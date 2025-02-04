3 Tweaks We Would Make To The Rules Of TGL
TGL has made an encouraging start and been well received by fans, but there are a few tweaks we would implement to ensure it reaches the next level...
The much-anticipated TGL finally began this year following a 12-month delay due to damage to SoFi Center, bringing a largely untapped style of golf into public view.
24 of the PGA Tour's very best have shown how much fun simulator golf can be - especially if the screen is 20 times bigger than a regular version and there is an adaptable short-game area with 1,500 people cheering them on.
The early matches left plenty to be desired in terms of competitiveness, with a couple of early blowouts, before an overtime victory by Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links over Rory McIlroy's Boston Common truly highlighted the tech-forward competition's potential.
Initiatives like The Hammer and a shot clock have gained plenty of praise and intrigue so far, plus mic'd-up players have given fans a bit more insight into what they might consider before taking on a shot.
However, while there has been plenty of positives from the early stages of the golfing start-up, we've come up with a few rules tweaks which we believe would make it even better...
THE HAMMER
Currently, there is no requirement which forces teams to use The Hammer, nor is there a limit on the number of times it can be used. So if a team is winning and possess The Hammer (which is actually a yellow flag similar to what you might see an NFL referee use), they can simply hold onto it for the duration of the match and try to keep the other trio at arm's length, safe in the knowledge they won't lose more than a point per hole
Patrick Cantlay recommended his Atlanta Drive GC utilized the tactic in their 4-0 win over New York in week 3, and it worked to full effect.
While it is a legitimate play, not using the flag limits the entertainment value on offer - which is kind of what TGL is all about.
On the flip side, an even match could see The Hammer thrown so many times it is hard to keep track. That one, we don't mind so much as higher-scoring games are often good entertainment.
WHAT WE'D CHANGE
Our proposal would be that TGL introduces at least two mandatory uses of The Hammer per team per match - one per session - which would work around the gate-keeping issue and add another layer of tactical nous into contests.
Plus, if it is forgotten about, The Hammer would have to be used right at the end, possibly leading to more jeopardy and hopefully opening up all three results.
MORE TIME, FEWER HOLES
This is a two-for-one deal, as we don't feel they would be worthwhile independently. As it stands, matches are contested over 15 holes with the shot clock starting at 40 seconds each time.
So far, the fixtures have struggled to come in at under two hours while - ironically - players barely seem able to have time to say two words to each other before needing to hit their shot.
Another key aim of TGL was to appeal to a younger audience - one that apparently wants to see entertainment as much as they yearn for competition. We're not sure they would mind a few holes being taken away if it meant the pros could increase the banter or give insight into what they're trying to do here and out on the course during a PGA Tour event.
WHAT WE'D CHANGE
Make TGL matches 12 holes in total - six for triples and six for singles - while increasing the shot clock limit to one minute. We still want fast-paced golf that finishes within the two-hour broadcast window, but just a few extra seconds for a one-liner or to hear Woods, McIlroy or Max Homa share why a lower ball flight would be better than a high one could add real value to the event.
Ultimately, we'd say people want to hear from the players as much as they want to see quality golf shots, so giving them a little more wiggle room to show off their personalities alongside their world-class talent seems a no-brainer.
PLAYOFF FORMAT
Following three weeks of pretty one-sided contests, the big-ticket match between Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links and Rory McIlroy's Boston Common delivered the first close match and TGL's overtime debut.
With the score at 3-3 after regulation, more golf was needed to decide which team took home the two points.
As it stands, tied matches are decided by teams playing a best-of-three, closest-to-the-pin competition in the GreenZone (the short-game area). Players go in alternate order, much like a shootout in any other sport.
But given the grand size of the screen and the arena, deciding these contests with a chipping contest doesn't seem quite right to us...
WHAT WE'D CHANGE
There are a couple of options here, in our opinion. Either go back to a sudden-death triples playoff over one randomly-selected hole (or holes - don't repeat the same one). Or you take the same principle as TGL currently uses but change it to a full closest-to-the-pin competition into the big screen on a par-3.
If the latter is chosen, all three players' proximity to the hole should be added up and the team with the shortest total distance (shown on the big screen for clarity) would be declared the winners.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
