Does The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Have A Cut?

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wasn’t intended to be the first Signature Event of the PGA Tour season, with The Sentry initially given that honor, until it was canceled after drought conditions led to a doomed search for an alternative venue.

Because of that, after four regular tournaments to start the year, the first of eight Signature Events comes not from Hawaii, but California.

While this is the first time the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am kicks off the year’s big tournaments, it is its third time as a Signature Event.

It first welcomed the world’s best as an elevated event in 2024, but poor weather meant it couldn’t play out as intended, with the tournament reduced to 54 holes as Wyndham Clark took the title.

Last year, there was no repeat of the wind and rain that hampered progress 12 months earlier, with Rory McIlroy wrapping up his 27th PGA Tour win, beating Shane Lowry over 72 holes to take the title for the first time.

Rory McIlroy won the tournament in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

On both occasions, and in keeping with the majority of Signature Events, there wasn’t a cut, and that remains the case in 2026.

That means the 80 professionals who begin the Pebble Beach Pro-Am are set for the full 72 holes of action, regardless of where they stand at the 54-hole mark, which was where the cut came the last time the tournament had one.

That was in 2023, when Justin Rose won his first title in four years in a Monday finish after persistent wind stopped play on Saturday afternoon.

Justin Rose won the last time there was a cut at the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Assuming there are no weather-related issues in 2026, the first two rounds of the tournament will see the professionals competing alongside 80 amateurs, with Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill in use both days, before only the professionals progress to the final 36 holes at Pebble Beach.