Who Is Akshay Bhatia's Caddie?

Akshay Bhatia is one of the most exciting prospects on the PGA Tour, so it is no surprise the American attracted experienced caddie, Brian Dilley, in 2023 with the pair already enjoying success.

Prior to that, left-handed Bhatia even had his girlfriend on the bag, despite admitting she knew nothing about golf when they met over two years ago.

But Presleigh Schultz, who has been by Bhatia's side since the 2021 Valero Texas Open, has since swapped life inside the ropes for supporting her man instead after respected bagman Dilley took over last year.

“She’s gone through it all with me.” ❤️@AkshayBhatia_1 was emotional reflecting on how his girlfriend Presleigh has been by his side every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/biTmRY9qVnJuly 24, 2023 See more

Dilley has been a caddie for many years and has worked on both the PGA and LPGA Tours with several players, including the likes of Suzann Pettersen and Gerina Piller, with the majority of his successes coming on the LPGA and LET Tours.

Dilley was on the bag for Pettersen during some of her most successful seasons. During 2013, he was part of five worldwide wins, including Pettersen's second Major, the Evian Championship.

He also worked on the bag of Billy Horschel for a while as well, but they split back in 2021 before Horschel went on to work with Mark Fulcher.

But Dilley looks to have struck up a promising relationship with Bhatia already, after the pair enjoyed success in the last season when Bhatia won the Barracuda Championship in July 2023 and amassed nearly $2.5 million in career prize money by the end of the year.

Bhatia, who turned pro at 17, said at the time of his maiden Tour win: "I was telling my caddie, like your brain and everything, you can feel all this adrenaline, all this shakiness. It's pretty crazy."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although she no longer caddies for the upcoming star, Schultz is Bhatia's main supporter these days, as she travels with her boyfriend and walks every competitive round he plays. Bhatia said: "She has been through it all with me.

"She had no idea what golf was when I met her. Now she travels every week with me and it is not easy because it is all about me 100% of the time. For her to support me every week and walk 72 holes, I couldn't imagine my life without her and being on this journey without her. She has done a lot for me.

"She makes my peanut and jelly sandwiches every morning and does a lot. She has seen me cry in the hotel room and seen me super happy. For her to see me here, she always keep telling me how good I am, even if I question myself sometimes."