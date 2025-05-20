TGL Announces Seventh Franchise To Join League In 2027

Detroit-based Motor City Golf Club has been announced as the seventh franchise in TGL.

The newest club to join the indoor golf competition will not take part in the second campaign, set for 2026, however. Instead, Motor City GC is preparing to make its debut in season three, scheduled for 2027.

There had been several reports in recent weeks suggesting that at least one new TGL franchise was imminent, and Tuesday's announcement confirmed MCGC to be the first expansion by the prime-time product.

Announcing the news, Mike McCarley - founder and CEO of TMRW Sports and TGL - said: “Detroit is a fantastic sports town. The city has a championship legacy and Detroit fans are passionate about their teams and they’ll let you know it.

“The ownership group for Motor City Golf Club will utilize their deep ties to the community and extensive expertise as NFL team owners to forge a TGL team that embodies Detroit’s culture for sports and the region’s love of golf.

"TGL’s inaugural season generated extensive interest in its expansion process and we’re proud to welcome Motor City Golf Club and its ownership group as we build on the league’s continued momentum in the years to come.”

Motor City GC's ownership group is made up of multiple parties but led by Middle West Partners, which is in turn headed up by principals, Michael Hamp, Peter Hamp and Kevin Kelleher - all of whom have roots in Detroit.

The Hamp family has owned the NFL's Detroit Lions since 1964, with current principal owner and chairwoman, Sheila Hamp at the head of the table for Dan Campbell's roster. It is Sheila Hamp who, along with her husband Steve, will co-own Motor City Golf Club.

Michael Hamp said: “This is a great moment for Detroit sports and a proud moment for me personally. My grandfather, William Clay Ford Sr., was an avid golfer, and I believe bringing a new format of the game he loved would make him really proud.

Principal owner and chairwoman of the Detroit Lions, Sheila Hamp (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm incredibly grateful for our partners at MCGC – it's an honor to build this team together. Detroit’s fans are the most loyal in sports, and we’re excited to represent our city in TGL and build a team that Detroit fans will be proud to support."

Also among the ownership group are Rob Walton, owner of the Denver Broncos plus Jordan Rose, president and founder of Rose Law Group - the largest woman-founded law firm in Arizona history.

They have teamed up with Kit Hawkins and Vansa Chatikavanijof of Present Ventures, technology entrepreneur and co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, Kal Somani as well as Jay Farner - the former CEO of Rocket Companies and current CEO of Ronin Capital Partners.