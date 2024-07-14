Scottish Open Leaderboard And Live Report: Robert MacIntyre Wins The Scottish Open

Refresh

"WE'RE GONNA CELEBRATE THIS ONE HARD" - MACINTYRE "We'll pitch up to The Open when we pitch up to The Open" says the champion. I think there could be a pint or two in the future for Bob MacIntyre...

MACINTYRE WINS HIS NATIONAL OPEN Officially official! What a back nine from Bob!

ROBERT MACINTYRE WINS THE SCOTTISH OPEN! WOW WOW WOW! MACINTYRE DRAINS HIS BIRDIE PUTT TO WIN THE SCOTTISH OPEN BY ONE SHOT!



HERE COMES MACINTYRE FOR THE WIN... Not much break to it, just a little bit of right to left...

MACINTYRE FINDS THE GREEN ON 18, WILL HAVE A PUTT FOR THE WIN Great shot from Bob. He balloons a short-iron into the air and finds the centre of the green, pin high, from 167 yards. He'll have around 20ft left to win his national open.

MACINTYRE MISSES THE FAIRWAY ON 18 It's not on the fairway, but it's OK for Bob. He got a friendly kick to the left as his ball misses the fairway to the right. His balls finishes in the first cut, but his angle into the flag isnt ideal. He'll have around 140 yards to the flag from where he is. Remember - a birdie wins the tournament for the Scotsman.

CLUTCH PAR FOR MACINTYRE ON 17 ......and breath. He left himself another testing par putt down the hill, but MacIntyre delivers to save par on 17. A birdie on the final hole will mean victory in his home tournament for Bob MacIntyre, can he do it?

SCOTT MISSES BIRDIE PUTT ON 18, POSTS -17 IN THE CLUBHOUSE (Image credit: Getty Images) MacIntyre now knows exactly what he has to do. Scott's birdie putt on 18 never had a chance, but he's the new clubhouse leader at -17. Playing partner Morikawa tapped in for his own par, finishing the week at -14 after a final day score of 69.

ICYMI: FANS ROAR AS MACINTYRE EAGLES TO TIE THE LEAD There's one man the fans at The Renaissance Club want to win this tournament, can you guess who it is? This is the putt that tied MacIntyre for the lead of the Scottish Open with two holes remaining...

ICYMI: MACINTYRE'S INCREDIBLE APPROACH SHOT ON 16 This is how MacIntyre set himself for the crucial eagle on the 16th hole, moments after receiving a free drop from some of the deepest rough on the course!

SCOTT FINDS THE GREEN ON 18 AND HAS A GOOD LOOK FOR BIRDIE From 144, Scott controls the spin perfectly to finish around 12ft short of the flag. He'll have a great look for birdie as he aims to post -18 in the clubhouse. MacIntyre has safely found the green on the 17th, but is well over 50ft from the flag...

MACINTYRE EAGLES 16! UNBELIVABLE. After the best break of his career, MacIntyre makes the most of it! He rolls his eagle putt into the heart of the cup to jump to -17 and tie Adam Scott at the top of the leaderboard! Aberg failed to make his par and drops to -14 - it's now a two horse race at The Renaissance Club...

ABERG CHUNKS CHIP AS SCOTT FINDS THE FIRST CUT ON 18 Aberg's race may well be run as he chunks his chip from short right of the 15th green. He putts his forth shot and will have 14ft for his par. Up ahead, Scott made a comfortable par on the 17th and has found the safety of the first cut on the 18th off the tee.

SOCIAL MEDIA REACTS TO MACINTYRE'S FREE DROP Dottie Pepper reports that the reason Bob MacIntyre got relief on 16 is because he's wearing metal spikes and stepped on a sprinkler head that he probably didn't even see and that if he was wearing soft spikes he would not have known the sprinkler head was there and would not…July 14, 2024 There's a mixed response on social media for the free drop received by Robert MacIntyre to say the least.... Dottie Pepper, reporting for the American broadcast, reports he only noticed the sprinkler because he was wearing metal spikes!

