australian PGA Championship, he was T11th at the PIF Saudi International, had a solo sixth at the International Series Philippines and a T3rd at the Western Australian Open.It's not just recent form that is convincing me to lump it on the Aussie this week as, in his last two starts at Royal Queensland, he has finished T3rd and solo third. He's playing great golf and returning to a track he loves, so what's not to like about this pick?

Pick Two: Yuto Katsuragawa To Finish In The Top-10 (+500) @ BetMGM

My second pick is Katsuragawa, who has produced some fine results in his last two starts, securing a T4th at the Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour and another T4th at his home open in Japan.

He doesn't have course experience like Leishman, but the 27-year-old has won on the DP World Tour previously, as well as picking up two victories on the Japan Golf Tour.

That tells me he isn't afraid to win no matter the occasion and, with accuracy off the tee and solid putting stats, it may well be the week he earns another top 10 on the circuit.

Tips by... Tips by... Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Golf Monthly Instruction Lead For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! You can find my best bets in my weekly column, 'Bazza's Best Bets' via the Golf Monthly betting hub.

Baz believes Min Woo Lee is a worthy favourite at Royal Queensland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pick One: Min Woo Lee (+900) To Win @ BetMGM

Min Woo Lee is a deserved joint-favourite for this event and I can't see past him this week.

He won the Australian PGA Championship back in 2023, also at Royal Queensland, and has found a decent run of form since the BMW PGA Championship this year.

Returning to a venue that he has played well in the past with a recent form record reading T11, T5 and T10 in four starts is very encouraging.

Add into the mix that he ranks 1st for SG: Putting and 7th for SG: Around The Green in this field over the past three months, on a course that demands a solid short game, and I simply have to side with him in spite of the price.

Pick Two: David Law To Finish In The Top-10 (+1000) To Win @ BetMGM

David Law is back on the DP World Tour following excellent performances on the Hotel Planner Tour in 2025 - and I fancy him to start fast in the new campaign.

Law really kickstarted his season when runner-up in Abu Dhabi in April then fired off two wins and four further top-10 finishes.

His only DP World Tour victory to date came in Australia, at the Vic Open in 2019, so returning Down Under in great form should provide a lot of confidence.

With a very strong short game, Law fits the bill to contend at this event and I like his chances of sneaking into the top-10 at a great price.

