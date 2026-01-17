62-Year-Old Vijay Singh Makes Sony Open In Hawaii Cut As Several Notable Names Miss The Weekend

The first tournament of the 2026 PGA Tour season got underway in Honolulu on Thursday, with a strong field lining up for the Sony Open in Hawaii.

There were notable stories all-around Waialae Country Club and, after two rounds, the biggest comes from Vijay Singh, who made it into the weekend at the age of 62.

Singh's last official PGA Tour start, excluding Majors, came at the 2021 Honda Classic. He also teed it up at the Sony Open that year, missing the cut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Opting to use his career money exemption for this season, making him eligible for full-field Events on the PGA Tour for 2026, Singh hasn't played full-time on the circuit since 2017.

That didn't stop the three-time Major winner from firing rounds of 68 and 70 to finish two-under, making it through to the weekend by a handful of shots.

Along with Singh, there was cut drama involving William Mouw and Sahith Theegala. In terms of Mouw, he eagled his final hole on Friday to make the cut on the number, while Theegala played his last 15 holes in seven-under to make it into the weekend.

As of writing, we have a five-way share of the lead at nine-under, involving Davis Riley, SH Kim, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kevin Roy and Sony Open defending champion Nick Taylor.

Notable names are in contention going into Saturday and Sunday, but some big players won't be present for the weekend, as they failed to reach the one-under-par cutline.

Keegan Bradley (E)

The US Ryder Cup captain had been one of the favorites coming into the week, with Bradley enjoying a fine 2025 that included a PGA Tour Signature Event win at the Travelers Championship.

However, following a two-under 68 on Thursday, a two-over-par round on Friday followed, which included a double bogey at the 17th hole. That was the pivotal moment, as Bradley missed the weekend and his first since the Wyndham Championship back in August.

Collin Morikawa (E)

Coming into the week using a new putter, Morikawa fought valiantly on Friday, but it wasn't enough to make the weekend as rounds of 72 and 68 meant a level-par tournament total.

Winless since the 2023 Zozo Championship, Morikawa produced a number of winning close calls in 2025, and will hope his fortunes turn as he begins his new season.

Luke Clanton (+1)

Clanton's poor run of form continued at the Sony Open in Hawaii, with the young American missing a third straight cut after failing to make it into the weekend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and RSM Classic at the end of 2025.

Carding a one-under opening round, a two-over 72 on Friday followed for Clanton, as he made four bogeys on the back nine, including back-to-back dropped shots at the 16th and 17th holes of his day.

Adrien Saddier (+2)

Saddier was one of seven DP World Tour graduates teeing it up at PGA Tour's season opener, with the Frenchman missing the cut after rounds of 68 and 74 around the par 70 layout.

In terms of which graduates didn't make the cut, Saddier was joined by Keita Nakajima (+4) and Kristoffer Reitan (+15), with four players from the DP World Tour making it into the weekend - John Parry (-8), Jordan Smith (-3), Dan Brown (-3) and Haotong Li (-1).

Gary Woodland (+3)

Woodland was one of the few Major winners to fail to make the cut, as the former US Open champion carded rounds of 70 and 73 to finish three-over-par.

Missing his first weekend since the US Open at Oakmont last June, Woodland won't be present for the remaining two days at the Sony Open, where he finished T16th last year.

Tony Finau (+6)

Joining the Jordan Brand at the start of the week, Finau was hoping to ignite his PGA Tour woes, which included a poor 2025 that yielded just one top 10 at the Genesis Invitational.

Finau's tournament, though, never got going and, following a five-over-par round of 75 on Thursday, a one-over 71 on Friday meant he finished seven shots back of the one-under-par cutline.

Neal Shipley (+8)

Earning his 2026 PGA Tour card from the Korn Ferry Tour, Shipley struggled in Hawaii, carding rounds of 76 and 72 to finish eight-over and well back of the cutline.

Along with Shipley, fellow Korn Ferry Tour graduate Christo Lamprecht missed the weekend after a nine-over tournament total, along with Chandler Blanchet, Austin Smotherman and Hank Lebioda, to name a few.