MACINTYRE HITS HIS SECOND SHOT ON THE PAR 5 TO 10 FEET! What an insane few minutes here. MacIntyre gets the break of his life with the free drop before hitting his second shot on the Par 5 to around 10ft after the drop. Tournament changing moment for Bob coming up. Aberg's approach finishes short right of the green, in a similar spot to where Morikawa failed to get up-and-down.

MACINTYRE IN DEEP ROUGH ON 16 AS HE CALLS OVER THE REFEREE AND GETS FREE DROP Hard to know exactly what is happening, but it looks like Robert MacIntyre is going to get a free drop from some of the deepest rough on the golf course. It seems there was a sprinkler in the middle of the rough, and the referee agreed with him. What an incredible break from a brutal lie for the Scot.

LIGHT-HEARTED CONFUSION FOR MACINTYRE ON 15 There was confusion for MacIntyre on the 15th hole as he almost aimed for the wrong flag!

MAGNIFICENT PUTT FROM SCOTT ON 16 AS HE SECURES HIS BIRDIE Scott hit his second shot on the Par 5 just right of the green, but he was in a spot where he could get a putter on it. From there, he plays a gorgeous lag putt of 50ft+ to tap-in range to secure his birdie. His lead extends to two shots as he climbs to -17. Morikawa cannot match Scott's birdie as his 14ft putt slides by as he remains -14, three back from his playing partner.

ABERG LIPS OUT FOR BIRDIE! It couldn't have been any closer... Aberg's putt finds too much of the left lip and is rejected. He'll have to settle for par and remains at -15. MacIntyre also remains -15 after a gutsy 8ft par save on the 15th. They'll have the eaisest hole on the course up next - the Par 5 16th.

ABERG FINDS THE GREEN ON 15 Hell of an approach from the Swede, who fires his approach from over 200 yards into around 15ft on the 15th. MacIntyre found the back left edge of the green and has left himself with a tricky 8ft putt for par after a lengthy birdie try from over 50ft.

FRUSTRATING DAY FOR MCILROY AS HE POSTS 68, -14 FOR THE WEEK (Image credit: Getty Images) He was visibly frustrated on the greens today, but it's a solid defence of his Scottish Open title for Rory McIlroy. He finishes at -14 for the week after a closing 68. Focus for him now turns to Troon, where he looks to win his first major championship in 10 years...

SCOTT FAILS WITH HIS PAR PUTT AS HE BOGEYS THE 15TH The lead is down to one, and remarkably, MacIntyre is only one behind! Scott's putt starts high and stays there, sliding past on the right side. He has to settle for bogey and drops to -16.

NERVOUS CHIP FROM SCOTT ON 15... He missed the green right with his approach, and now Scott will have a 12ft slider down the hill to save his par on 15. He surely would have heard the roar that greeted MacIntyre's birdie from a hole behind him, too...

MACINTYRE ROLLS IN LENGTHY BIRDIE PUTT AS ABERG LEAVE HIS SHORT! Not done yet 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿@Robert1Lefty drains it from 41 feet and is back within 1 @ScottishOpen pic.twitter.com/TzysfLst2dJuly 14, 2024 What a roar! MacIntyre FINALLY gets a putt to drop, holing out for birdie from over 40ft on the 14th. The crowd around the green cheer as it drops into the hole. Aberg can't match the Scot's putt, leaving his 15ft birdie try short! He remains two back at -15, tied for second now alongside MacIntyre.

ABERG RESPONDS WITH EXCELLENT APPROACH TO 14 It's not quite as good as Scott's tee shot 15 minutes ago, but a great wedge on the Par 3 by Aberg will give him a 15ft putt for birdie on the 14th.

