TaylorMade Stealth 2 Hybrid Review
Sam De’Ath reviews the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Hybrid after testing it on the course over multiple rounds
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
The TaylorMade Stealth 2 received minor refinements to see it perform better than the impressive previous generation. The combination of a classic looking head and technology upgrades create a powerful long iron replacement that would be a valuable addition to the arsenal of many golfers bags this season.
-
+
Remarkable soft, yet powerful feel off the face
-
+
Forgiving on off-centre strikes
-
+
High shelf appeal
-
-
Lack of adjustability
-
-
Minor improvements over previous model
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Hybrid Review
Following on from the extremely popular Stealth range of 2022, TaylorMade has continued with the ‘carbonwood’ franchise bringing the TaylorMade Stealth 2 hybrid to market in 2023. It slots in neatly between the HD and Plus models in terms of size and spin profile, which means it should appeal to the broadest spectrum of players.
WATCH: Sam De'Ath and Neil Tappin discuss the best hybrids of 2023
Many effective technologies carry over into the Stealth 2 hybrid, such as V-Steel sole and a refined version of the Inverted Cone face design to maximize speed and consistency on mishits. Once again TaylorMade has found a way of lowering the centre of gravity to promote more speed and an even higher launch than saw in the original Stealth Hybrid model, which was one of the best TaylorMade hybrids we have put to test, while maintaining forgiveness.
There are few hybrids that manage to integrate a slick, classic look while incorporating new technology such as a carbon crown quite as well as the TaylorMade Stealth 2. Though differing slightly from last year's model, the Stealth 2 now boasts a gloss finish as opposed to its predecessor's satin black, a change I feel that highlights the material change and will aid golfers in aligning to their target. TaylorMade continues with the red and black colorway we saw in the original Stealth and as standard will come fitted with a Fujikura Ventus Red TR, the latest offering from the premium shaft brand. A little bonus that comes with the Stealth 2 is the new head cover design, arguably the best looking of any of the new releases for 2023, perhaps only rivaled by the impressive Mizuno ST-Z 230.
The idea behind a hybrid is to make those longer shots into greens easier and take away the pressure of having to strike high long irons, which for many is a hard skill to master. The TaylorMade Stealth 2 really did achieve this, producing a high flight that comes down steeply into greens when I tested it hitting into various par fives. The softness off the face was unmatched in the hybrid space this year, while giving you all the speed and power you could ask for. The highest speed calculated on a GCQuad Launch Monitor was 155mph ball speed and the Stealth 2 produced a very impressive carry distance of 249 yards. It's worth mentioning the feel of a golf club will differ depending on the ball you are using, therefore I use the ball I play with while testing, which is the Titleist Pro V1x.
The V-Steel technology allowed for pleasing turf interaction from all sorts of lies too. The versatility and ease of use makes the Stealth 2 one of the most forgiving hybrids I’ve tested this year. What particularly impressed me was that slightly thin struck shots off the fairway didn’t feel dead off the face and still launched relatively high, producing carry not normally seen from this type of strike. Spin rates remained remarkably consistent with a low of 3107 rpm (revolutions per minute) and a high of 3723 rpm, which considering my ball striking wasn't particularly on-point this day, I was seriously impressed with. The Ping G430 hybrid was one of the only other hybrids where we saw the spin levels remain this stable.
As someone who has a left-miss tendency, I’m fairly particular in choosing a hybrid that doesn’t sit too closed or produces too much of a draw bias. The Stealth 2 does sit with a hint of offset, yet I never seemed to turn a shot over too much. For those seeking more draw bias and looking to fight a right-sided miss (as a right handed golfer) I would recommend checking out the Stealth 2 HD hybrid.
The TaylorMade Stealth 2 comes with a non-adjustable head which doesn’t allow golfers to tune in their performance, however that weight saved from the hosel is used elsewhere in the head to provide even more forgiveness. Better ball strikers who want to shape shots a little more or dial in a specific carry distance should consider the Stealth 2 Plus as an alternative.
All in all, the TaylorMade Stealth 2 was extremely versatile and performed very well from the tee, fairway and the rough. It was powerful, launched high and was very forgiving. There have been incremental changes which resulted in small gains over the previous model, but nevertheless any ways in which the game can be made easier are always welcomed and therefore the Stealth 2 will be one of the best hybrids released this year, especially if you've not upgraded your hybrid for a while
The TaylorMade Stealth 2 hybrid is on sale now with an RRP of $279/£249 in 19°, 22°, 25°, 28° and 31°.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
Tiger Woods Jumps Over 300 Places In World Rankings
The 15-time Major winner's performance in the Genesis Invitational saw him leap to World No.985
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'I Tried, Man' - Tearful Max Homa Reacts To Genesis Invitational Loss
Max Homa fought back tears after losing out to Jon Rahm at Riviera
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Bernhard Langer Equals PGA Tour Champions Record With 45th Win
The German legend secured victory in the Chubb Classic to draw level with Hale Irwin
By Mike Hall • Published