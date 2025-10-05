Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Leaderboard And Live Updates: Robert MacIntyre Set To Make History Via Home Win In Shortened Event

A week after winning the Ryder Cup with Team Europe, Robert MacIntyre is moments away from winning the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Robert MacIntyre drives down the 18th at St Andrews&#039; Old Course during the 2025 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

One week on from helping Team Europe win the Ryder Cup once again, Robert MacIntyre is cruising towards his fourth DP World Tour title at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He is not in the final group of the day, however, so there remains a handful of players behind him who could snatch the title out of the Scot's hands if they produce something special.

Whoever comes out on top in the individual competition today will scoop the $816,000 winner's check out of a total prize purse measuring $5 million.

  • -18 Robert MacIntyre (66)
  • -14 Richard Sterne
  • -14 Tyrrell Hatton (65)
  • -13 John Parry (66)
  • -12 Scott Jamieson (70)
  • -12 Zander Lombard
  • -12 Mikael Lindberg
  • -12 Jordan Smith (65)
  • -11 Joakim Lagergren
  • -11 Angel Ayora
  • -11 Tapio Pulkkanen

