Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun And Justin Thomas Among Recent US Ryder Cup Players To Commit To PGA Tour Event
As of writing, 10 of Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup team will tee it up at the Procore Championship, with Scheffler, Spaun and Thomas the most recent announcements
The Procore Championship is the first PGA Tour event of the FedEx Cup Fall Series and, taking place just a fortnight out from the Ryder Cup, it's set to feature it's strongest ever field.
Taking place at Silverado Resort in Napa, California, on September 11-14th, 10 players from Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup side are confirmed in the field, as they get some tournament practice in before the team event at Bethpage Black.
Posting on their social media, the Procore Championship revealed that World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, US Open winner JJ Spaun, and two-time Major winner Justin Thomas were the most recent players to commit to the tournament.
They will join teammates Patrick Cantlay, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Young, Russell Henley, Harris English, Ben Griffin and Sam Burns in playing the event, as 10 of the US Ryder Cup players are confirmed.
Away from those listed, Bryson DeChambeau won't feature as he remains banned from PGA Tour events due to the fact he plies his trade on the LIV Golf League.
The other notable name currently missing is Xander Schauffele who, as of writing, is reportedly undecided on whether he will play or not. Although he hasn't committed, the two-time Major winner has until September 5th to decide.
By playing in the event, it should provide the US players with some competitive preparation ahead of the Ryder Cup on September 26-28th, something that many felt was lacking in 2023, when the US side lost 16.5-11.5 in Rome.
In fact, the USA's preparation was called "disgraceful" by Sky Sports' Andrew Coltart, who stated: "I have a massive question about - Zach Johnson is going to get hit with this right now - but who on earth, in their right mind, thinks the best way to prepare for a Ryder Cup is to take five weeks off.
"Nine of the 12 American players did take five weeks off. That's disgraceful."
The rant related to the fact that, following the Tour Championship in 2023, just a handful of US players opted to play the Fortinet Championship (now Procore Championship).
Those players were Max Homa and Justin Thomas, who turned out to be the success stories of the week for the American team, as Homa claimed 3.5 points and Thomas 1.5.
It's not just the Procore Championship where Ryder Cup stars will be in action as, that same week, the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, gets underway.
A star-studded line-up will be present at Wentworth and, included among the big names, are Team Europe's automatic qualifiers, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose and Rasmus Hojgaard.
Although Luke Donald's captain's picks haven't been confirmed, it's worth noting that Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland, Nicolai Hojgaard, Harry Hall and Matt Wallace are also listed in the field.
European captain, Donald, makes his captain's picks on September 1st and, during that week, several big names will also tee it up at the Amgen Irish Open, which signals the start of a big fortnight's golf for the European team.