ABERG BOGEYS 13, SCOTT'S LEAD EXTENDS TO TWO SHOTS A crazy half an hour of golf now sees Adam Scott lead by two. Aberg's putt from behind the 13th green was heavy handed, rolling out to 10ft. The par putt slides low and left of the hole, resulting in a bogey for the Swede. MacIntyre had a 15ft birdie putt from the back edge, but much like the rest of the day cannot get his putt to drop. Aberg and MacIntyre have really struggled on the greens today...

ICYMI: ADAM SCOTT TAKES SOLO LEAD OF SCOTTISH OPEN Here is how Adam Scott snatched the lead of this competition with only four holes remaining.

ADAM SCOTT BIRDIES THE 14TH, TAKES SOLO LEAD It has been 4 years and 5 months since Adam Scott's last TOUR victory.Just one back, he looks to add a 15th win to his resume. pic.twitter.com/J6JZOYjoCBJuly 14, 2024 It's been four years and five months since Adam Scott's last professional victory. He's just tapped in his birdie putt on 14 to take the solo lead of the Scottish Open.

ABERG MISSES LONG ON 13 Could we see a two-shot swing here? After finding the light rough from the tee, Aberg's second shot scuttles over the back of the green. It's not the most difficult up-and-down, but there's a chunk of grass right behind his ball which could make it tricky...

ADAM SCOTT LOOKS TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH SUPERB TEE SHOT ON THE 14TH What. A. Shot. With wedge in hand on the downhill, 164-yard 14th hole, Scott nestles a beautiful wedge shot into gimmie-range. He'll surely move to -17 now, and could well have the solo lead in the next few minutes.

POSITIVE PUTT FOR SCOTT ON 13 AS HE MAKES PAR From the guts of 25ft, Scott's birdie putt on 13 rolls by. Morikawa found a divot on the tee and chunked his approach shot to the front of the green, but a lovely pitch shot left a tap-in par for the American as both of the penultimate group leave the 13th with pars on the card.

BIRDIE PUTT SLIDES BY FOR ABERG ON 12 God it looked good for a long time, but it slides by at the hole as Aberg will have to settle for another par. MacIntyre makes a comfortable par after a great first putt to secure his three, also.

ABERG RESPONDS WITH SOLID APPROACH INTO THE 12TH HOLE The 12th is a difficult Par 3 today, measuring just short of 200 yards and the flag placed on a plateau at the back right of the green. That's no problem for Aberg, however, as he send a mid-iron down to 15ft on the correct platform of the green. MacIntyre cannot do the same, as his ball rolls off the contour and down to the front edge of the green - leaving a tricky two-putt to save par.

ABERG'S LEAD IS GONE AS MACINTYRE LIPS OUT FOR BIRDIE (Image credit: Getty Images) So close for the Scot, as his sliding birdie putt down the hill somehow catches the left lip and stays out - from a foot away it looked like it was in. Aberg found trouble off the tee and then a tricky lie in a bunker around 30 yards short of the hole. He fails to get up-and-down, tapping in for bogey and drops to -16 and into a tie for the lead with Adam Scott.

DRAMA ON 11 AS MACINTYRE HITS A BEAUTY It's all happening now! From the centre of the fairway, MacIntyre almost holes his approach from 170 yards! He has a short birdie putt to get to -15.

COSTLY DOUBLE BOGEY FOR MORIKAWA ON 11 From the deepest of rough, Morikawa can only chip into the green-side bunker. From there, he splashes out to 6ft but misses the short bogey putt to make a costly double bogey. He falls to -14, three back of Aberg, as his partner Adam Scott makes a two-putt par to remain at -16.

BOGEY FOR MACINTYRE, PAR FOR ABERG ON 10 (Image credit: Getty Images) The final group are feeding off each other, but not in a good way. Ludvig's birdie try from 12ft finishes short of the hole, while MacIntyre's 10ft par putt slides by as he falls to -14.

