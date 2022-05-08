Max Homa Claims Wells Fargo Championship In Hard-Fought Battle

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

At the start of the back nine, the duo of Max Homa and Keegan Bradley were locked in a stalemate, with both men standing at eight-under-par as a two-way battle for victory commenced.

But, in what would become a common theme throughout the back nine, the pair would produce an up-and-down duel that saw the lead range from one to three shots. However, after a tense contest, it was Homa who came out on top, with the 31-year-old picking up a fourth PGA Tour title and second Wells Fargo Championship.

"Perspective was running rampant today!" Joked Homa, who not only claimed his first title on Mother's Day, but he and his wife, Lacey Croom, are expecting their first child in November.

"It feels good. Obviously it is a special day and life is good. I've got a good life and I'm playing some good golf. I've got a great support system on this Tour. I mean, these people are a little crazy, but they are super awesome, but I feel like I am coming into my own and starting to believe in myself a little bit more.

"Keegan is a really good golfer. He hits it so well and he holed some really good putts. I was just trying to play my own game and see what happens. He made an unbelievable birdie on 16 whilst I was trying to not make double, so I knew he wasn't really going to go away."

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Beginning the final day, it was Bradley who held a two-shot advantage over his fellow countryman, with the American looking to secure his first PGA Tour title since September 2018.

Over the first two holes though, we saw a three-shot swing, with Homa's birdie at the 1st being followed by a double bogey by Bradley at the 2nd. Following the start, the pair did indeed produce some quality, with birdies from both meaning they headed into the back nine in a share of eight-under-par.

Two holes later, that level score was a three shot advantage in Homa's favour, with the 31-year-old's birdie on the 10th followed by yet another double bogey by Bradley. You would have thought that a three-shot margin would be comfortable, but, just three holes later, the deficit was back to one.

Yet again, that tight gap didn't last long, with a birdie from Homa at the 15th being followed by a bogey from Bradley. Surely the win was in Homa's grasp? Well, not yet, as, on the par 3 16th, both men traded a birdie and bogey to get back to one.

Homa picks up his fourth PGA Tour title since May 2019, with only four players picking up more wins in that time frame (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following traded pars at the 17th, Bradley would rue a costly second shot from a fairway bunker at the last. Faced with 177 yards, the 35-year-old's ball struck the lip of the fairway bunker and rolled down the fairway, instantly handing the advantage back to his opponent.

As a result, it was Homa's to lose and, after finding the centre of the green, he would duly two-putt for a fourth PGA Tour title and his second Wells Fargo Championship