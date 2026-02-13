Does The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Have A Cut?
The PGA Tour’s first Signature Event of the year is the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but does it have a cut?
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Daily Newsletter
Sign up for all the latest tour news, gear reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides plus features, tips from our top 50 coaches and rules advice from our expert team.
Once a week
Kick Point
Sign up to our free Kick Point newsletter, filled with the latest gear reviews and expert advice as well as the best deals we spot each week.
Once a week
Women's Golf Edit
Sign up to our free newsletter, filled with news, features, tips and best buys surrounding the world of women’s golf. If you’re a female golfer, you won’t want to miss out!
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wasn’t intended to be the first Signature Event of the PGA Tour season, with The Sentry initially given that honor, until it was canceled after drought conditions led to a doomed search for an alternative venue.
Because of that, after four regular tournaments to start the year, the first of eight Signature Events comes not from Hawaii, but California.
While this is the first time the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am kicks off the year’s big tournaments, it is its third time as a Signature Event.
It first welcomed the world’s best as an elevated event in 2024, but poor weather meant it couldn’t play out as intended, with the tournament reduced to 54 holes as Wyndham Clark took the title.
Last year, there was no repeat of the wind and rain that hampered progress 12 months earlier, with Rory McIlroy wrapping up his 27th PGA Tour win, beating Shane Lowry over 72 holes to take the title for the first time.
On both occasions, and in keeping with the majority of Signature Events, there wasn’t a cut, and that remains the case in 2026.
That means the 80 professionals who begin the Pebble Beach Pro-Am are set for the full 72 holes of action, regardless of where they stand at the 54-hole mark, which was where the cut came the last time the tournament had one.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That was in 2023, when Justin Rose won his first title in four years in a Monday finish after persistent wind stopped play on Saturday afternoon.
Assuming there are no weather-related issues in 2026, the first two rounds of the tournament will see the professionals competing alongside 80 amateurs, with Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill in use both days, before only the professionals progress to the final 36 holes at Pebble Beach.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.