MORIKAWA IN BIG TROUBLE ON 11 Oh no Collin... From the left first cut and 181 yards to the pin, Morikawa pulls one high and left and drops his club in disgust. He's found a dreadful spot in heavy rough, shortsided from the flag. He'll do well to escape with a bogey...

MACINTYRE FINDS THE LONG GRASS ON THE 10TH Bob Mac will have his work cut out to make par on the 10th. He found heavy rough off the tee and could only hack it out to the first cut on the right side of the fairway From 200 yards, his approach drops short and takes a wild kick to the right - eventually trundling off the green which will leave him a tricky up-and-down. Aberg missed the green with his second shot, chipping up to around 10ft as he searches for his second birdie of the day.

WATCH: MINWOO LEE OPENS UP AFTER +5 ROUND Minwoo Lee opens up in the DP World Tour 'Big Brother' room, sharing that he'll have a few beers this evening as medicine after shooting what he calls "one of the worst rounds in my career".

BACK-TO-BACK BIRDIES FOR SCOTT TO MOVE TO -16 A two-putt birdie for Scott means he gets back to -16, one back from Aberg. It's a hell of a response from the veteran after the double bogey on the 8th. Morikawa can't match Scott's birdie with his attempt from 20ft and has to settle for par.

SCOTT HOLES OUT FROM THE SAND ON THE 9TH This is how to bounce back from a double bogey on the 8th. Scott holes it from the trap to birdie the 9th and get back one of those two shots dropped on the previous hole. He's gone ahead and found the green on the Par 5 10th hole in two as well.

PARS AGAIN FOR BOTH IN THE FINAL GROUP Most of the drama is happening outside of the final group, with both Aberg and MacIntyre combining for two birdies and two bogeys in the opening nine holes. They both make two-putt pars on the 9th to remain where they started the day after the front nine. Aberg's lead is one after Morikawa's birdie on the 9th, while MacIntyre lies two shots back.

MORIKAWA BOUNCES BACK WITH BIRDIE ON THE 9TH After an aggressive tee shot that finished around 12ft from the flag on the Par 3 9th hole, Morikawa drains the birdie putt to bounce back from his bogey on the 8th and move to -16. Both MacIntrye and Aberg make two-putt pars on the 8th and the lead is one.

NO MISTAKES FROM THE FINAL GROUP AS THEY FIND THE SAFETY OF THE 8TH GREEN With 8 iron in hand from the fairway, Macintyre's approach finishes around 20ft short of the flag. Also from the fairway, Aberg's approach finishes pin-high. He'll have 15ft to extend his lead to three shots.

BOGEY FOR MORIKAWA, DOUBLE BOGEY FOR SCOTT ON THE 8TH It's a costly hole for the penultimate group. Morikawa chips onto the green to 10ft but fails to drain his putt for par. He cards his first bogey of the day to fall to -15. It's worse for Scott though, who makes double after chipping off the green earlier. A combined +3 for the second-to-last group after they both found the fairway and had 9 iron in hand...

SCOTT HITS HORRIBLE CHIP SHOT AS HE MAKES A MESS OF THE 8TH HOLE Disaster for the Ozzie as he chips off the other side of the turtle-backed green on the 9th. His ball rolls out below the surface of the green into the rough, meaning he has his work cut out to even save his par. From that position, Scott leaves his chip short and it rolls back to his feet. He'll be playing his fifth shot and he isn't even on the green yet.

BOTH SCOTT AND MORIKAWA MISS THE GREEN AS MACINTYRE'S BIRDIE PUTT SLIDES BY All the leaders are copying each their playing partners right now. MacIntyre misses his birdie putt on the 7th to card a two-putt par, the same as Aberg. Up ahead on the 8th, both Morikawa and Scott miss long with their approach shots which could leave tricky chips for them to secure their pars.

