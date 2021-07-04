Cam Davis claimed his first PGA Tour title at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in a thrilling three-man playoff.

Cam Davis Claims First PGA Tour Win In Dramatic Playoff

The Australian had not won in 71 starts on the PGA Tour. However, an eagle – birdie finish would put him in a playoff with Troy Merritt and Joaquin Niemann, and, with a par at the fifth playoff hole, he would secure his first PGA Tour title.

Davis, who is enjoying his best season to date, started his final round one shot back of overnight leaders Merritt and Niemann.

And, although the 25-year-old produced a disappointing front nine of just one birdie and one bogey, he would make three consecutive birdies at the 12th, 13th and 14th.

Despite the trio of birdies, Davis found himself trailing an extremely stacked leaderboard, and a bogey at the par-4 16th didn’t help the Australian’s cause.

But, in a huge turning point, Davis would produce a simply phenomenal eagle hole-out from the bunker at the penultimate hole that would bring the fans to raptures.

Following the bunker magic, he would follow it up with a stunning birdie at the last that would put him into a playoff with Merritt and Niemann, who both failed to birdie the last for an outright victory.

At the first playoff hole, it would be Niemann who would bail out, with the Chilean making his first bogey of the week, a tremendous effort by the 22-year-old, who became just the third PGA Tour player in history to not make a bogey in a 72-hole event.

With the next two playoff holes being tied with pars, both Davis and Merritt would hit sublime approach shots in to the par-5 14th. With the resulting putts, Davis would squander another attempt at the title.

However, it would be fifth time lucky for the Australian, with his par at the par-3 15th being good enough for a maiden PGA Tour trophy.

“It’s been pretty hectic ever since the 17th hole for me. I just tried to put as much out of mind as I could and just hit every shot for what it was worth.

“As simple as that is, it’s so hard to do when the pressure is on like that, but I kept putting good swings on it and kept putting it in play so I guess it worked out alright!”

The victory now moves Davis into the top 35 of the FedEx Cup standings.