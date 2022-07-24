Tony Finau Secures 3M Open Title Following Piercy Collapse

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

At the 3M Open, there were celebrations and commiserations as Tony Finau claimed a third PGA Tour title in commanding fashion. However, on a final round where he was looking for a first win since 2018, overnight leader Scott Piercy struggled, as he collapsed over the back nine to finish five-over-par for the day.

Such was the collapse of Piercy that Finau saw himself go from four shots behind to four shots ahead in just 90 minutes! Although it was partly down to the American's collapse, Finau was superb over the back nine, with a closing 67 giving him a three shot win.

"It took everything I had today to win," stated Finau following his victory. "I was playing great and every time I looked up I was still four or five shots back! I got things going over the back nine.

"It's so special to have my family here with me and to celebrate this win with them. They mean everything to me. My wife has been a huge support to me, my family back home, there's been a lot of people who have gotten me to this point and I'd be selfish to not thank so many people and this one is for them."

After a third round which featured him walking barefoot, Piercy began four shots clear as he needed a good result to have a chance of keeping his PGA Tour card with only a week left of regulation play before the FedEx Cup finals.

He started well, as two birdies in six holes kept his advantage intact. Even bogeys at the eighth, ninth and 11th meant he was two shots ahead with just seven holes to go. However, disaster struck at the 14th when his tee shot found a fairway bunker.

After keeping his first attempt in the sand, his third shot found the water left of the hole. From there, he chipped up and missed the green before eventually carding a triple bogey that dropped him two shots back of Finau.

Piercy eventually finished in a tie for fourth and four shots back of Finau (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American would capitalise, as birdies on the 14th, 15th and 16th accelerated Finau into a four shot cushion as he looked to add a third PGA Tour title to his resume. It wasn't over though, especially when Finau pulled his tee shot on the 17th into a grandstand!

He got it up-and-down though, as the 32-year-old headed to the 72nd hole. Yet again, it wasn't plain sailing, as Finau stuck his tee shot in the one place you couldn't go, the huge lake on the right hand side!

Thankfully, Finau found dry land with his next two shots as his par putt just slid by the hole. Rolling it in from three-feet, the title was his, with Finau, who was the lowest ranked player in the field, now moving into the top 20 of the FedEx Cup rankings.