MACINTYRE GIVES HIMSELF A BIRDIE LOOK ON THE 8TH AS LANGASQUE EAGLES THE 15TH From 180 yards, the Scotsman hits a beautiful approach to around 12ft as he looks to move to -16. Up ahead, Frenchman Romain Langasque bounces back from a bogey on the 14th with an eagle on the 15th - he gets to -15 and sits in T4 alongside MacIntyre for now at least.

SAFE DRIVES FOR THE LEADING FOUR PLAYERS ON THE 8TH AND 9TH No troubles off the tee for Aberg and MacIntyre on the 7th - the hardest hole on the course this week. Their drives safely find the short grass. It's the same story for Scott and Morikawa on the 8th, who both pitch their drives in the left rough before they scuttle out into the shorter grass.

BOTH MORIKAWA AND SCOTT MISS BIRDIE CHANCES AS ABERG PARS THE 6TH Missed opportunities from both Morikawa and Scott as their short birdie attempts on the 7th hole slide by. They'll stay at -16, one back from Aberg who comfortably made par on the 6th - as did his playing partner MacIntyre.

MORIKAWA AND SCOT HIT PHENOMENAL APPROACH SHOTS CLOSE ON THE 7TH Morikawa has given himself another look at birdie after hitting it to around 10ft from 206 yards out on the 7th. Scott, from 208, does even better. His mid-iron flies to around 8ft from the hole - spectacular from the penultimate group. One hole behind, both Aberg and MacIntyre find the green on the 6th but have looks of over 20ft for their birdies.

ABERG RETAKES THE LEAD AT -17 AS MCILROY BOGEYS AGAIN Clutch. Aberg rolls in the bridie putt on the 5th to retake the solo lead and move back to even par for the day, -17 for the tournament. Up ahead, McIlroy makes his second bogey in three holes to drop to -12 - his race could be run...

MORIKAWA AND SCOTT TIE THE LEAD How about this! Birdies for both Morikawa and Scott from 20ft and 15ft respectfully on the 6th move them to -16, tied for the lead with Aberg. Aberg has work to do for a birdie on the drivable 5th hole after missing left off the tee and chipping to 13ft. MacIntyre will secure his first birdie of the day after a 30ft eagle putt on the same hole rolled to tap-in range.

PARS FOR THE FINAL GROUP ON THE 4TH AS SCOTT MOVES TO -15 It's all happening out there: Adam Scott birdied the drivable Par 4 5th hole after driving the green and missing his 15ft eagle putt by inches. Both Aberg and Macintyre make stress-free pars on the 4th, with Aberg's 15ft birdie putt sliding over the left edge. Morikawa drove to the front edge of the 5th green, but couldn't two-putt for his birdie and remains at -15. McIlroy missed the chance to bounce back after bogeying the 7th hole, missing a 12ft birdie putt on the 8th green before missing the green on the Par 3 9th hole.

ABERG RECOVERS AFTER ANOTHER MISSED FAIRWAY From the light rough but a bit of a tricky lie, Ludvig hits his approach pin-high from just over 100 yards which will leave him a 15ft putt for birdie. MacIntyre disappoints from the centre of the fairway, hitting a wedge from 95 yards to around 30ft, much to his frustration.

FLEETWOOD SHOWS OFF HIS ENGLAND SHIRT IN SCOTLAND Is there a football game on tonight? I'm Irish, so I'm not sure myself. Maybe England are playing seeing as Tommy Fleetwood arrived for his Sunday round rocking a Three Lions shirt? Who knows.

ABERG LEAD CUT FROM THREE TO ONE AFTER MORIKAWA BIRDIE (Image credit: Getty Images) Back-to-back birdies for Collin Morikawa has inserted himself right in the race for this title as he jars another birdie putt on the 4th hole to jump to -15, just one back from Aberg after his bogey on the 4th. Up ahead, McIlroy gives one back after a poor bogey on the 7th - he missed the green to the left with his approach and played a poor chip shot to 20ft, with his attempt for par rolling by the hole. He drops to -13, three back from Aberg.

