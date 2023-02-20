TaylorMade Stealth 2 Hybrid Review

Following on from the extremely popular Stealth range of 2022, TaylorMade has continued with the ‘carbonwood’ franchise bringing the TaylorMade Stealth 2 hybrid to market in 2023. It slots in neatly between the HD and Plus models in terms of size and spin profile, which means it should appeal to the broadest spectrum of players.

WATCH: Sam De'Ath and Neil Tappin discuss the best hybrids of 2023

Many effective technologies carry over into the Stealth 2 hybrid, such as V-Steel sole and a refined version of the Inverted Cone face design to maximize speed and consistency on mishits. Once again TaylorMade has found a way of lowering the centre of gravity to promote more speed and an even higher launch than saw in the original Stealth Hybrid model, which was one of the best TaylorMade hybrids we have put to test, while maintaining forgiveness.

(Image credit: Future)

There are few hybrids that manage to integrate a slick, classic look while incorporating new technology such as a carbon crown quite as well as the TaylorMade Stealth 2. Though differing slightly from last year's model, the Stealth 2 now boasts a gloss finish as opposed to its predecessor's satin black, a change I feel that highlights the material change and will aid golfers in aligning to their target. TaylorMade continues with the red and black colorway we saw in the original Stealth and as standard will come fitted with a Fujikura Ventus Red TR, the latest offering from the premium shaft brand. A little bonus that comes with the Stealth 2 is the new head cover design, arguably the best looking of any of the new releases for 2023, perhaps only rivaled by the impressive Mizuno ST-Z 230.

(Image credit: Future)

The idea behind a hybrid is to make those longer shots into greens easier and take away the pressure of having to strike high long irons, which for many is a hard skill to master. The TaylorMade Stealth 2 really did achieve this, producing a high flight that comes down steeply into greens when I tested it hitting into various par fives. The softness off the face was unmatched in the hybrid space this year, while giving you all the speed and power you could ask for. The highest speed calculated on a GCQuad Launch Monitor was 155mph ball speed and the Stealth 2 produced a very impressive carry distance of 249 yards. It's worth mentioning the feel of a golf club will differ depending on the ball you are using, therefore I use the ball I play with while testing, which is the Titleist Pro V1x.

(Image credit: Future)

The V-Steel technology allowed for pleasing turf interaction from all sorts of lies too. The versatility and ease of use makes the Stealth 2 one of the most forgiving hybrids I’ve tested this year. What particularly impressed me was that slightly thin struck shots off the fairway didn’t feel dead off the face and still launched relatively high, producing carry not normally seen from this type of strike. Spin rates remained remarkably consistent with a low of 3107 rpm (revolutions per minute) and a high of 3723 rpm, which considering my ball striking wasn't particularly on-point this day, I was seriously impressed with. The Ping G430 hybrid was one of the only other hybrids where we saw the spin levels remain this stable.

As someone who has a left-miss tendency, I’m fairly particular in choosing a hybrid that doesn’t sit too closed or produces too much of a draw bias. The Stealth 2 does sit with a hint of offset, yet I never seemed to turn a shot over too much. For those seeking more draw bias and looking to fight a right-sided miss (as a right handed golfer) I would recommend checking out the Stealth 2 HD hybrid.

Sam De'Ath tests the TaylorMade Stealth 2 Hybrid on the course (Image credit: Future)

The TaylorMade Stealth 2 comes with a non-adjustable head which doesn’t allow golfers to tune in their performance, however that weight saved from the hosel is used elsewhere in the head to provide even more forgiveness. Better ball strikers who want to shape shots a little more or dial in a specific carry distance should consider the Stealth 2 Plus as an alternative.

All in all, the TaylorMade Stealth 2 was extremely versatile and performed very well from the tee, fairway and the rough. It was powerful, launched high and was very forgiving. There have been incremental changes which resulted in small gains over the previous model, but nevertheless any ways in which the game can be made easier are always welcomed and therefore the Stealth 2 will be one of the best hybrids released this year, especially if you've not upgraded your hybrid for a while

The TaylorMade Stealth 2 hybrid is on sale now with an RRP of $279/£249 in 19°, 22°, 25°, 28° and 31°.