DP World Tour Championship 2025: Our Betting Experts Opt For 5 Englishmen Over Market Leader McIlroy
The DP World Tour Championship closes the 2025 season in Dubai, but after picking a winner on the PGA Tour last week who are our experts backing to win?
Jonny Leighfield, Matt Cradock
It's seems like only yesterday that we were teeing up the start of the 2025 season, but here we are now closing proceedings at the DP World Tour Championship.
The expert betting panel at Golf Monthly HQ banked their 14th winning tip of 2025 at the World Wide Technology Championship last week, with Baz and Jonny both putting him up on their card.
The fun didn't stop there, however, as Baz also had runner-up Sami Valimaki at 100/1, while Elliott and Jonny tipped up Garrick Higgo, who also went close.
Rory McIlroy is close to claiming another Race To Dubai title, but while the Career Grand Slam winner looks to close the season in style there are plenty of notable names who have missed out.
With a strong field remaining at the DP World Tour Championship, we crunched the numbers to find our best bets as we attempt to go back-to-back... and it turns out they all hail from England!
DP World Tour Championship 2025: Best Bets
Pick One: Marco Penge (+2000) To Win @ BetMGM
If I'm honest, I can't see anyone else other than Rory McIlroy or Tommy Fleetwood winning the DP World Tour Championship this week.
But what I can see is Marco Penge pushing them all the way. If he is to have any chance of lifting the Race To Dubai, then Penge simply has to win on the Earth Course.
Three victories already this term, monster driving and a solid all-round game says he can, but it's always going to be tough with the company he's keeping.
Nevertheless, I wouldn't give up on Penge and - at +2000 - he has to be worth an each-way bet to make the top-5...
Pick Two: Andy Sullivan (+8000) To Win @ BetMGM
Sullivan's record at this event is quietly encouraging, it has to be said.
He was runner-up in 2015 as McIlroy reigned supreme again and has managed two more top-10s in recent years.
The holder of the course record on the other side of Jumeirah Golf Estates, Sullivan likes this part of the world and is capable of going low.
Add in his recent form which reads: T15th T4th, T7th over the past few weeks and you've got yourself an +8000 (80/1) shout who can really make some noise, even if a top-10 is much more realistic.
Pick One: Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600) To Win @ BetMGM
Attention will be on McIlroy, Fleetwood and Hatton etc, so I quite like a player who could fly under the radar in Dubai, which is why Matt Fitzpatrick might spring a surprise and contend for a third DP World Tour Championship victory.
His course form is excellent, having won in 2016 and 2020. The only slight negative is that he has produced some average results at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship of late but, returning to a course he likes, it could be the week Fitzpatrick ends his year with a win.
Pick Two: Laurie Canter (+6600) To Win @ BetMGM
Obviously, the big names are likely to dominate at the Earth Course, but I think Laurie Canter provides good value in the market, given he finished T14th at this event last year, as well as T27th in 2021 and T5th in 2020.
The Englishman has course form and, to help matters further, he seems to have re-found his game of late, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Genesis Championship and a T23rd at last week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Canter enjoys the Middle East, having won in Bahrain this year, so I expect him to challenge for a top 10 at best.
Pick One: Tommy Fleetwood (+500) To Win @ BetMGM
I went for the favourite last week on the PGA Tour and successfully picked Ben Griffin to lift the trophy in Mexico - so why change what isn't broken?
While Fleetwood isn't technically the market leader, as second favourite to McIlroy, this is an event where the cream rises to the top.
Wouldn't it be the perfect end to an incredible season for Fleetwood if he were to lift the DP World Tour Championship for the first time, claiming both season-ending events across the European and PGA Tour.
The Englishman recently won the DP World India Championship, lost in a playoff last week and is playing some of his best golf in recent memory - so it's just a bonus that he ticks almost every box in my statistical profile for finding winners in Dubai.
Pick Two: Marco Penge (+2000) To Win @ BetMGM
Once again going back to the typical profile of winners here, you are looking for someone who belts it off the tee, hits plenty of GIR and has the tendency to get really hot with the putter.
When you also add into the mix a necessity to capitalise on the par-5s and a suggestion that a strong ranking in the Race To Dubai is a good pointer, all roads lead to Marco Penge.
I was expecting him to get a little closer last week, but a top-10 finish off the back of a third DP World Tour win in Spain is enough to convince me that he could take yet another huge step forward in his exciting career in Dubai this week.
