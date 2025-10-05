Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Robert MacIntyre Set To Make History Via Home Win In Shortened Event

Refresh

TWO HOLES TO PLAY Sterne goes over the back of the par-4 seventh at Carnoustie and manages to two putt from the first cut to save his par. However, that's not going to be enough to scare MacIntyre, with the trophy almost certainly heading in the Scot's direction.

CADDYSHACK LEGEND ENDS ON A HIGH NOTE No gophers out there for Bill Murray to deal with today, so he's been able to concentrate on enjoying another trip around the Old Course. Despite sending his tee shot towards the crowd down the right at 18, Murray cleverly navigates his way to a par at the 18th and basks in the acclaim of the crowd.

BAD TIME FOR A BOGEY Sterne whips his ball out of the greenside bunker at the par-5 sixth but leaves himself maybe six feet for par. The par effort is really tame, though, and the South African drops a shot. MacIntyre, who is now in the clubhouse at St Andrews, has a four-stroke lead once more. Sterne has three holes left to pull a rabbit out of the hat.

STERNE IN TROUBLE The only man who can catch MacIntyre now is Richard Sterne. However, he found the bunker at the par-5 sixth and is up against it for par.

MACINTYRE SIGNS FOR A THIRD 66 Oh, Bob! MacIntyre misses his three-foot birdie putt low as it lips out, and he will finish with a par to sign for a third 66 in succession. That consistency looks like it should be rewarded, but Sterne remains in with a chance. Clubhouse target set at -18 💪The wait begins for Bob...#DunhillLinks pic.twitter.com/c1mTHyMvBdOctober 5, 2025

HATTON FINISHES UP The Englishman finds the green off the tee but ultimately ends up three-putting from range. Nevertheless, it looks as though it will be another top-five finish at this event for Hatton.

NEAR HOLE-OUT MacIntyre skips his ball towards the flag, stuns it into the bank guarding the edge of the green and leaves himself a three or four-footer for birdie after it rolls narrowly past the hole. That was classy from MacIntyre.

HATTON AND MACINTYRE GIVEN HEROES' WELCOME As the two Ryder Cup winners wander down one of the most iconic holes in all of golf, the crowds offer up hearty applause and cheers. Not only are they happy for the two players and their performances this week, there is a fair amount of gratitude for their Ryder Cup displays as well.

A BEAUTIFUL SIGHT The wind has died down ever so slightly now and the sun even dared to pop its head out. What a Sunday in Scotland... The scene right now @dunhilllinks 👌 #DunhillLinks pic.twitter.com/DpdCERjP0SOctober 5, 2025

NOT WHERE HE WAS AIMING With help in the air at the par-4 18th, MacIntyre hits a sub-par tee shot and whiffs it out to the left. His ball ends not far from the first tee at the Old Course, so the Scot has been left with a pretty friendly angle into the front-left hole location. His chipping has been excellent today, and another here could help ice the tournament.

MISSED CHANCE Sterne had a chance to find another birdie at Carnoustie's fifth, a par-5, but he over-borrows and the ball stays up. He remains three strokes behind with five to play. MacIntyre stands on the 18th and St Andrews knowing a birdie more or less closes the door to his rivals.

BOGEY MacIntyre three-putts at the 17th to drop a shot and fall back to 18-under. The wind completely shoulder barged that putt on its way towards the hole. Still, the World No.9 leads by three with the 18th to play.

CLUMSY MacIntyre eyes up his 100-foot birdie "chance" at the 17th. Remarkably, it looks as though it's tracking to drop but ends up zipping well past. MacIntyre probably still has about 15 feet up the slope remaining.

ATTEMPTED TWO-PUTT On the 17th, MacIntyre bails out left off the tee and has around 140 yards to the flag from the wrong side of the fairway. As a result, he chops on to the front edge of the green and will try to two-putt from the opposite end of the property.

CHASER STUMBLES Tapio Pulkkanen puts himself in a spot of bother at Carnoustie's 18th and fails to get up and down for par. The Finn falls back to 13-under and six strokes off the top. Even with nine holes to play along the front side at Carnoustie, that feels like too much work for anyone...

BACK TO FOUR MacIntyre tidies up confidently at the 16th to reach -19 and re-establish that four-stroke advantage. Hatton follows him in to make it three birdies in a row. The defending champion has put in a highly respectable showing this week. In the team event, Senior rolls in another birdie to push he and Dery Desmond on to 32-under. They're two clear now.

GAP DOWN TO THREE Goodness me, Richard Sterne is not going away quietly. He drains a long-range putt at Carnoustie's third to move on to 15-under. Meanwhile, MacIntyre responds with a stunning approach, just outside Hatton's, at the 16th. Both Ryder Cuppers will fancy walking away with birdies.

LOOKING TO FINISH STRONG MacIntyre has made par at the par-5 14th and par-4 15th and will be looking to ideally reach 20-under with a couple of birdies in his final three holes. He's given himself a decent chance on the 16th thanks to a 320-yard drive. Only 112 yards to go with a beautiful lie.

MURRAY MAKES MONSTER PUTT In the team event, Eddie Pepperell and Sir Andy Murray are no doubt enjoying their round at St Andrews but look unlikely to lift the title. They're 20-under while the leading pair of Jack Senior and Dery Desmond currently sit on 31-under. Nevertheless, Murray has just made this absolute monster on the par-4 13th. What a putt @andy_murray! 🎾 #DunhillLinks pic.twitter.com/qywUXwvqKcOctober 5, 2025

TRYING TO APPLY PRESSURE Richard Sterne has just made birdie at Carnoustie's second hole, his 11th, to reach 14-under alongside Pulkkanen. Not long before that, the Finn chipped in from across the 16th green at Carnoustie - his seventh. The gap remains four to MacIntyre, however. Tapio Pulkkanen moves into solo second with a chip-in at the 16th at Carnoustie 🙌#DunhillLinks pic.twitter.com/aBVBvPoJ7nOctober 5, 2025