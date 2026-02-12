What Is The Course Record At Pebble Beach Golf Links?
Four players jointly held the tournament course record at Pebble Beach before a Major-winner took sole possession with an incredible display in 2024
Opened in 1919, Pebble Beach Golf Links has gone on to become one of the most iconic courses on the planet.
It has hosted multiple Majors (six US Opens, one US Women's Open and one PGA Championship) as well as providing the base for one of the most famous PGA Tour events on the schedule since 1947.
Almost joining the Del Monte Forest to Carmel-by-the-Sea on the Monterey Peninsula in California, Pebble Beach is known for being just as beautiful as it is brutal when the weather conditions are just right.
Even great players have occasionally been humbled by the stunning layout and left a bucket-list course for many amateurs wishing they had never arrived.
Part of the challenge of Pebble Beach is hardly its length, though, with the official yardage for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am measuring at just under 7,000 yards. That is also despite the par-5 sixth hole having been extended by 17 yards from 2025.
Such is its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, golfers can find themselves in particularly tricky spots at Pebble Beach (just ask Jordan Spieth). They can also lose golf balls into the water down below if the wind takes a mild mis-strike in the wrong direction.
On the other hand, there have been some incredible scores in the decades since the PGA Tour first arrived in this part of the world, proving that it is possible to enjoy an extraordinary round befitting of the scene.
Until 2024, there were four men who shared the honor of owning Pebble Beach Golf Links' tournament course record thanks to scores of 10-under 62 - Matthias Schwab (2022), Patrick Cantlay (2021), David Duval (1997), and Tom Kite (1983).
Strangely, in Schwab's case, he failed to break par in any of the other three rounds of the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing T49th on five-under.
Pebble Beach's overall competitive course record was set by Texas Tech's Hurly Long at a collegiate event, the Carmel Cup, in 2017.
That was until Wyndham Clark shattered both to take the outright scoring record at Pebble Beach in 2024.
Having completed Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course in even par and five-under, respectively, Clark set about climbing his way up the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard in round three via one of the most special rounds in recent memory.
An eagle at the par-5 second set Clark on the right path before a birdie at the fourth helped him to three-under through five.
It was at the par-5 sixth when the 2023 US Open champion really began to light it up, though, carding an eagle prior to five consecutive birdies which saw Clark make the turn in 28.
A lone bogey at the par-3 12th would ultimately come back to bite the Colorado-born pro, but he quickly moved on from the stumble at the time by making consecutive gains to move on to 11-under through 14 holes.
As thoughts undoubtedly turned to a potential 59 and the crowds gathered in their thousands, Clark wasted a great chance to reach 12-under at the par-4 16th and a decent one to do the same at the par-3 17th.
Stood on the final tee box, the former Oklahoma State University and University of Oregon golfer knew he had to make eagle if that magic score was to be realized. Two excellent strokes later and Clark had a 27-foot putt in front of him for a three.
However, it wasn't to be as Clark's ball stopped painfully short of the hole and he tapped in for an incredible round of 60 (-12).
In the end, as frustrating as Clark might have been over missing out on a 59, he was ultimately delighted to be crowned champion because the final round was cancelled due to heavy storms in the Monterey Peninsula area.
Speaking after his win, Clark said of the course record: "It was kind of surreal; it really felt like I won the tournament with that two-putt even though it was a Saturday.
“I think that was because I broke the course record. Everyone gave me a standing ovation. It honestly felt like the end of the tournament and that's what made yesterday so unique and weird because I would have thought that it was Sunday."