ABERG BOGEYS THE 3RD AS MACINTYRE MISSES SHORT BIRDIE PUTT Aberg pays the price for his wayward drive as he fails to scramble from the front of the green for his par - he drops to -16. MacIntyre misses the chance for a two-shot swing, missing a 10ft birdie putt to remain at -14 through three holes.

AARON RAI POSTS -14 AFTER A PAR ON THE 18TH It was a tentative effort from Rai for his birdie, but he cleans up from 3ft for his par to card -14 for the week. That should be enough to qualify him for next week's Open Championship as one of the top three unqualified players - but we'll keep an eye on this as the day goes along.

ABERG FINDS THE TREES ON THE 3RD The 3rd hole at The Renaissance Club is a reachable Par 5, but not today for Ludvig Aberg after he clatters his drive into the trees on the right. He's forced to chip out sideways, but was fortunate not to find the thick rough. MacIntyre finds the fairway, but hits a squirty driver off the deck into the light rough around 30 yards short left of the green.

AARON RAI BATTLING TO QUALIFY FOR THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP (Image credit: Getty Images) The top three players in the field without invites to next week's Open Championship will qualify for Troon here at the Renaissance Club. At -7 for the day and -14 for the week, Aaron Rai currently sits in one of those two shots. He fires a drive down the fairway on the 18th before firing a short iron at the flag. It comes up 20ft short, but he could all but secure his place in The Open next week if he rolls that birdie putt in and move to -15.

MACINTYRE MAKES BOGEY ON THE 2ND We feared the lie in the green-side bunker would be bad for Bob... and it was. He was right up against the side of the pot bunker, and as a leftie he couldn't fire straight at the flag. He was forced to come out sideways and putt for par from the edge of the green, which came up short. MacIntyre drops to -14, while Aberg's lead becomes three shots after he made a routine up-and-down from behind the green for his par.

MCILROY -2 FOR THE DAY AFTER BIRDIE ON THE 5TH Chipping from the side of the green, McIlroy's 15-yard pitch shot strikes the flag - this was a good break as there was a decent amount of speed on the shot. It ricochets off the flag to about four feet and Rory cleans up for his second birdie of the day. He moves to -14, three back from Aberg.

MACINTYRE FINDS THE BUNKER AS ABERG MISSES THE GREEN ON THE 2ND Bob Macintyre missed the fairway on the second hole and paid the price with a terrible lie. The ball came out low and left, scuttling into the green-side bunker to the right of the green at speed - his lie in the trap could be an issue. Aberg missed the green over the back, but has what looks like a relatively simple chip to save his par.

PARS FOR THE FINAL GROUP ON THE FIRST HOLE After missing the fairway from the tee, MacIntyre scrambles from the back of the green and holes a 10ft par putt to remain at -15 after the opening hole. It was a stress-free par for Aberg, who remains at -17.

SCOTTISH OPEN DAY FOUR: THE STORY SO FAR Scoring conditions at The Renaissance Club are perfect. Winds are low and temperatures are mild. Richard Mansell made the most of those conditions this morning, breaking the course record by posting a nine under par round of 61 and finishing his tournament at -13. Last year's US Open champion Wyndham Clark also went low this morning, posting a flawless 62 to finish the week at -13 also. Aaron Rai (-13) is six under par through 16 holes, while Alex Noren (-13) is five under par through 15 holes. There are low scores available out there today!

HELLO AND WELCOME (Image credit: Getty Images) Sunday at the Scottish Open is here! Ludvig Aberg is looking to continue his meteoric rise so early in his professional career, but home favourite Bob MacIntyre will be aiming to chasing him down at the tournament he came so close to winning last year. MacIntyre isn't the only man looking to track down Aberg, with Rory McIlory (-13) headlining a star-studded chasing pack which includes Sahith Theegala (-13), Adam Scott (-13), Antoine Rozner (-14) and Mateo Manessero (-13).