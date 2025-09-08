Titleist To Debut New Version Of Popular Golf Ball On Tour This Week

First released to retail back in 2019, the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash has seen numerous iterations, the most recent of which is set to feature on Tour this week.

Debuting at the PGA Tour's Procore Championship and DP World Tour's BMW PGA Championship, Titleist has announced that its Left Dash players will have their first opportunity to put the new model to the test in a competitive environment.

(Image credit: Titleist/Acushnet)

Among the notable players who have, or currently, use the Left Dash are 2023 FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland, as well as Bryson DeChambeau, who had the golf ball in the bag as he claimed the US Open in 2024.

The development and construction of the Pro V1x Left Dash came after Tour players were looking to maximize distance off the tee, while still maintaining the requisite control and stopping power into and around the greens.

Titleist say the Pro V1x Left Dash delivered exceptionally fast ball speeds along with a higher ball flight, which is similar to the Pro V1x. Titleist also claimed that the Left Dash had dramatically lower spin in the long game and offered the firmest feel off the club face across its golf ball lineup.

Because of its success, the model was also tested by amateur golfers, with the ball making it to retail in 2019. According to Titleist, the Pro V1x Left Dash is the first-choice recommendation in roughly 6-8% of golf ball fittings through their fitting app.

DeChambeau during the 2024 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about the new Left Dash making its debut on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, Director of Titleist Golf Ball Product Management, Frederick Waddell, stated: “We set out to create a better Left Dash four years ago, and there were points over that stretch where we got really close to the finish line before changing course.

“We are where we are today because of the collaboration between our R&D teams and tour players. We had prototypes that offered improved performance in some respects but, according to Left Dash players, ultimately strayed too far from Dash’s original DNA...

"Having Left Dash in our lineup is a big advantage because it allows us to fine tune performance for players.

"Pro V1 and Pro V1x are the most popular balls out on Tour for a reason – they fit the majority of golfers. That's also the case in the retail market, but there are golfers with a subset of specialized needs, like high flight and low spin, and Left Dash is a tremendous option for those players to have."

(Image credit: Future)

It's not just the Left Dash that has caught the eye when it comes to golf balls on the professional circuits, as Cameron Young and DeChambeau have used a prototype Titleist model to much success in 2025.

At Sedgefield Country Club, Young dominated the Wyndham Championship, winning by six strokes. That week, he put in a new golf ball, specifically the Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot, which is the same model that DeChambeau put in his bag for LIV Golf Chicago.

Although the full details of the golf ball are yet to be revealed, DeChambeau explained to Golf.com that the Double Dot ball flew around 20-30 feet lower than his previous ball, the Pro V1x. He was reportedly getting less spin also.

(Image credit: Titleist)

The Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x were the most successful golf balls on the PGA Tour in 2025, claiming 19 wins between the two, respectively.

They aren't the only models on the professional circuits, though, as back at The Open Championship in 2024, Titleist's Leadership Promotion Executive Simon Earl revealed three exclusive models are put in play by the world's best.

These are the Left Dot, the lowest launching, lowest spinning Pro V1, the Pro V1 Star, which is a softer, spinnier Pro V1, and the Pro V1x+, which sits between the Pro V1x and Left Dash.