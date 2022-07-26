Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

One of the world’s top 10 appears at Detroit Golf Club as players compete for an increased purse

Cam Davis with the trophy after winning the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mike Hall
By
published

Detroit Golf Club hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the fourth time since the tournament replaced the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour schedule.

Two of its previous winners, 2019 victor Nate Lashley and Cam Davis, who won last year, will be back to try and recreate that form. However, Bryson DeChambeau, who won in 2020, is absent. In that tournament, DeChambeau beat Matthew Wolff by three shots. However, this year, both players will instead be teeing it up in the third LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament further east at Trump National Bedminster.

Australian Davis’ victory last year couldn’t have been more intense. His first PGA Tour win came in a dramatic playoff that saw him edge out Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann to claim the first prize of $1.35m from the $7.5m purse. This year, the purse is even higher, at $8.4m, meaning the winning player will claim an eye-catching $1.512m. 

One man who’ll be brimming with confidence in the pursuit of that goal is Tony Finau. The American took advantage of Scott Piercy’s fourth-round collapse at TPC Twin Cities last week to win his third PGA Tour title. Other names to look out for include World No.4 Patrick Cantlay. He has recently posted a solid run of finishes, including a tie for 8th at The Open at St Andrews, and is looking for his first win since last August. Will Zalatoris, who finished runner-up in two of this year’s Majors, also makes his first appearance since a relatively subdued tie for 28th at The Open.

Elsewhere, Keegan Bradley, who impressed in tying for 7th in last month’s US Open is also in the field. After missing the cut in the year’s fourth Major earlier this month he’ll see this as an ideal opportunity to recover his best form.  Former World No.1 Adam Scott, Wells Fargo Championship winner Max Homa and the ever-popular Rickie Fowler also appear.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,512,000
2nd$915,600
3rd$579,600
4th$411,600
5th$344,400
6th$304,500
7th$283,500
8th$262,500
9th$245,700
10th$228,900
11th$212,100
12th$195,300
13th$178,500
14th$161,700
15th$153,300
16th$144,900
17th$136,500
18th$128,100
19th$119,700
20th$111,300
21st$102,900
22nd$94,500
23rd$87,780
24th$81,060
25th$74,340
26th$67,620
27th$65,100
28th$62,580
29th$60,060
30th$57,540
31st$55,020
32nd$52,500
33rd$49,980
34th$47,880
35th$45,780
36th$43,680
37th$41,580
38th$39,900
39th$38,220
40th$36,540
41st$34,860
42nd$33,180
43rd$31,500
44th$29,820
45th$28,140
46th$26,460
47th$24,780
48th$23,436
49th$22,260
50th$21,588
51st$21,084
52nd$20,580
53rd$20,244
54th$19,908
55th$19,740
56th$19,572
57th$19,404
58th$19,236
59th$19,068
60th$18,900
61st$18,732
62nd$18,564
63rd$18,396
64th$18,228
65th$18,060
66th$17,892
67th$17,724
68th$17,556
69th$17,388
70th$17,220
71st$17,052
72nd$16,884
73rd$16,716
74th$16,548
75th$16,380
76th$16,212
77th$16,044
78th$15,876
79th$15,708
80th$15,540
81st$15,372
82nd$15,204
83rd$15,036
84th$14,868
85th$14,700
86th$14,532
87th$14,364
88th$14,196
89th$14,028
90th$13,860

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 Field

  • Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Barjon, Paul
  • Bradley, Keegan
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Cantlay, Patrick
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cook, Austin
  • Cook, Ben
  • Creel, Joshua
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Cam
  • Day, Jason
  • Donald, Luke
  • Drewitt, Brett
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • English, Harris
  • Finau, Tony
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Frittelli, Dylan
  • Gainey, Tommy
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Garrigus, Robert
  • Gay, Brian
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gotterup, Chris
  • Gutschewski, Scott
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hadwin, Adam
  • Hagy, Brandon
  • Hahn, James
  • Hammer, Cole
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Henley, Russell
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hoag, Bo
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Hoffmann, Morgan
  • Homa, Max
  • Hossler, Beau
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Huh, John
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Joohyung
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kirk, Chris
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knous, Jim
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kodaira, Satoshi
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Kuchar, Matt
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, Danny
  • Lipsky, David
  • List, Luke
  • Love III, Davis
  • Lower, Justin
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • Matthews, Brandon
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • Merritt, Troy
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • Noh, Seung-Yul
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Novak, Andrew
  • O'Hair, Sean
  • Ogilvy, Geoff
  • Palmer, Ryan
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Redman, Doc
  • Reeves, Seth
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Sabbatini, Rory
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Scott, Adam
  • Seiffert, Chase
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Skinns, David
  • Sloan, Roger
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Steele, Brendan
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Taylor, Vaughn
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thompson, Curtis
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Thorbjornsen, Michael
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tringale, Cameron
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van der Walt, Dawie
  • Van Pelt, Bo
  • Vegas, Jhonattan
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wolfe, Jared
  • Woodland, Gary
  • Worthington II, Wyatt
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Young, Cameron
  • Zalatoris, Will

Where Is The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022?

The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club, where it has taken place since the tournament’s inception, in 2019. The club has two courses, the North Course and South Course. The tournament is played on 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South Course.


Who’s In The Field For The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic?

Some of the eye-catching names in the field include World No.4 Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris, who finished runner-up in this year’s PGA Championship and US Open, Tony Finau, who won last week’s 3M Open, and last year’s winner at Detroit Golf Club, Cam Davis.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.