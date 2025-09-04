11 Ryder Cup Stars And 12 Major Champions Among Global Field For BMW PGA Championship

It's the flagship event on the DP World Tour and there's an appropriately star-packed field for the 2025 BMW PGA Championship.

It's a global entry list at Wentworth with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm two of 12 Major championship winners joining defending champion Billy Horschel and other big names from the PGA Tour.

Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is teeing it up at Wentworth along with 11 of his European Ryder Cup team to face the USA at Bethpage Black.

The only player missing from the 12 is Sepp Straka, with the Austrian skipping a number of events recently after his wife had a baby, but was still selected by Donald as a Ryder Cup wildcard.

Former captain Padraig Harrington and current vice-captain Francesco Molinari are also in the field - no doubt having a good look at the European players in question while also trying to find their best golf in such a high-profile event.

Tommy Fleetwood will make a triumphant return to Europe in his first competitive start since claiming the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup, in what Donald feels is an important Ryder Cup get-together.

So Rasmus Hojgaard, Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick will all be teeing it up on the famed West Course.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton are two of the LIV Golf contingent playing at the BMW PGA Championship field, which also includes Tom McKibbin and Adrian Meronk.

Also from LIV Golf are big name American duo Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed - no strangers to Ryder Cups themselves but neither making the grade this year.

Five-time LIV Golf event winner this year Joaquin Niemann will also line-up at Wentworth, no doubt still trying to get his head around not winning the individual title after hs stellar season.

Global entry list at Wentworth

There's a global feel to the BMW PGA Championship thanks to some big names on the PGA Tour who are making the trip over to the UK.

Former Masters champion Adam Scott is joined by fellow Green Jacket winner Hideki Matsuyama, with the Japanese star, an 11-time PGA Tour winner, making his tournament debut.

Former US Open champion Wyndham Clark will join popular Australian Min Woo Lee in teeing it up at Wentworth, as will former champion Ryan Fox - with the New Zealander arriving after two wins on the PGA Tour this season.

A further PGA Tour flavor is brought by Corey Conners, Michael Kim, Si Woo Kim, Jhonattan Vegas and Kevin Yu, just adding an even more global feel to European golf's flagship tournament.

European stars in and around the Ryder Cup will be looking to impress and perhaps show Donald he may have made the wrong picks, including 2025 Phoenix Open winner Thomas Detry.

Matt Wallace, Marco Penge and Nicolai Hojgaard will be chief among them, while English fans can get a rare glimpse of Harry Hall on home soil after his brilliant season over on the PGA Tour.