Mimi Rhodes Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LET Pro

After a hugely impressive amateur career, Mimi Rhodes turned pro in 2024, and it didn’t take her long to demonstrate that she was far from out of her depth with a string of early victories.

Here are 10 things to know about the budding star.

Mimi Rhodes Facts

1. Mimi Rhodes was born in Bath, England, in 2001.

2. She was raised in Sotogrande, Spain and as a result, she is fluent in Spanish.

3. Mimi’s younger sister is Arizona State player Patience Rhodes.

4. Mimi had a promising start to her amateur career, including finishing runner-up at the 2018 French International Ladies Amateur Championship and representing the Europeans in the 2019 Junior Solheim Cup.

5. Rhodes attended Wake Forest between 2020 and 2024, and helped the women's golf team win the 2023 NCAA Division I Championship.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. Mimi played alongside Patience at the 2024 European Ladies’ Team Championship and again in that year’s Curtis Cup, where the pair helped Great Britain & Ireland win the title at Sunningdale.

Mimi Rhodes helped Great Britain & Ireland win the Curtis Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. She turned professional after that win and joined the LET Access Series.

8. In just her third start since leaving the amateur game behind, she won the Lavaux Ladies Open, beating Billie-Jo Smith in a playoff.

9. She played at the Aramco Team Series Riyadh later in 2024, where she won the team event alongside Chiara Tamburlini and Anne-Charlotte Mora.

10. She later made her way to the LET through Q-School and won in just her fourth start as a member at the Women's NSW Open in March 2025. By the end of May, she had claimed two more victories on the circuit.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mimi Rhodes Bio Full Name Euphemie Rhodes Born 2001 - Bath, England Former Tour LET Access Series Current Tour LET Professional Wins 4