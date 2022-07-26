Rocket Mortgage Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Detroit Golf Club hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the fourth time since the tournament replaced the Quicken Loans National on the PGA Tour schedule.

Two of its previous winners, 2019 victor Nate Lashley and Cam Davis, who won last year, will be back to try and recreate that form. However, Bryson DeChambeau, who won in 2020, is absent. In that tournament, DeChambeau beat Matthew Wolff by three shots. However, this year, both players will instead be teeing it up in the third LIV Golf Invitational Series tournament further east at Trump National Bedminster.

Australian Davis’ victory last year couldn’t have been more intense. His first PGA Tour win came in a dramatic playoff that saw him edge out Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann to claim the first prize of $1.35m from the $7.5m purse. This year, the purse is even higher, at $8.4m, meaning the winning player will claim an eye-catching $1.512m.

One man who’ll be brimming with confidence in the pursuit of that goal is Tony Finau. The American took advantage of Scott Piercy’s fourth-round collapse at TPC Twin Cities last week to win his third PGA Tour title. Other names to look out for include World No.4 Patrick Cantlay. He has recently posted a solid run of finishes, including a tie for 8th at The Open at St Andrews, and is looking for his first win since last August. Will Zalatoris, who finished runner-up in two of this year’s Majors, also makes his first appearance since a relatively subdued tie for 28th at The Open.

Elsewhere, Keegan Bradley, who impressed in tying for 7th in last month’s US Open is also in the field. After missing the cut in the year’s fourth Major earlier this month he’ll see this as an ideal opportunity to recover his best form. Former World No.1 Adam Scott, Wells Fargo Championship winner Max Homa and the ever-popular Rickie Fowler also appear.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field.

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022 Field

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Cook, Austin

Cook, Ben

Creel, Joshua

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Chris

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hadwin, Adam

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hammer, Cole

Hardy, Nick

Henley, Russell

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoffmann, Morgan

Homa, Max

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Joohyung

Kim, Si Woo

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knous, Jim

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Love III, Davis

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Mullinax, Trey

Noh, Seung-Yul

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

O'Hair, Sean

Ogilvy, Geoff

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Piercy, Scott

Ramey, Chad

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Seiffert, Chase

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Steele, Brendan

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

Van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wolfe, Jared

Woodland, Gary

Worthington II, Wyatt

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

Where Is The Rocket Mortgage Classic 2022? The Rocket Mortgage Classic will be held at Detroit Golf Club, where it has taken place since the tournament’s inception, in 2019. The club has two courses, the North Course and South Course. The tournament is played on 17 holes from the North Course and one from the South Course.

