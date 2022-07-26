Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
One of the world’s top 10 appears at Detroit Golf Club as players compete for an increased purse
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Detroit Golf Club hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the fourth time since the tournament replaced the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour schedule.
Two of its previous winners, 2019 victor Nate Lashley and Cam Davis, who won last year, will be back to try and recreate that form. However, Bryson DeChambeau, who won in 2020, is absent. In that tournament, DeChambeau beat Matthew Wolff by three shots. However, this year, both players will instead be teeing it up in the third LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament further east at Trump National Bedminster.
Australian Davis’ victory last year couldn’t have been more intense. His first PGA Tour win came in a dramatic playoff that saw him edge out Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann to claim the first prize of $1.35m from the $7.5m purse. This year, the purse is even higher, at $8.4m, meaning the winning player will claim an eye-catching $1.512m.
One man who’ll be brimming with confidence in the pursuit of that goal is Tony Finau. The American took advantage of Scott Piercy’s fourth-round collapse at TPC Twin Cities last week to win his third PGA Tour title. Other names to look out for include World No.4 Patrick Cantlay. He has recently posted a solid run of finishes, including a tie for 8th at The Open at St Andrews, and is looking for his first win since last August. Will Zalatoris, who finished runner-up in two of this year’s Majors, also makes his first appearance since a relatively subdued tie for 28th at The Open.
Elsewhere, Keegan Bradley, who impressed in tying for 7th in last month’s US Open is also in the field. After missing the cut in the year’s fourth Major earlier this month he’ll see this as an ideal opportunity to recover his best form. Former World No.1 Adam Scott, Wells Fargo Championship winner Max Homa and the ever-popular Rickie Fowler also appear.
Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.
Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,512,000
|2nd
|$915,600
|3rd
|$579,600
|4th
|$411,600
|5th
|$344,400
|6th
|$304,500
|7th
|$283,500
|8th
|$262,500
|9th
|$245,700
|10th
|$228,900
|11th
|$212,100
|12th
|$195,300
|13th
|$178,500
|14th
|$161,700
|15th
|$153,300
|16th
|$144,900
|17th
|$136,500
|18th
|$128,100
|19th
|$119,700
|20th
|$111,300
|21st
|$102,900
|22nd
|$94,500
|23rd
|$87,780
|24th
|$81,060
|25th
|$74,340
|26th
|$67,620
|27th
|$65,100
|28th
|$62,580
|29th
|$60,060
|30th
|$57,540
|31st
|$55,020
|32nd
|$52,500
|33rd
|$49,980
|34th
|$47,880
|35th
|$45,780
|36th
|$43,680
|37th
|$41,580
|38th
|$39,900
|39th
|$38,220
|40th
|$36,540
|41st
|$34,860
|42nd
|$33,180
|43rd
|$31,500
|44th
|$29,820
|45th
|$28,140
|46th
|$26,460
|47th
|$24,780
|48th
|$23,436
|49th
|$22,260
|50th
|$21,588
|51st
|$21,084
|52nd
|$20,580
|53rd
|$20,244
|54th
|$19,908
|55th
|$19,740
|56th
|$19,572
|57th
|$19,404
|58th
|$19,236
|59th
|$19,068
|60th
|$18,900
|61st
|$18,732
|62nd
|$18,564
|63rd
|$18,396
|64th
|$18,228
|65th
|$18,060
|66th
|$17,892
|67th
|$17,724
|68th
|$17,556
|69th
|$17,388
|70th
|$17,220
|71st
|$17,052
|72nd
|$16,884
|73rd
|$16,716
|74th
|$16,548
|75th
|$16,380
|76th
|$16,212
|77th
|$16,044
|78th
|$15,876
|79th
|$15,708
|80th
|$15,540
|81st
|$15,372
|82nd
|$15,204
|83rd
|$15,036
|84th
|$14,868
|85th
|$14,700
|86th
|$14,532
|87th
|$14,364
|88th
|$14,196
|89th
|$14,028
|90th
|$13,860
Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 Field
- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
- Armour, Ryan
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barjon, Paul
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buckley, Hayden
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cink, Stewart
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cook, Austin
- Cook, Ben
- Creel, Joshua
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Donald, Luke
- Drewitt, Brett
- Duncan, Tyler
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fowler, Rickie
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Garrigus, Robert
- Gay, Brian
- Ghim, Doug
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gotterup, Chris
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hadwin, Adam
- Hagy, Brandon
- Hahn, James
- Hammer, Cole
- Hardy, Nick
- Henley, Russell
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoag, Bo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoffmann, Morgan
- Homa, Max
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Huh, John
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Joohyung
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kirk, Chris
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knous, Jim
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kohles, Ben
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, Danny
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Love III, Davis
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- McNealy, Maverick
- Merritt, Troy
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Mullinax, Trey
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- O'Hair, Sean
- Ogilvy, Geoff
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Piercy, Scott
- Ramey, Chad
- Redman, Doc
- Reeves, Seth
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Scott, Adam
- Seiffert, Chase
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stallings, Scott
- Steele, Brendan
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Curtis
- Thompson, Michael
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Trainer, Martin
- Tringale, Cameron
- Tway, Kevin
- Van der Walt, Dawie
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Villegas, Camilo
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werenski, Richy
- Whaley, Vince
- Willett, Danny
- Wolfe, Jared
- Woodland, Gary
- Worthington II, Wyatt
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Cameron
- Zalatoris, Will
Where Is The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022?
The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club, where it has taken place since the tournament’s inception, in 2019. The club has two courses, the North Course and South Course. The tournament is played on 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South Course.
Who’s In The Field For The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic?
Some of the eye-catching names in the field include World No.4 Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, who finished runner-up in this year’s PGA Championship and US Open, Tony Finau, who won last week’s 3M Open, and last year’s winner at Detroit Golf Club, Cam Davis.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.