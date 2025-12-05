PGA To Pick US Ryder Cup Captain In Early 2026 But 'No One's Asked' Tiger Woods...Yet
The PGA of America said it will identify the next USA Ryder Cup captain early next year, but as yet Tiger Woods insists he's not been asked about it
The PGA of America hopes to settle on a 2027 Ryder Cup captain early next year, yet Tiger Woods insists he's not been contacted about the role.
Woods is the favorite to captain the Americans for the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in Ireland, yet he's apparently not even involved in conversations as yet.
Many feel that any time Woods wants to captain Team USA he'll be afforded that honor, so it's likely just a question of timing for the 15-time Major champion to lead his country into battle.
The PGA of America told Golf Channel: “It’s our hope to identify the 2027 US Ryder Cup captain by the first quarter of next year.”
However, speaking ahead of the Hero World Challenge, Woods insisted "No one's asked me" about becoming Ryder Cup captain.
If the PGA of America did have an eye on Woods, it would be odd not to have already spoken to him about it, considering they hope to have their man picked out in around three months.
Woods was in consideration to lead America at Bethpage Black this year, but decided against it due to the increasing amount of time he spends sorting out the PGA Tour's future.
Now coming off yet another back surgery, and leading the Future Competition Committee that will decide on the new PGA Tour format, it would seem Woods has even more on his hands than last time.
So could that open the door for Keegan Bradley to try and avenge that stinging loss at Bethpage?
“Of course, I would love to do it again,” said Bradley of reprising his role in Ireland. “I would love to avenge that loss, but that’s not up to me.”
As Bradley still thinks the Ryder Cup captaincy is Tiger's if and when he wants it.
"I think if Tiger wants to do this, he's going to do it," Bradley said. "Tiger is not only a hero to all of us that would be on his team, but he's also an incredible leader and a person that everyone would love to play for.
"But I'm pretty sure when he wants to do this, he's going to get to be able to do it."
Bradley was named as the surprise Ryder Cup captain in July 2024 and the PGA of America sound like they want to have their man in place even earlier this time around, in a bid to grab a long-awaited victory on European soil.
Players from this year's team have largely been full of praise for Bradley, and the manner of that epic Sunday fightback gives him some credit in the bank.
Other potential candidates include previous captains Jim Furyk and Steve Stricker and inexperienced pair Webb Simpson and Brandt Snedeker.
As with 2025 though, and in fact seemingly any other tournament year, the Ryder Cup captaincy looks like it's Woods' - if he wants it.
