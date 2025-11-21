Doug Ghim Just Misses Out On A 59 - But Makes Flying Start In Bid To Keep PGA Tour Card

Needing a big finish to secure his PGA Tour card, Doug Ghim made a flying start when just missing a putt on the last for a round of 59 on a day of low scoring at the RSM Classic.

Ghim just saw his birdie putt on the 18th slide by the left edge as he equalled the course record with his 60 on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club - where Andrew Putnam and Andrew Novak also came close to breaking 60 as they both shot 61.

His 10 under on the par-70 Seaside Course gave Ghim a share of the lead alongside Davis Thompson and Rico Hoey - who both shot 62 on the par-72 Plantation Course also being used for the tournament.

In the final event of the PGA Tour season, Ghim entered the tournament sat in 125th, with only the top 100 assured of tour cards, and needs a top-four finish this week to keep his playing privileges.

Ghim thought he had made his 15-foot putt for birdie on the last before it just missed the cup - but overall he's just glad to make such a flying start to a crucial week.

“I thought I made it halfway there and at the end of the day that’s all I really can do,” Ghim said. “Just pleased to just have a chance really.”

With plenty of permutations flying about over the next few days, Ghim will try and stay away from all that and just play his game.

“If someone tells me, it doesn’t really change anything," Ghim added. “I probably need to finish top 3.

"I don’t know exactly what the numbers are, but honestly, out here finishing third is almost just as hard as winning. So I’m just focused on playing solid golf and hopefully getting my chance to win.”

Here’s Doug Ghim’s attempt at 59. Narrowly misses left and he settles for 10-under 60. pic.twitter.com/0XkhkqhMc2November 20, 2025

Both Thompson and Hoey have already booked their place on the PGA Tour for 2026, but Andrew Putnam started the tournament in 119th spot in the standings and also needing a big week to keep his card.

Putnam, who needs to finish sixth at the RSM to get inside the top 100, almost broke 60 himself as he made nine birdies in a flawless first round on the Seaside Course.

Two closing pars saw him card a 61 but it's still the perfect start with such a big result needed to remain on the PGA Tour.

Seamus Power shot 64 on the Seaside Course to sit on six under while Matt Wallace, who started the tournament right on the buddle in 102nd, is in a bit of trouble after carding an opening 67.

The Englishman needs to finish in the top 43 but is currently in T66 after the opening round, so has work to do on Friday to try and make his weekend as comfortable as possible.