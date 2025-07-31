Mimi Rhodes Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LET Pro
Mimi Rhodes left a glittering amateur career behind to join the professional ranks in 2024 - here are 10 things to know about her
After a hugely impressive amateur career, Mimi Rhodes turned pro in 2024, and it didn’t take her long to demonstrate that she was far from out of her depth with a string of early victories.
Here are 10 things to know about the budding star.
Mimi Rhodes Facts
1. Mimi Rhodes was born in Bath, England, in 2001.
2. She was raised in Sotogrande, Spain and as a result, she is fluent in Spanish.
3. Mimi’s younger sister is Arizona State player Patience Rhodes.
4. Mimi had a promising start to her amateur career, including finishing runner-up at the 2018 French International Ladies Amateur Championship and representing the Europeans in the 2019 Junior Solheim Cup.
5. Rhodes attended Wake Forest between 2020 and 2024, and helped the women's golf team win the 2023 NCAA Division I Championship.
6. Mimi played alongside Patience at the 2024 European Ladies’ Team Championship and again in that year’s Curtis Cup, where the pair helped Great Britain & Ireland win the title at Sunningdale.
7. She turned professional after that win and joined the LET Access Series.
8. In just her third start since leaving the amateur game behind, she won the Lavaux Ladies Open, beating Billie-Jo Smith in a playoff.
9. She played at the Aramco Team Series Riyadh later in 2024, where she won the team event alongside Chiara Tamburlini and Anne-Charlotte Mora.
10. She later made her way to the LET through Q-School and won in just her fourth start as a member at the Women's NSW Open in March 2025. By the end of May, she had claimed two more victories on the circuit.
Full Name
Euphemie Rhodes
Born
2001 - Bath, England
Former Tour
LET Access Series
Current Tour
LET
Professional Wins
4
Tour
Event
Winning Score
LET Access Series
2024 Lavaux Ladies Open
-16 (playoff)
LET
2025 Ford Women's NSW Open
-17 (two strokes)
LET
2025 Joburg Ladies Open
-14 (one stroke)
LET
2025 Dutch Ladies Open
-9 (two strokes)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
