US Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Can Bryson DeChambeau Win Second Major?

SHIPLEY BIRDIES OPENING HOLE IN THE BATTLE OF THE AMATEURS Neal Shipley strikes first in the battle for low amateur!He and @FSUGolf's Luke Clanton started the day tied and are paired together. pic.twitter.com/WDCGoXSxC1June 16, 2024 The flat stick has been Neal Shipley's best friend this week, and it's working for him on the opening hole. He rakes in a long birdie putt to move to +3 and land the first blow against Luke Clanton as they battle for low amateur honors.

FORMER CHAMPION AT PINEHURST MARTIN KAYMER FINISHES HIS TOURNAMENT (Image credit: Getty Images) It's a closing round 73 for the 2014 US Open champions at Pinehurst No.2, Martin Kaymer. He cards four birdies on his final day after a stellar week that was undone by a 77 on day three. Nevertheless, a nice week for the German to make the cut at the venue of his dominant win ten years ago.

DEFENDING CHAMP BIRDIES THE 5TH Wyndham Clark rolls in a 15ft birdie putt on the 5th hole to card his first birdie of the day. He moves to -1 for the day, +4 for the Championship in a tie for 31st.

AMATEUR BATTLE ABOUT TO TAKE PLACE How about this? In the race for the low amateur, there are two main contenders - US Amateur runner up Neil Shipley and qualifier Luke Clanton. They both sit at +4 and amazingly, they both play together this afternoon in a straight shootout for the low amateur medal.

PINEHURST NO.2 GETTING HARDER AS THE DAY GOES ON As it stands, there are only six players under par for the day on day four of the US Open. That is not good news for the chasing pack as they aim to hunt down Bryson DeChambeau, but will it be good news for Bryson himself? As we saw with his double bogey on the 16th last night, it's very easy to go backwards on this tricky layout...

SCHEFFLER STILL AWAITS FIRST BIRDIE OF THE DAY After missing the 7th green long, Scheffler scrambles with the putter to secure his par. He remains +1 through seven holes after a bogey on the 2nd hole - still waiting for his first birdie.

RECORD PRIZE FUND ON OFFER TODAY There's a lot on the line today.The champion will take home $4.3 million. pic.twitter.com/NFPGVoY7nsJune 16, 2024 In addition to a major trophy and a permanent place in the history of this famous championship, today's champion will take home a serious payday. The winner will take home a cool $4.3 million, part of the $21.5 million prize fund on offer today.

SI WOO KIM STINGER! A post shared by U.S. Open Championship (@usopengolf) A photo posted by on There's not a lot happening on the course at the moment, but Si Woo Kim has turned some heads with this stinger drive on the 3rd hole. Did he mean it? We'll let you be the judge.

INDIFFERENT START FROM SCHEFFLER It hasn't been his week and it doesn't look like it's getting any better. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler hasn't got off to the fast start he had hoped in round 4, sitting +1 through the first four holes. He sits in a tie for 45th place at +7.

MCILROY ARRIVES AT PINEHURST (Image credit: Getty Images) In his signature gym attire and Nike polo shirt in hand, Rory McIlory has arrived at Pinehurst. He's in the second to last group today alongside Patrick Cantlay. Who can forget the run-in Rory had with Cantlay's caddy, Joe Lacava, at the Ryder Cup back in September?

REMEMBERING PAYNE STEWART A post shared by U.S. Open Championship (@usopengolf) A photo posted by on It wouldn't be a US Open Sunday at Pinehurst without remembering the late, great Payne Stewart. His victory at this very course in 1999 is considered by many as one of the greatest major championships in modern history. The flag on the 18th hole will pay homage to Stewart and his famous celebration on that very green 25 years ago.

DAY FOUR PIN POSITIONS Hole locations for Round 4 at @PinehurstResort ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/PhtzrSjHvTJune 16, 2024 Here are the all important pin positions on the final day of the US Open.

TODAY, WE CROWN A CHAMPION Welcome to the final day of the US Open Championship. In a few short hours, we know the winner of the 124th playing of this great championship. Will it be Bryson DeChambeau? Or can one of the chasing pack hunt him down?