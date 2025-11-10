DP World Tour Championship 2025: Our Betting Experts Opt For 5 Englishmen Over Market Leader McIlroy

The DP World Tour Championship closes the 2025 season in Dubai, but after picking a winner on the PGA Tour last week who are our experts backing to win?

Tommy Fleetwood hitting an approach shot at the DP World Tour Championship, in front of the grandstands, with an inset image of Rory McIlroy with the Tour Championship and Race To Dubai trophies
Rory McIlroy is the reigning champion and current Race To Dubai leader, but it's these five English stars that our experts fancy in Dubai
It's seems like only yesterday that we were teeing up the start of the 2025 season, but here we are now closing proceedings at the DP World Tour Championship.

The expert betting panel at Golf Monthly HQ banked their 14th winning tip of 2025 at the World Wide Technology Championship last week, with Baz and Jonny both putting him up on their card.

DP World Tour Championship 2025: Best Bets

Tips by...
Tips by...
Jonny Leighfield

Marco Penge holding the golf ball up to the crowd in appreciation after holing a putt on the green in Abu Dhabi

Marco Penge has been one of the stars of the 2025 season, with three wins and currently runner-up in the Race To Dubai rankings

Pick One: Marco Penge (+2000) To Win @ BetMGM

If I'm honest, I can't see anyone else other than Rory McIlroy or Tommy Fleetwood winning the DP World Tour Championship this week.

But what I can see is Marco Penge pushing them all the way. If he is to have any chance of lifting the Race To Dubai, then Penge simply has to win on the Earth Course.

Three victories already this term, monster driving and a solid all-round game says he can, but it's always going to be tough with the company he's keeping.

Nevertheless, I wouldn't give up on Penge and - at +2000 - he has to be worth an each-way bet to make the top-5...

Pick Two: Andy Sullivan (+8000) To Win @ BetMGM

Sullivan's record at this event is quietly encouraging, it has to be said.

He was runner-up in 2015 as McIlroy reigned supreme again and has managed two more top-10s in recent years.

The holder of the course record on the other side of Jumeirah Golf Estates, Sullivan likes this part of the world and is capable of going low.

Add in his recent form which reads: T15th T4th, T7th over the past few weeks and you've got yourself an +8000 (80/1) shout who can really make some noise, even if a top-10 is much more realistic.

Tips by...
Matt Fitzpatrick in the finish position of the golf swing, watching the ball flight after hitting a tee shot

Matt Fitzpatrick has had a very strong end to the 2025 season

Pick One: Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600) To Win @ BetMGM

Attention will be on McIlroy, Fleetwood and Hatton etc, so I quite like a player who could fly under the radar in Dubai, which is why Matt Fitzpatrick might spring a surprise and contend for a third DP World Tour Championship victory.

His course form is excellent, having won in 2016 and 2020. The only slight negative is that he has produced some average results at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship of late but, returning to a course he likes, it could be the week Fitzpatrick ends his year with a win.

Pick Two: Laurie Canter (+6600) To Win @ BetMGM

Obviously, the big names are likely to dominate at the Earth Course, but I think Laurie Canter provides good value in the market, given he finished T14th at this event last year, as well as T27th in 2021 and T5th in 2020.

The Englishman has course form and, to help matters further, he seems to have re-found his game of late, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Genesis Championship and a T23rd at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Canter enjoys the Middle East, having won in Bahrain this year, so I expect him to challenge for a top 10 at best.

Tips by...
Tommy Fleetwood holding his driver out in front of him and watching the ball flight after hitting a tee shot

Fleetwood has finished 1st and 2nd in his last two DP World Tour starts

Pick One: Tommy Fleetwood (+500) To Win @ BetMGM

I went for the favourite last week on the PGA Tour and successfully picked Ben Griffin to lift the trophy in Mexico - so why change what isn't broken?

While Fleetwood isn't technically the market leader, as second favourite to McIlroy, this is an event where the cream rises to the top.

Wouldn't it be the perfect end to an incredible season for Fleetwood if he were to lift the DP World Tour Championship for the first time, claiming both season-ending events across the European and PGA Tour.

The Englishman recently won the DP World India Championship, lost in a playoff last week and is playing some of his best golf in recent memory - so it's just a bonus that he ticks almost every box in my statistical profile for finding winners in Dubai.

Pick Two: Marco Penge (+2000) To Win @ BetMGM

Once again going back to the typical profile of winners here, you are looking for someone who belts it off the tee, hits plenty of GIR and has the tendency to get really hot with the putter.

When you also add into the mix a necessity to capitalise on the par-5s and a suggestion that a strong ranking in the Race To Dubai is a good pointer, all roads lead to Marco Penge.

I was expecting him to get a little closer last week, but a top-10 finish off the back of a third DP World Tour win in Spain is enough to convince me that he could take yet another huge step forward in his exciting career in Dubai this week.

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic

+6000

Matt Cradock

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational

+2200

Matt Cradock

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Tommy Fleetwood

Tour Championship

+1200

Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf UK

+900

Matt Cradock

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Virginia

+750

Jonny Leighfield

Rory McIlroy

The Masters

+650

Baz Plummer

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

Rory McIlroy

Amgen Irish Open

+400

Jonny Leighfield

Tommy Fleetwood

DP World India Championship

+650

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield

Ben Griffin

World Wide Technology Championship

+1200

Baz Plummer/Jonny Leighfield

